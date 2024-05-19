Neighbourhood Scan: Top rank in govt effectiveness

SINGAPORE: Singapore has topped a ranking that tracks the effectiveness of more than 100 governments around the world for the second consecutive year. It edged out Denmark, Finland, Switzerland and Norway in the fourth edition of the Chandler Good Government Index released recently. South Korea (20th) is the only other Asian country in the top 20. The assessment was made on the basis of leadership and foresight, which involves ethical and adaptable leaders with long-term vision; strong institutions, such as ministries, public departments and statutory agencies; and attractive marketplace, which includes creating jobs, innovation, and opportunities. The Straits Times

Vietnam

Mysterious ‘floating’ lake found

A mysterious lake has been discovered in Thung Cave within Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh. It was discovered during an expedition by an adventure tourism company. The lake, located around 1 km from the entrance of the cave, was found in an area about 15m higher than the main underground river branch inside the cave, making it look like it was ‘floating’ on the cave wall. The lake is surrounded by stalactite columns with an underground river system underneath it. The lake has a transparent emerald green colour and has been tentatively named Lo Lung. The source of water flowing into the lake has not yet been determined. VN Express

Thailand

Cannabis to be back as ‘soft drug’

In a move to deter recreational use, the Public Health Ministry is planning to put cannabis back on the category 5 narcotics list, but will classify it as a ‘soft drug’, under which its production, import, export and use will be regulated by the ministry. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said that some category 5 drugs were also classified as soft drugs, including magic mushrooms and opium plants. Cannabis products had previously been classified as drugs when they contained more than 0.2 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol, he added. Cannabis was legalised in Thailand on June 9, 2022, although public smoking and sale to children and pregnant women have been banned. The Nation

Nepal

Concerns over Everest base camp

Stakeholders have expressed worries over the rapid degradation of the current Everest base camp, where more than 2,000 people are camping for this year’s spring climbing season. A workshop on an alternative Everest base camp — hosted by the Expedition Operators Association Nepal and supported by the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Forum of Science Journalists — mobilised a team of national and international journalists and experts. “Stakeholders expressed concerns over the dilapidated condition of the base camp at a height of 5,364m while their opinions were divided on the possibility of its relocation,” said Chhatra Karki, team leader of the Himalayan Climate Boot Camp 2024. The Himalayan Times

