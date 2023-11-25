Oil is well

Renu Sud Sinha

As food forms an integral part of life, the oil in which it is cooked is crucial to health. With a wide variety of cooking oils available in the market and an information avalanche on the Internet, selecting an edible oil can be confusing — which one’s the healthiest; which one is suited for sautéing and frying; how much to consume daily?

“Some amount of oil/fat is essential for metabolism, energy, cell growth, keeping cholesterol and blood pressure under control, and nutrient absorption,” says Dr Rajat Sharma, interventional cardiologist, Fortis, Mohali. “Edible oils contain various saturated, unsaturated, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids. Omega 3 and 6 can’t be synthesised by our body and can only be supplemented from oils and other dietary sources,” he adds.

Not only quality, quantity also matters. Our daily fat or oil intake should be 15-20 per cent of the total calories, which roughly translates into 4 teaspoons (20 ml) a day. For a family of four, the ideal quantity will be 4 teaspoons of oil for cooking any vegetable or dal tadka per meal, says Ritu Pradhan, associate professor, Government Home Science College, Chandigarh.

“Oils contain varying percentage of fatty acids. A balance of both saturated fatty acids (SFAs) and unsaturated fatty acids, including mono unsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and poly unsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), is essential, with SFAs like ghee and butter forming some amount of the total fat intake. Out of the 4 teaspoons’ daily intake, SFAs should not exceed 1 teaspoon,” adds Pradhan. Dr Sharma suggests capping the cooking oil usage at half litre per person per month.

Pradhan also cautions about taking into account invisible fat sources such as cereals, pulses, milk and milk products, eggs, meat, vegetables, tubers, dry fruits, seeds, etc, as part of our daily consumption.

Indian cooking techniques should also be considered while selecting edible oils, says Mohali-based nutritionist Neelu Malhotra. “Olive oil is considered one of the healthiest oils. However, those unaware that it has a low smoking point are using it for frying paranthas. Olive oil is most beneficial when used raw. It can be drizzled over salads, etc,” she adds.

“If you heat any oil beyond its smoking point, it not only affects the flavour, but the nutrients degrade and harmful free radicals are released. For sautéing, tempering (tadka), paranthas and frying, oils having a high smoking point should be used. Sunflower, safflower, groundnut/peanut, mustard, cottonseed oils are best suited for frying, sautéing, etc. Desi ghee has a relatively low smoking point. When using for tempering, mix it with a vegetable/refined oil, otherwise add in the end or after cooking. Mustard oil is good for cooking but avoid smoking it, says Malhotra.

Single-seed oils cannot offer the required fatty acids when used alone. All experts suggest using a combination of various oils or blended oils for a good balance of MUFA, PUFA, Omega 3 and 6 FAs. Malhotra suggests using mustard or groundnut oil for cooking dry vegetables, refined/vegetable oils for gravy-based dishes, desi ghee for dals and virgin coconut oil for South Indian food.

There is also unanimity on not reusing oils after deep frying. When oil is heated again and again past its smoking point, it releases free radicals which are extremely dangerous and responsible for cardiovascular diseases and are carcinogenic in nature. Malhotra advises using a small pan and frying in batches with less oil and using fresh oil for the next batch. If oil is getting thicker, then discard immediately.

Also, all hydrogenated and partially hydrogenated oils should be completely avoided as these contain harmful trans fatty acids (TFAs), commonly called trans-fats. TFAs raise LDL or bad cholesterol and lower HDL or good cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart diseases. Dietary sources include dairy products such as butter, milk, cheese and red meat. They can raise cholesterol, so should be used in moderation. Sources of artificial trans-fats/industrial trans-fats include all commercial baked goods, including biscuits (even digestive ones), cakes, rusks, pizzas, battered or deep-fried foods like pakoras, samosas (in vanaspati), dips, creamers, spreads, all kinds of packed namkeens, etc. These all contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils, vanaspati, margarine, etc. While the World Health Organisation recommends trans-fat intake to be less than 2.2 g/day, cardiologists advise very occasional TFA intake and never on a daily basis.

In a nutshell, opt for physically refined oils; keep changing oils and brands often; use oils high in MUFA and PUFA; don’t avoid desi ghee, which is an excellent source of antioxidants, minerals and micronutrients. It is quite beneficial for a healthy heart and improves immunity. But remember that balance and moderation are the key, says Dr Sharma.

SATURATED FATTY ACIDS (SFAs)

These are solid at room temperature. Sources: Ghee/clarified butter, butter, full-fat milk, milk products, cocunut oil, palm oil, fully hydrogenated vegetable oils, egg yolk.

UNSATURATED FATTY ACIDS

These are of two types: Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. These are liquid at room temperature. Polyunsaturated fats also include Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Most oils and other sources include almost all fatty acids, However, some have higher concentrations of MUFA and others of PUFA.

MUFA sources: Olive, mustard, peanut, safflower, sesame and canola oils, avocado and peanut butter, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds.

PUFA sources: Soybean, corn, sunflower, safflower oils; oily fish such as sardines, mackerel, trout, salmon; walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds.