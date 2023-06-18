 Mock trial and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination : The Tribune India

Mock trial and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

MK Raina was in Shimla with ‘Hatya Ek Aakar Ki’, one of his four plays attempting to understand the Father of the Nation

Mock trial and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

Actors performing ‘Hatya Ek Aakar Ki’, which revisits Mahatma Gandhi’s killing through a new lens, at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. photo courtesy: Three Arts Club



R Umamaheshwari

In the dark times
Will there also be singing?
Yes, there will also be singing.
About the dark times.
— Bertolt Brecht

And so, a play (in Hindi), ‘Hatya Ek Aakar Ki’, raises the same old uncomfortable questions, prompted from the same old historical event — Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Only, neither Gandhi nor Godse are named here, only inferred. Does the murder of the physical form represent the termination of the ideal itself? We are left with this, and other questions, after watching an intense, verbose and nearly hour-long performance. Written by Lalit Sehgal and directed by the Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee MK Raina, the play was staged at the heritage Gaiety Theatre in Shimla recently. This was the first time that Raina came to Shimla with a play.

80 years of Three Arts Club

Delhi-based Three Arts Club, which produced and presented the play, was conceived and founded in Shimla back in 1943 by RM Kaul. They last performed here in 1965, producer Anuradha Dar said. That made it a rare and special occasion, even though the play itself has been performed over the years in other cities, including Delhi and Kolkata.

Theatre director MK Raina.

Yet, considering the several previous artistic explorations on the same theme in mainstream cinema and theatre, why Gandhi again? In a conversation preceding the show, Raina immediately quipped, “[Because] Gandhi is my rockstar.” He then explained that this was only a part of his larger Gandhi project and enumerated four of his other Gandhi-based productions, the first one being a play based on Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s ‘Mahatma and a Poet’. There were a set of letters that Gandhi wrote when he was in prison to Tagore, when the poet was very unwell. Gandhi wrote, ‘Stay yet awhile’, for humanity needed Tagore. That is also the title of the play.

“I wanted to enter Gandhi through that era which shaped those great minds. They were not only talking of the contemporary struggle of their country but were highly educated people looking at the world with responsibility, the future of humanity, religion and defining faith in the most universal way. My next play was on 100 years of Gandhi and the third on Gandhi and children. There was a small book written by Narayan Desai (called Babla by Gandhi), ‘Blessed to be with Mahatma’. His father was Gandhi’s secretary and as a child in the ashram, he grew in the lap of Gandhi. The book had nothing to do with the struggle, but the way the children were educated there; it also recounts incredibly funny incidents. I met him one day; he was very old by then. I expressed my desire to make a play out of his book and he said, in a typically Gandhian way, ‘I was waiting for you; where were you all this while?’ So, I did a play called ‘Babla and [email protected]

Sabarmati Ashram’.”

Raina says that these four plays have been his attempt at entering the world of Gandhi. “Particularly so, after what has happened to us in Kashmir and what is happening there even now. The whole crack is Partition. And we have not been able to mend it, fill it. Naïve politics in South Asia led to the making of three countries. Manipur is burning today. Women wrestlers have been protesting. We are creating an error somewhere. The state has become too trigger-happy and too violent. But the discourse may change; people may start thinking that love is better than hate… Relationships need to grow. Unfortunately, South Asia has become hostage to violence.”

The message of the play lies in the discourse in it, which is prevalent even today — blame games and calling names. Raina says, “We need to understand that back in 1947, India could not manufacture a single needle or a razor blade and it is hard to imagine the burden the leaders of those times had to carry. The greatest challenge of humanity was the massive population moving on either side. Luckily, we did not have war-mongering politicians. The present ruling party suffers from a huge psychological complex. They well know that they have not contributed to the freedom struggle and want to find beaten horses and people like Savarkar or Godse in defiance.”

One entered the proscenium ruminating on these and other troubling issues taken up. In the first scene, we see four characters discussing an assassination they are about to carry out. Just as they are leaving, one of them is doubtful and wonders if killing ‘him’ was necessary. Unable to convince him, they decide to hold a mock trial of the person to be assassinated. The doubtful one decides to defend ‘him’, ‘truthfully’, reading all there is about ‘his’ life. The mock trial seemed a chilling reminder of the mockery of justice we see today, such as in staged encounters, where guilt is pronounced even before the trial begins. The audience became a mute witness to the trial and its pre-devised outcome. The defendant and the prosecutor argue out the ‘charges’ referring to historical episodes in Gandhi’s life. Interestingly, the historian is the main witness for the prosecution, another stark reminder of the state historians of our times.

‘His’ (Gandhi’s) views on the revolutionaries, his support for the Khilafat and Muslims, his satyagraha after Noakhali riots are taken up for questioning. It is fascinating to watch ‘his’ defendant intermittently becoming ‘him’ (as he suddenly speaks in first person) to defend Muslims, calling upon the need for their support and when he questions himself for supporting the Boer War. Even as informed reasoning and truth-telling threaten to derail the decision, the judge suddenly pronounces the defendant guilty of creating unrest and destroying the country and ‘orders’ his assassination in full public view. Even as we hear three gunshots in the backdrop, the defendant (or Gandhi?) in the end remarks that this is nothing new; that he was killed several times over. But, was it the form or the ideal that they killed?

Vipin Kumar as the wrath-filled, gun-toting prosecutor-fanatic was excellent, and so was the defendant Rakesh Singh as the Gandhian counter-foil. Kabeer Khan as the witness-historian and Kapil Pal as the angry judge were reasonably good. Jatin’s subdued lighting lent solemnity to the minimal set.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

3
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

4
Haryana

3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

5
World

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

6
Punjab

Daughters of 2 Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

7
World

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

8
Entertainment

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

9
Nation

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

10
Nation

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...

ED attaches ~45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison


Cities

View All

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Vagabond arrested for killing septuagenarian

Youth sends girl's morphed photos to her fiance, held

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres