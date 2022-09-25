Mushrooming into delicious kebabs

Pushpesh Pant

Kebabs are a quintessential classy snack — elegant morsels of either meat or vegetables with meaty texture that can be served at any time. They can be served as starters or wrapped in a roti to make a light meal on the run. They can be roasted on a skewer or pan grilled like a patty. Some varieties are cooked on a griddle or in a handi. Arguably, the most popular kebab is shami that many people assume is associated with an evening spent in revelry (‘sham’ being the Hindustani word for evening). Rhyming words sharab (alcohol), shabab (beauty) and nawab (hedonist princes, often decadent) have garnished its reputation with some element of rakish notoriety. Historians tell us that it came here from the province of Shams (Levant) in the Middle-East and hence the name.

Many a gifted chef has tried to improvise on the shami theme and one must admit that some vegetarian creations are really amazing. However, the jaded palate pines for something different from the run-of-the-mill hara-bhara, daal ka or dahi ka kebab. We share one such recipe with our readers this time.

To our mind, mushroom mince beats all other vegetarian minces or ground mixtures — raw banana, jackfruit or yam — by a long shot. Chickpeas contribute body and help in binding. One does not need to tell that they add to the nutritional content as well. We suggest that you resist the temptation to pair these kebabs with a pungent chutney or sauce. The delicate taste of mushrooms should be allowed to shine through.

Khumb ke shami

Ingredients

Button mushrooms 200 g

Shitake mushrooms (dried) 50 g

Chickpeas 100 g

(soaked in water overnight, pressure

cooked for 15 minutes and mashed)

Potato 1

(medium-sized, boiled, peeled and mashed)

Breadcrumbs 2 tbsp

Butter 1 tsp

Green chillies 2

(deseeded and chopped fine)

Black peppercorns 1/2 tsp

(coarsely pounded)

Cardamom powder 1/4 tsp

Clove powder 1/4 tsp

Cinnamon powder 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder 1/3 tsp

Cumin powder 1/2 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste 1/2 tsp

Coriander 1/2 tsp

Dried mint leaves 1 tsp

Oil for pan grilling

Salt to taste

Lemon (cut into wedges) 1

Method