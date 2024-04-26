 Mend gap between degree & job : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Mend gap between degree & job

With career contours becoming fluid, it is imperative for students entering college to work on building a bridge between degree and job via internships

Mend gap between degree & job

headstart In a competitive job market, employers seek candidates with a proven track record of practical skills.



Gauri Chhabra

Students entering college have to be aware of the challenges posed by a fast changing career landscape. Most of the career options that are available today might be extinct tomorrow — thanks to the Generative AI and Machine Learning. According to a Forbes article, employers predict that by 2027, the AI job quake is going to disrupt as many 44 per cent of the critical talent jobs that exist today. It’s like we know what we are today, but do not know what and where we may be tomorrow.

Thus, the million-dollar question while choosing a college and a course now is which jobs, should one prepare for? How does one prepare to hold ground in this quicksand?

Well, the answer is easy. Prepare for everything yet prepare for nothing in particular. Follow a generalist approach and focus on the softer aspects of career progression like certifications, immersions, and internships.

When someone looks for a job, he has the same ‘degree’ as all his other classmates. What provides an edge to him are his internships, summer schooling or other forms of hands-on experience.

Hence, internships have started hogging the limelight like never before. So, while zeroing in on a college, alongwith the placements, also look for the internship opportunities it provides. Here are some ways in which internships can help:

Helps you get 'real': You may read about how organisations thrive and function in textbooks, hear from guest speakers who talk about organisational structures or dive into case studies about workplace culture, but nothing compares to living the actual experience. It is here that all pages of your test books come to life. You get a reference to the context of all that you have learnt in college. Also, you get to talk to leaders who actually have pushed the envelope beyond to be where they are today. You get to interact with great mentors, nudge you, help you truck through mistakes and learn from them.

Getting fluid with soft skills: With AI and ML quickly changing the career landscape, you need to have ‘fluid’ skills that help you ship your way through the tides of time. Internships are the best way to acquire soft skills like strategic thinking, negotiation, presentation, financial management, problem solving, resilience, etc. You will be able to navigate through problems that come your way, think on your feet and accelerate to meet deadlines.

Testing the waters: Internships let you try different responsibilities at different kinds of organisations. If you are unsure of your professional goals, pursuing multiple internships while completing your degree can teach you about the day-to-day realities of various careers. This first-hand experience can help you narrow your preferences before you graduate and embark on a job search.

Getting a foot in the door: If you have a goal to get yourself a job in a particular industry, apply for internships in the start-ups of the same industry. Start-ups would give you a ‘blue hat’ experience and make you actually work in different types of roles and environments. And since there is always a crunch of talent, you might land yourself a pre-placement offer.

Here is how students from varied streams can grab internships in different sectors. Besides your college placement cell, some of the online portals that can help you are: Internshala, Naukri, LinkedIn, MyGov, AICTE Internship portal.

The writer is a Career Counsellor & Academic Trainer

Compiled and Edited by Geetu Vaid, Silky Bajaj, Akanksha Sharma, Jigyasa
Design & Layout: Sanjeev Kumar, Ravi Parkash
Photos: Pradeep Tewari, Ravi Kumar, Nitin Mittal, Vicky, Malkiat Singh, Vishal Kumar and iStock

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Kejriwal kingpin & key plotter of excise scam, his conduct did him in: ED to Supreme Court

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended