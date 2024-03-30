 MG 2.0 seeks to create a ‘Maruti moment’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • MG 2.0 seeks to create a ‘Maruti moment’

MG 2.0 seeks to create a ‘Maruti moment’

Mega joint venture aims to produce ‘world-class’ electric and ICE passenger vehicles for Indian as well as export markets

MG 2.0 seeks to create a ‘Maruti moment’

Under the joint venture, plans are afoot to launch a new product, including NEVs, every three to six months.



Vijay C Roy

Last week, the $23-billion JSW Group, having diverse interests in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure and cement, and SAIC Motor, a Fortune Global 500 company with annual revenues of around $110 billion, which owns and operates the MG Motor brand, formally announced their joint venture. It will produce both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles for the Indian as well as export markets. This is the first major India-China joint venture in the passenger car industry and would focus on creating a robust EV ecosystem with forward and backward integration of the supply chain. The new joint venture, JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, will capitalise on the significant opportunities emerging in the Indian automotive sector.

The JSW Group will have a 35 per cent stake, Indian financial institutions 8 per cent, MG’s existing dealers 3 per cent and MG employees 5 per cent. The cumulative holding of Indian entities will be 51 per cent in the new company. SAIC will hold the balance 49 per cent stake. The company will see an initial investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

On the joint venture, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of MG Motor India, said, “This foundation empowers us to embark on a new chapter, MG 2.0, and the joint venture marks a pivotal step in this journey. We will offer a range of vehicles from ICE to New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), staying focused on building a robust and sustainable EV ecosystem in India.”

MG Motor entered the Indian market in 2019 and has sold around 2 lakh units. It has invested close to Rs 7,000 crore so far.

The collaboration is likely to be a win-win situation for both the entities as well as Indian consumers, as the company’s business roadmap focuses on extensive localisation and development of a robust automotive ecosystem across the country. This will facilitate affordability.

With the joint venture in place, JSW Group seeks to create a ‘Maruti moment’ in the NEV segment. “Forty years back, when Maruti came to India, it changed the auto industry. It brought very efficient and lightweight cars and the Ambassadors and Fiats went into oblivion. Today, they are the market leader,” JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal said. “I believe that with MG, we can create NEVs’ Maruti moment,” he added.

The new entity of JSW and MG is expected to go aggressive in the passenger car market by driving in a series of new passenger vehicles that would include ICE vehicles, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (that run on both petrol engine and battery and fuel cells).

“By leveraging the legacy of a world-renowned British brand, cutting-edge MG technology and JSW’s local manufacturing knowledge and acumen, I have no doubt that JSW MG will make the world’s leading products in India for India and the world. It is our goal to be the leading auto original equipment manufacturer in the NEV segment in India and we will be working tirelessly to bring the best available technology into India, so that we can give the Indian consumers what they truly want — world- class cars at affordable prices,” said Parth Jindal, member of the steering committee of JSW MG Motor India.

The joint venture plans to launch a new product, including NEVs, every three to six months, beginning this festive season, with two new products slated to be launched this calendar year. The joint venture is targeting to sell 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2030. It aims to take the leadership position in the NEV category with an extensive product portfolio.

JSW MG Motor also plans to foray into the premium passenger vehicle segment.

Expansion plans

Under the JV, the production capacity will be expanded in Halol, Gujarat, with a focus on producing NEVs. This will increase the production capacity from 1,00,000-plus to up to 3,00,000 vehicles annually. “We will manufacture them in India not only for India but also export these cars to the most developed markets,” says Parth.

Besides the JV, the JSW Group is separately investing Rs 40,000 crore and has signed a deal with the Odisha government to set up an EV and EV battery manufacturing project at Cuttack and Paradip. The memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed on February 10. The company plans to invest Rs 25,000 crore in Cuttack for the EV and its battery manufacturing complex, while Rs 15,000 crore will be invested in the EV components’ manufacturing facility in Paradip.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

2
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

3
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

5
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

6
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

7
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

8
India

‘Brahma muhurta bathing and more’; PM Modi shares energy secrets with Bill Gates

9
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill debuts as playback singer in Bollywood, thanks Salman Khan’s brother for big break

10
Trending

Pizza delivery agent in Canada faces racist abuse on video

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

High alert in UP's Ghazipur ahead of Mukhtar Ansari's burial

Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns Chandigarh DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools in Chandigarh to begin from April 1

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: DEO

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee