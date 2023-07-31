Millets hold promise for boosting farm income

VP Sethi and SS Gosal

THE prolonged predominance of the wheat-rice cropping system has shifted the focus towards crop diversification and value addition in the agro-processing industry for additional income generation. Punjab has robust infrastructure for the agro & food processing (AFP) industry. A key government policy targets an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years. Several initiatives have been taken in this direction, such as the establishment of modern agro infrastructure and strong supply chain logistics, setting up of the Agri Business Promotion Facility (ABPF), bringing reforms in agricultural marketing, development of agri infrastructure and food parks in the state, providing special provision of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), innovating value addition from agro-waste, establishment of a new cargo export centre for export promotion and the facilitation of meat processing in a focused manner. Several fiscal incentives have been offered by the government for existing/new MSMEs and large AFP units for purchasing raw material for up to 10 years in all categories of units.

The absence of intensification of millet farming, lack of deployment of genetic tools for trait improvement and the challenge of optimisation of storage and supply chains are limiting crop production. A concrete roadmap is required to strengthen small millet cultivation, such as identifying varieties suitable for particular environments and targeting trait improvement using genetic & genomic approaches. Progressive farmers, producers and entrepreneurs must capitalise on the incentives being provided by the state and Central govts.

Existing big brands of the food processing industry can play a vital role in expanding/establishing their units in product-specific belts — tomato, potato, kinnow, strawberry, grapes, mango, lychee, vegetables, etc. Experts can identify or create even more such belts, such as the millet belt in rain-fed areas. It’s a good idea to create clusters of villages for specific products to ensure uninterrupted supply of raw material for value addition and product development.

Using agro-marketing skills, products can be sold to buyers in far-flung areas, thereby generating additional income for the farmers. Even those who own less than an acre can achieve viable farming simply by extending an agricultural product’s potential so that its saleability is enhanced. For example, if a producer grows strawberries, he/she should not only sell the crop as fresh berries but also offer products such as strawberry jelly and syrup.

The ongoing International Year of Millets presents an opportunity to reap the benefits of millets, which have the potential to become new staple crops. Several types of millets are grown in the country: pearl millet (bajra), sorghum (jawar), little millet (samai), proso millet (chena), finger millet (ragi), barnyard millet (sanva), foxtail millet (kangni), kodu/kodo millet, buckwheat (kuttu) and amaranth (rajgira). These millets are called Shree Anna as they have several health benefits, besides ease of production, a need for few inputs and resistance to climate change. Most millets have a short growing season and can be cultivated in areas where other crops fail to grow. For example, sorghum can be cultivated even in drought-like conditions. Jowar, a rain-fed crop (30-100 cm annually), can be grown in areas which barely need irrigation. Usually, minor millets require below 35 cm of rainfall. Ragi, bajra and jowar are sown as kharif crops so that their water and moisture requirements are met during the rainy season. In Punjab, there is a huge scope for extending the areas under millets for supplying them as raw material to the AFP industry.

In addition to being consumed as food, millets can be used as fodder, biofuel and a raw material for a variety of industrial goods. They can be an excellent meal option for both healthy persons and those with diabetes, high cholesterol level and other medical issues because they are very nutrient-dense, have high fibre content and a low glycemic index.

There can be variety of ways, such as processing, packaging, branding and product creation, with which value can be added to millets. They can be modified into flour, flakes, puffs and other products to create a variety of attractive food items. Millet flour can be used to make bread, biscuits, spaghetti and other baked items which can be eaten as millet flakes and puffs for breakfast or as a snack. Through processing techniques, the shelf life of millets can be enhanced; densification of their nutritional content can be obtained by adding vitamins and minerals (fortification) to use them as nutrient supplements for good health. Progressive farmers and food processing industries can look for new markets for millets suitable for human consumption. Millet flakes and puffs can be sold to supermarkets and snack producers; millet flour can be supplied to bakeries. Popcorn (pearl pops) can be produced from pearl millet; roasted seeds of edible millets can be added to jaggery to make nutritious gachak. Millets can be used as the main component of new products. For instance, granola bars, cookies and energy bars made from millet can be developed to attract health-conscious buyers. It is possible to produce and market millet-based baby food to parents looking for wholesome and nourishing options for their children.

Sethi is Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engg; Gosal is Vice Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

