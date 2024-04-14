 Music and mental health: Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is man on mission : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Music and mental health: Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is man on mission

Music and mental health: Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is man on mission

The youngest and last disciple of Pt Ravi Shankar is using his sitar to open conversations about emotional well-being

Music and mental health: Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is man on mission

On the verge of depression after a personal loss, Rishab Sharma has been using his sitar for therapeutic purposes.



Neha Kirpal

New York-based sitarist and music producer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is on a mission to promote awareness about mental health through music. After a successful run across the US and Canada, he is currently on his ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ tour in various Indian cities.

Like many artistes, Rishab faced much anxiety about the future of his live concerts and performances during the pandemic. But things got worse in September 2020, when he lost his maternal grandfather, who was like a parent to him and a great connoisseur of music himself. “I shared a very special bond with Nanu as I would spend a lot of time with him while growing up. After his death, I was completely, utterly broken, and couldn’t accept that this had happened,” he recalls.

Sharma soon realised that he needed to deal with this loss as he was on the verge of depression. In 2021, feeling at his lowest point, he even gave up playing the sitar. “I was restless all the time, and couldn’t sleep for more than three hours at a stretch. I would often wake up with my heart pounding furiously,” he remembers. On the advice of friends and family, Sharma began therapy, and that helped him a great deal.

In due course, Sharma began playing sitar once again. “The moment I held my sitar, it felt familiar,” he smiles. His healing journey also made him realise that he could use social media to share his music and feelings with the world. “Clubhouse was a popular audio platform at the time to create the pseudo-reality of a listening experience,” he recalls. The young musician began playing sitar on it daily for an hour. It not only proved to be therapeutic for him, but his listeners too. People began sharing with him how soothing his music felt. Some even shared their grief about losing a family member.

“It was then that I thought of using the sitar to speak about mental health, open up conversations and help de-stigmatise the issue,” says Sharma. That is how ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ was born. With a mere 4,000 followers in February 2021, the movement has grown massively, creating a global community of almost 3,00,000 persons today.

A multi-sensory immersive experience, Sharma’s concerts aim to create a meditative atmosphere. He starts his shows with breathing exercises. He then plays the alaap, a slow progression of the raga, followed by some of his original compositions, such as ‘Kautilya’, ‘Chanakya’ and ‘Roslyn’.

Hailing from a lineage of luthiers that included his grandfather late Pandit Rikhi Ram Sharma and great grandfather late Pandit Bishan Dass Sharma, who were renowned musicians as well as instrument makers, Rishab is a follower of the Maihar gharana of music, rooted in the dhrupad style. He started learning sitar when he was just 10 years old, and began producing music two years later. Besides learning to make the instrument from his father, Sanjay Sharma, a national award-winning musical instrument maker, innovator and designer, Rishab also trained in different styles and genres.

A student of DPS, RK Puram, Rishab left for the US at 17 to pursue a dual degree in music production and economics at Queens College, City University of New York.

He was just 13 when his performance caught the attention of sitar maestro Pt Ravi Shankar, who then took on the young musician as his youngest and last disciple.

“Sitar and music have been my coping mechanisms ever since I was a kid. After a bad day at school, I would come home, practice my music and let my emotions flow,” he reminisces. It is an old tradition that he learnt from his gurus. “Ragachikitsa has existed in our culture for thousands of years. It literally translates into therapy or healing through ragas,” he says. Rishab also spent a lot of time recording with different bands during college.

At present, he has his calendar full with an upcoming US tour, performances in London in June as well as more shows in India towards the year-end. He is also putting together a ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ album, which will be released next month. It will consist of five traditional ragas produced in a contemporary style. There are more collaborations in the pipeline. The versatile artist, the first sitarist to be invited to perform solo at the White House for the Diwali event hosted by President Biden, is also creating a “very cool” sitar, which should be out sometime this year.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

3
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
India

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

9
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; security stepped up

10
Diaspora

FBI offers reward of up to USD 2,50,000 for information leading to arrest of Indian wanted for killing wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...

US President Biden condemns Iran’s attack on Israel; to convene G-7 leaders’ meeting on response

President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks

Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

MEA says seriously concerned over escalating hostilities bet...

BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

The manifesto will strengthen four pillars of Viksit Bharat:...

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari calls it ‘a very ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Umang for special children kicks off

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala