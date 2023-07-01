Monsoon destinations

Goa

Lush greenery, sea views, beaches and huge discounts make Goa attractive in monsoon as well. During the rains, water sports are available sporadically, but you can explore the local churches, forts, flea markets, cruises, waterfalls, forest treks, Olive Ridley turtle nests, Butterfly Island, museums, apart from casinos and bars. Taxi rides from airports are expensive to both North and South Goa. However, airport shuttle service is available. Local bus service is good. For sightseeing, motorcycle and shared taxis are economical. Cycles, motorcycles, cars are available on rent. There’s no Uber/Ola but Goa Tourism Development Corporation offers a Goa Tourism App and Goa Taxi Driver (Google Play Store) for hotel and cab bookings.

How to reach Goa has two airports — Dabolim airport, 32 km from Panjim and 50 km from South Goa, and Manohar International Airport, Mopa, 35 km from Panjim, and approximately 100 km from South Goa.

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

If there is one perfect monsoon getaway, it has to be Mandu, perched on the Vindhya mountains in Madhya Pradesh. Merging natural beauty, history, myth and legend, it is a rare treat for the senses. There is so much to see: Rani Roopmati’s pavilion giving a view of the Narmada river as it makes its way through the plains, Jahaz Mahal that appears to be floating on two water bodies, Hoshang Shah’s imposing marble tomb, Hindola Mahal, Jama Masjid, Baz Bahadur’s palace. From among the ruins of the latter rise tales of immortal love, spreading the romance across the verdant landscape, the mist and the rain only adding to it.

How to reach The nearest airport is Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at Indore (95 km).

Coorg, Karnataka

During the rains, Kodagu (earlier Coorg) wears a mantle of green. Called the Scotland of India, the hill station in Karnataka is dotted with waterfalls and places of historical and religious interest. Things to do in and around Coorg include a coffee plantation trail in Madikeri, visits to rain-fed Abbey or Abbi falls and the golden temple or Tibetan Monastery, Namdroling, with its 40-foot Buddha statue. Animal lovers can visit Dubare Elephant Camp on the banks of the Cauvery. Some other attractions include Madikeri fort, Talakaveri falls and temple (Cauvery’s source), the Triveni Sangam (confluence of Cauvery, Kannike and the subterranean Sujyoti rivers) and Raja’s seat; the latter offers panoramic views of the mountain ranges and sunsets amid layers of mist.

How to reach The nearest airport is Mangaluru International Airport, approximately 135 km away.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji in Meghalaya was once the wettest place on earth, till Mawsynram village, 80 km away, took over. Seven Sister Falls, Nohkalikai Falls, Dainthlen Waterfalls, Nohsngithiang Falls, Mawsmai limestone caves and Khasi monoliths are some of the key attractions. A major tourist site is the 3-km-long double-decker living root bridge at Nongriat village. The 200-year-old bridge has been built by the indigenous Khasi tribesmen by weaving rubber trees’ roots around betel tree trunks that grow and thicken over time. Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong, with 100 per cent literacy rate, is 85 km away, as is Asia’s cleanest river, Umngot, in Dawki village. Known for its crystal clear, transparent water, it gets muddy in monsoon though. Connectivity across Meghalaya is good with well-maintained roads. Apart from cabs, tourist and private bus services are available.

How to reach The nearest airport is at Umroi in Shillong, 60 km away.