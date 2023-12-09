 Norway’s iconic sculpture park : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Norway’s iconic sculpture park

Gustav Vigeland’s 212 works depict a cyclical narration of life from birth to death

Norway’s iconic sculpture park

The Monolith has 121 intertwined human figures, ISTOCKreaching upwards to the heavens.



Annam Suresh

The must-see Vigeland Sculpture Park, the world’s largest attributed to a single artist, is situated in the serene Frogner neighbourhood of Oslo, Norway. The country’s most celebrated sculptor, Gustav Vigeland (1869-1943), not only designed all the 212 bronze, granite and cast-iron sculptures displayed in the park, but also the layout of the park.

Child and Parent statue at the park. Photo by the writer 

Initially, Vigeland’s sculptures were to be installed in downtown Oslo. One of the two centrepieces in the park, the Fountain, was supposed to be in front of the Norwegian Parliament and the other, his masterpiece, Monolith, was slated to be above Oslo Central Station.

But as Vigeland kept creating more statues and his fame grew, the city decided to keep all of them near the artist’s own studio, where there was an open park back then.

The park is a haven of greenery. A walkway over a waterbody, where swans romp, is lined on both sides with statues in no particular sequence. This leads to a fountain which itself is a mini-museum, displaying progression of life carved on slabs around it, in addition to impressive big statues like the Cycle of Life.

The 212 statues, each individually considered a work of genius, collectively represent a cyclical narration of life from birth to death and after — depicting the joys and sorrows of conception, birth, childhood, adolescence, youth, adulthood, marriage, parenthood, old age, death, and beyond. Through this journey, it portrays myriad emotions — joy, grief, love, romance, hate, anger, violence, helplessness and wonderment. The exhibits make one ponder over one’s own journey through life.

Vigeland wanted his statues to capture all aspects of a person’s life and emotions, both in a literal and symbolic sense. He made them all naked so that they remain universal — unfettered by cultures, clothes, shame and chronology. The nudity is neither sensuous nor provocative, but explores all stages of human life in complete rawness, displaying the birth, growth and death of a human not just through the passage of time, but through the emotions and bonds that one experiences and exhibits with other humans, animals and spirits.

The star of the show is, of course, the Monolith, where 121 human figures are intertwined, reaching upwards to the heavens, every one of the sculptures a breathtaking masterpiece. There is little information of what inspired the idea of the Monolith, other than Vigeland’s fascination for the classical paintings of Judgment Day and the Resurrection. The approach to the Monolith is a wide arcade of steps edged by huge statues pertaining to the central theme.

Vigeland wanted the statues and their postures to be left to the viewers’ interpretation, hence most were left without names or were named later. A statue of a man grappling with four infants or throwing a woman over his head has been interpreted by some as cruelty or of a man tackling different manifestations of evil forces. Others have thought of these as playful since babies depict innocence and goodness, not evil. In fact, the statue is titled Man Chasing Four Geniuses (genius being translated by some as wizard and, hence, evil).

One of the most popular statues is Sinnataggen (The Angry Boy) , a bronze figure of an angry child with clenched fists. Many rub the clenched fist believing it to be good luck. The constant friction to that one hand has damaged it, giving it an unnatural golden sheen.

While Vigeland designed the park and the sculptures, the actual work was done by hired and trained hands under his sharp supervision. The Monolith was carved by three sculptors: Karl Kjær, Nils Jönsson and Ivar Broe, who got no share of the glory Vigeland enjoyed. Vigeland convinced the city of Oslo to build him a home and studio, where he lived and worked for the rest of his life. In return, he promised to donate all his works to the city, and after his death, his home was turned into the Vigeland Museum. Here one can see many of his other creations as well as his plaster models.

The Vigeland Park project took 20 years to complete and sadly, the park was only inaugurated in 1943, soon after its creator’s death. Although he himself did not live to see his monumental creation, Vigeland had made it clear that the park was to be free for everyone, just as the emotions he had portrayed were.

Diary Notes for the Scandinavian city

  • In deference to the artist’s wishes, the park, which is 7 km from the Oslo city centre, is open 24x7. There is no entry fee
  • The best way to reach Vigeland Park is by taking Line 3 subway from the Oslo Central Station or Blue Tram 12
  • When checking into a hotel or hostel in Norway with heavy luggage, check if there is an elevator to your floor
  • You can also safely leave your big luggage in the large airport lockers while you go sightseeing or check into a hostel

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

2
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

3
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

4
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

5
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

6
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

7
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

8
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

9
Madhya Pradesh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case

Hung by kangaroo court, she says | Disgrace to democracy: Op...

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers’ widows

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs

Will give MLAs’ feedback to BJP parl board for final call


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Body of woman killed in UK arrives at airport

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Youth to spearhead growth: Shah

At 324, Delhi AQI still ‘very poor’

Over 70% rape victims in 18-30 age bracket, says govt report

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth ~22.5 cr seized

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi acquitted in rail blockade case

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association