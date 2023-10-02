 Next agricultural revolution must rein in food losses : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Next agricultural revolution must rein in food losses
Infocus Agriculture: Food security

Next agricultural revolution must rein in food losses

The father of the Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan, played a key role in guiding agricultural policies towards food self-sufficiency and affordability as well as nutritional security.

Next agricultural revolution must rein in food losses


A. Amarender Reddy and Tulsi Lingareddy

INDIA’S foodgrain production rose from 50 million tonnes in 1951 to a record 330 million tonnes this year, almost a seven-fold increase. Similar progress has been achieved for other agricultural products. The father of India’s Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan, who passed away last week, played a key role in guiding agricultural policies towards food self-sufficiency and affordability as well as nutritional security.

The father of the Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan, played a key role in guiding agricultural policies towards food self-sufficiency and affordability as well as nutritional security. The next agricultural revolution needs to adopt a holistic approach driven by efficient post-harvest management, eliminating wastage through the food value chain, ensuring restoration of soil organic matter and fertility, optimal resource use and the adoption of sustainable production practices. Farmers must be made a vital part of the agri commodity value chain.

In keeping with Swaminathan’s vision, the emphasis of the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration on food and energy security brings out the need to focus on enhancing food production and its availability at affordable prices for economically weaker sections. The declaration commits to accelerate investment for increasing agricultural productivity and post-harvest management towards building sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture and food systems. While there has been a remarkable growth in the domestic food production, the progress in post-harvest management has remained subdued, resulting in supply chain inefficiencies and substantial loss and wastage of food. There is an urgent need for devising a holistic and comprehensive policy to address the challenges for bringing efficiency in post-harvest management, while promoting optimal use of input resources and sustainable agricultural production practices.

The growth in the output of major food crops has been largely input-driven, accompanied by a significant expansion in the area under cultivation, and more importantly, the area under irrigation. The area under foodgrain crops increased from about 90 million hectares to over 130 million hectares, while the irrigated area rose from about 18% to over 55% during the past 60 years or so, as per estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture. But the scope for further expansion in the area under cultivation as well as irrigation is limited. The existing area needs to be utilised more efficiently and sustainably.

On the input side, the use of chemical fertilisers has reached its peak, increasing from about 2 kg per hectare in the early 1960s to around 159 kg per hectare in 2019-20. Recent studies suggest that the crop yield responsiveness to fertiliser use has declined significantly from more than 10 kg to less than 5 kg of the grain output per kg of chemical fertiliser. The unrestricted use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has led to long-term adverse effects such as contamination of soil and water, killing of beneficial bacteria and microorganisms in the ecosystem, loss of biodiversity and a harmful impact on human and animal health. This calls for urgent measures to promote sustainable cultivation practices to restore the natural crop ecosystem with judicious use of inorganic and organic or bio-fertilisers for enhancing crop yield.

Reducing food waste is a top priority as it contributes to lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Inadequate post-harvest management is resulting in a substantial loss and wastage of food during its journey from the point of production to the point of consumption. The extent of loss and wastage of food from farm to fork is estimated at over 40 per cent, according to the T20 Brief on Reducing Food Loss and Waste: Enabling Action through the Target-Measure-Act Approach, released in May this year.

It is vital to facilitate the establishment of adequate infrastructure and logistics for efficient and timely movement of produce from the farm to the consumer. Such infrastructure must ensure minimal or no loss of the produce both qualitatively as well as quantitatively, reaching out to the remote corners. Further, it needs to enhance farmers’ income by enabling their direct connection with value chains and thereby reducing the role of intermediaries. Such direct linkages with the value chain will not only help in increasing the farmers’ share in the crop prices but also help them understand the changing consumer preferences with respect to their produce in terms of quality, variety, etc.

In order to promote the development of requisite post-harvest infrastructure, the Union Government established the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 trillion in May 2020. The fund provides financing for projects relating to post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through incentives and financial support. Under this scheme, Rs 23,711 crore has been sanctioned so far, according to the National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility.

The roadmap

The phenomenal growth in agricultural production was primarily spurred by the use of inputs. However, their excessive use has had a detrimental effect on yield responsiveness to inputs, soil fertility and groundwater. Climate change is adding to the concerns about agricultural production and farm incomes. Notably, Swaminathan was keen on greater participation of farmers in climate-resilient agriculture.

Hence, the next agricultural revolution needs to adopt a holistic approach driven by efficient post-harvest management, eliminating wastage through the food value chain, ensuring restoration of soil organic matter and fertility, optimal resource use and the adoption of sustainable production practices. The private sector needs to play an active role, along with the Central and state governments, to make farmers a vital part of the agricultural commodity value chain by creating awareness, building capacity and providing technological support.

Reddy is Joint Director, School of Crop Health Policy Support Research, ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Mgmt, Raipur; Lingareddy is a consultant economist (sustainable finance, markets & agriculture).Views are personal

Send your feedback to [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

2
Sports

Asian Games: Patiala royal family's Rajeshwari Kumari emulates father Randhir Singh by winning silver in Trap team competition

3
J & K

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

4
Punjab

'INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain', says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

5
India

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

6
World

Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi

7
World

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

8
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

9
Sports asian games

Twin gold: ‘Toor’ de force, dominant Sable headline India’s track and field show

10
Trending

Video: Electric car gutted in fire in Bengaluru, narrow escape for two occupants

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

India, US ‘desirable, optimal’ partners: EAM vows to take ties to different level

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

Day on, Glasgow gurdwara says open to all

Day on, Glasgow gurdwara says open to all

PM Modi pays rich tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

PM Modi pays rich tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Moga’s Toor, Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch

Moga's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Avinash Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch

MEDAL RUSH: 15 in a day

13 dead at nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia

13 dead at nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia


Cities

View All

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

2 arrested with over 1-kg heroin

Five booked for murder attempt

Man sitting in park loses cellphone to snatchers

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 trauma centre hangs fire, patient care hit

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Mega protest by govt employees for OPS

Number of students in Delhi govt schools decreases by 30,000: RTI

Two years after ex-cop went missing, three held for murder

Driver held for duping employer of Rs 4.44 lakh

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Woman nabbed in drug case died of illness: Cop

Minor scuffle breaks out between protesters, policemen in Phagwara

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Talent show at Modi college in Patiala

IPSC cricket tournament kicks off