NUMBERS say it all

Dr Kuldip S. Chhikara

Selecting a course with career options in mind is important because it helps students to make informed decisions about their education, build relevant skills and knowledge, increase career prospects, align with passions and interests, and receive a good return on investment.

It is difficult to rate one course as better than the other, as each course has its own merits and is suitable for students with different interests and career aspirations. Students need to research each course thoroughly and consider their own interests and career goals before making a decision.

These are Some of the popular career options for Commerce stream students in India are:

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)/BCom (Hons.): This is a three-year undergraduate programme that provides a foundation in commerce and business. Students can pursue various specialisations such as Accounting, Economics, Finance, and Marketing.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA): This is a three-year undergraduate programme that provides knowledge in business and management. Students can pursue various specialisations such as Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, and Operations.

Bachelor of Economics (BEco.)/ B A Eco. (Hons.): This is a three-year undergraduate programme that provides knowledge in economics and its application to business and society.

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS): A three-year undergraduate course that provides knowledge in management and its application to business and society.

BHM & BTM = UG degrees in Hotel and Tourism

Professional Courses

There are several professional courses available for students who wish to specialise in this field. Here are some of the popular professional courses for Commerce students in India:

Chartered Accountancy (CA): This professional course offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is highly reputed and requires a minimum of four years of study, including practical training. CA is one of the most popular and sought-after courses for Commerce students, and it offers many career opportunities in various fields such as accounting, taxation, auditing, and financial management.

Company Secretary (CS): This is a professional course offered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). It is a three-year course that includes practical training. The CS course focuses on the legal and regulatory aspects of a company and prepares students for careers as company secretaries, corporate governance professionals, and compliance officers.

Cost and Management Accountants (CMA): This is a three-year professional course offered by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) that includes practical training. CMA course focuses on cost and management accounting and prepares students for careers in cost accounting, financial management, and strategic planning.

Making the right choice

Students should search universities and courses that are best suited to their interests, skills, and career goals. They should also consider the admission requirements, fees, scholarships, and living expenses when choosing a course and a university abroad. Several top institutes in India offer excellent programmes for Commerce stream students:

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University

St. Xavier's College, Mumbai

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), Delhi University

Loyola College, Chennai

Christ University, Bangalore

Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

Hindu College, Delhi University

Hansraj College, Delhi University

Madras Christian College, Chennai

Presidency College, Chennai

These colleges offer undergraduate courses such as BCom, BBA, and integrated programmes in commerce. They also provide students with exposure to various industries, internships, and placement opportunities. It is important to note that admission to these colleges is highly competitive and based on merit.

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

This is a globally recognised professional course offered by the CFA Institute. It is a three-year course that focuses on investment analysis, portfolio management, and financial planning. The CFA course prepares students for careers in investment banking, asset management, and financial analysis.

GGDSD College, chandigarh

Estd: 1973

Website: www.ggdsd.ac.in

A College with Potential for Excellence 'UGC, New Delhi. Accredited 'A+' Grade NAAC. It was sanctioned ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyay Knowledge Acquisition and Upgradation of Skilled Human Abilities and Livelihood ‘(KAUSHAL) Kendra’ status by the UGC to run B Vocational courses.

University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh

Estd: 1995

Website: https://ubs.puchd.ac.in/

UBS has consistently been among the top Business Schools of India. A number of top business associates of top companies in India, visit the college to participate in the placement process. The School is well equipped with the modern methods of teaching and teaching aids.

Govt College of Commerce & Business Admn, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: www.gccbachd.org

Only college in Chandigarh that deals with the streams of commerce and management. It offers courses like BBA, BCom (Hons) in Business Finance, Accounting and E-Commerce, etc. The campus offers students an ideal place to learn and grow, both intellectually and personally.

Govt Bikram College of Commerce, Patiala

Estd: 1945

Website: www.gbcpatiala.ac.in

One of the oldest colleges of Punjab that is exclusively for the commerce stream. Besides BCom and MCom courses, the college also started UGC-sponsored add-on courses in computerised accounting, office management and secretarial practice from the academic session 2004-05.

University College of Business Studies, shimla

Estd: 1996

website: https://hpuniv.ac.in/

Accredited with ‘A’ grade by NAAC, the BBA and BCA programmes of the institute are designed to prepare corporate leaders who can solve cross-functional and multidimensional problems of the business world.

Region scan

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala

Estd: 1967

Website: www.modicollege.com

MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh

Estd: 1968

Website: www.mcmdavcw-chd.edu

DAV College, Amritsar

Estd: 1955

Website: www.davcollegeasr.org

Government College for Girls, Ludhiana

Estd: 1943

Website: gcgldh.org/

Govt Rajindra College, Bathinda

Estd: 1940

Website: www.grcb.ac.in

DAV PG College, Karnal

Estd: 1974

Website: www.davcollegekarnal.com

DAV College, Jalandhar

Estd: 1918

Website: www.davjalandhar.com

Government Post Graduate College, Hisar

Estd: 1950

Website: www.gchisar.com

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana

Established: 1969

Website: www.gnwldh.com

The Vallabh Government College, Mandi

Estd: 1948

Website: www.vgcmandi.in

Govt Degree College for Boys, Baramulla

Established: 1943

Website: www.baramullacollege.net

The writer is Professor, Department of Commerce, M DU, Rohtak k