Variety

Monsoon magic weaves its spell

Many travellers are opting for savouring the beauty of rain-soaked destinations

Monsoon magic weaves its spell

Monsoon is the best time to enjoy Kerala’s famous backwaters on its houseboats. istock

Purnima Sharma

Alexander frater was born to the sound of falling rain in Port Vila, Vanuatu, in 1937. Over 50 years later, he wrote about his lifelong attachment in ‘Chasing The Monsoon: A Modern Pilgrimage Through India’. For natives of the subcontinent, the fascination, however, seems more recent. Many are now travelling to savour the season at their favourite destinations. From travel industry veterans like Noida-based Madhu Sudan Sharma, who likes to spend time in Himachal, to food bloggers such as Delhi resident Dipali Bhasin, who has been going to Goa every year for nearly two decades to enjoy the rains on its beaches, the number of vacationers preferring domestic destinations for a monsoon holiday is on the rise.

A number of state tourism boards are cashing in on this trend. “Kerala was probably the first state to promote the concept of a fun-filled rain-drenched destination,” says Ravisankar KV, former member, Kerala Tourism Advisory Board. “It all started after Frater wrote about chasing the monsoon in God’s Own Country,” he says. In this delightful travelogue, the author literally chases the monsoon from Kerala towards Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, before finally heading for Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

Sunu Mathew of the Thiruvananthapuram-based C World Holidays says, “Tourists now refuse to remain stuck in hotel rooms. Also, monsoon is the best time to enjoy the state’s famous backwaters and spend time on its unique houseboats.”

Many opt for ayurvedic treatments offered there. The number of domestic arrivals in Kerala has slowly risen from 17,228 in 2004 to 78,034 in 2019.

Since a number of festivals across India are celebrated during monsoons, tourism boards offer many activities centred around them. Manipur just celebrated its Shirui Lily Festival to welcome the clouds in the North-East. Many rock music concerts are also organised.

In the west, Gujarat celebrates Saputara Monsoon Festival to pay homage to the monsoon. Spread over a month against the backdrop of the Sahyadri Range or Western Ghats, spread across Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, guests get to savour the state’s cultural heritage. Adventure activities such as paragliding, water zorbing, and segway rides lure tourists amid lush landscapes.

Malti Desai, an Ahmedabad-based business executive, and her family often go to Saputara, Gujarat’s only hill station, and make it a point to visit Modhera Sun Temple and Rani ki Vav.

“Karnataka offers beautiful vignettes, particularly during the monsoon,” says Mysore-based Pushkal Prasad, who often drives down to Coorg with his friends. Stopping at the roadside stalls for some chai-pakodas and puri-bhaji is a given. Rainbows not just in Coorg but also in neighbouring Bandipur forests and Ooty are an added bonus, adds the fashion designer.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is another one to promise a delightful time in Pachmarhi, Amarkantak, Mandu, Khajuraho, and Orchha. “These really come into their own during the rainy season,” says Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, tourism and managing director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. “Visitors can enjoy the lush greenery, gentle slopes and picturesque water bodies,” he says. And it’s also time to enjoy some ‘hat ke’ experiences such as gram-stays and homestays that the MPTB has introduced, he suggests.

“It’s good news that Indian travellers have begun discovering domestic destinations,” says Dhananjay Sawalkar, joint director, Department of Tourism, Maharashtra. His state, too, has introduced the concept of monsoon tourism offering visits to waterbodies in the Sahyadri Range. “Visitors can enjoy not just hill stations like Lonavala and the Karla Caves, but also the Malshej and Amboli waterfalls. Besides, there are events like the fireflies’ festival in Purushwadi and the Pandharpur Wari yatra as well,” he adds.

The Indian Railways, too, is doing its bit for an up, close and personal encounter with the monsoon — through the vistadome coaches, introduced in over 45 picturesque routes, including Mumbai-Pune, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and Yeswantpur-Mangalore stretches. “Ever since these vistadome coach services were introduced, starting with the Visakhapatnam-Araku route, travelling during monsoon is an absolute delight,” says Rajeev Jain, additional director general, PR, Railway Board. The wide windowpanes, glass roofs, LED lights, revolving seats, and GPS-based info system — all add to the experience.

Not just tourism boards, numerous hotels are also offering good deals during the monsoons. In addition to discounts, many of them by the Ganges in Hardwar also offer a holistic experience against its banks. Not just the Ganga aarti but also walks by the river, nature treks, cycling and village tours.

While homestays in Assam offer scenic views of paddy fields and dense green forests, and walks in the tea gardens, places in ‘apple country’ Himachal provide mountain vistas peeking from misty clouds. With the off-season tariff applicable until August, visitors have exciting experiences starting with walking tours and apple harvesting, making pies and jams.

A sizeable number of foreign tourists also come in to have a taste of the famed Indian monsoon. Neeta Kalra, director, Le Passage to India, a destination management company, says, “We have people from France keen to visit Cherrapunji and many from the Middle East who want to see what our rains are all about, something they don’t get to see too much of.”  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

2
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

3
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

4
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

5
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

6
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

7
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

8
Nation

Moosewala murder shows underworld gunning for targets beyond Mumbai: DRI ex-chief

9
Amritsar

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

10
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum

Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Vaccination camp