 My money: Credit card buzz : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

My money: Credit card buzz

Go for it if you must, but use it prudently, ensure financial discipline

My money: Credit card buzz


Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh-based Harpreet Kaur, a sales professional, wanted to buy an iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) costing Rs 84,900 from a popular e-commerce website. Considering her takeaway salary, it was out of reach for her. When she realised that the e-commerce platform was offering equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on the credit card, she opted for 12-month EMIs. It cost her Rs 7,662.93 per month. She paid the first instalment instantly.

From paying utility bills to buying consumer durables to travel, consumers in India are swiping credit cards almost everywhere. According to experts, zero down payment, no-cost EMIs and pay-later options have played a key role in driving consumer sentiment. As a result, the issuance of credit cards is on a growth trajectory.

Be careful

  • Always pay credit card bills on time and in full.
  • Follow financial discipline, wait for exciting offers.
  • Plan transactions according to interest-free period.
  • Use credit cards to build a good credit score.
  • Avoid withdrawing cash from ATM using credit card.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, as of December 2023, there were 9.79 crore credit cards in circulation in the country, with a record 19 lakh additions during the month alone. The calendar year 2023 saw an addition of 1.67 crore credit cards, a significant increase from the 1.22 crore added in 2022. This uptick was driven by a combination of a sustained push from banks and evolving consumer spending patterns.

There’s a downside too. If on one hand the usage is increasing, so are the defaults. Credit card defaults rose by Rs 951 crore to Rs 4,073 crore in FY23 from Rs 3,122 crore in FY22. The rise in credit defaults is due to a number of factors, including the rising cost of living, job losses, economic slowdown and most important, the lack of financial discipline.

A credit card default happens when the customers fail to make the minimum payment towards the credit card for about six months in a row. The default can impact a customer’s credit score and the bank can even cancel the card.

Since credit cards have become one of the most convenient ways to pay, it’s imperative for consumers to use it prudently and derive maximum benefits out of it, lest it becomes a burden.

Time your purchases

Normally, credit card gives you interest-free days varying from 45 to 50 days, depending on the card. Also, each credit card has its own billing cycle. For example, if the consumer makes a purchase just after the credit card bill is generated, he or she can enjoy up to 50 interest-free days.

Pay your bill in full

When a customer pays his or her entire bill and within the stipulated time, they avoid the interest, which can range from a whopping 38 to 42 per cent on the outstanding amount. This will also improve CIBIL or credit score, which is extremely beneficial. Also, this can lead to a range of additional benefits, such as the bank offering more limit on the credit card and offers such as pre-approved personal loans.

Large purchases as EMIs

Banks offer convenient ways to pay back credit card bills — through EMIs, for example. If you think you are not able to pay the full amount due to unforeseen circumstances, the customers can convert their outstanding dues into EMIs. Depending on their repayment capacity, they can choose the tenure or selected transaction or the entire amount if the bank is offering EMIs on that. This can be helpful, as the interest rate of such EMIs ranges between 12 per cent and 24 per cent, which is much less than the finance charges levied on outstanding dues, which can go up to 42 per cent, depending on the banks.

Use it like debit card

Be prudent about credit card usage. Opt for an amount which you can easily pay rather than utilising the entire limit offered on the credit card which you cannot pay. This requires regular monitoring of your credit card and keeping track of spending. One can even set limits on credit card in order to avoid any overspending.

Transfer to other card

This option allows the cardholder to transfer the outstanding balance of the existing credit card to another credit card at a lower interest rate. This is especially helpful if the existing card issuer refuses to convert the dues into EMIs or does not offer the facility. The bank or other card issuer of the transferee card usually offers a promotional interest period during which it charges a lower or even zero interest rate on the balance transferred.

Seek low-cost loan

The interest rates of personal loans, gold loans, etc, are much lower than credit card finance charges, which can go up to 42 per cent. Therefore, it makes sense to take a low-cost loan to pay for outstanding credit card dues. If you are getting a personal loan at relatively lower interest rates, then you can consider that too. Credit card users with piled-up debt can also opt for secured loans like gold loans and loans against securities as their interest rates are much lower than the credit card finance charges.

Low-yield investments

The finance charges of unpaid credit card balances are way higher than interest rates applicable on fixed income products like fixed deposits or bonds. So, it’s prudent to liquidate low-yield investment to repay credit card debt as the interest rates charged by credit cards on outstanding dues are way higher than the interest offered on fixed deposits.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Delhi BJP president inaugurates voter awareness drive

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized