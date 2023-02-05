 On roots and magic of design : The Tribune India

’Art & Soul

On roots and magic of design

From humble beginnings in 19th century to a rich present, history of design in India comes packed in a yearbook

On roots and magic of design

Gira Sarabhai, in discussion with a designer in the US.



BN Goswamy

Hain kaleed-e ganj-e zar

Ahl-e hunar ki ungaliyaan

The fingers of the craftsman are like keys that open the gate to piles of gold — Old Persian saying

Everything is designed. Few things are designed well. — Brian Reed

THE name has undergone several changes — from Takshashila to Taxila to Takshila — but the association continues: that association with culture and art which made an ancient university of our land, bearing the first name that I mention here, one of the greatest in the then known world, well before the Common Era began. When, following the Greek intervention, the Sanskrit word got more conveniently termed Taxila, pioneering archaeologist Sir Alexander Cunningham used it and Sir John Marshall, who worked on its material for close to 20 years, gave this very name to his monumental publication. And now, in the present, a fine Society, founded in 1997 and working tirelessly since then, has taken on the name Takshila. This Takshila Educational Society is also steeped in the cause of culture and art, even while maintaining a relatively low profile in our raucous world. It now has an all-India reach from Ludhiana to Coimbatore, from Gandhinagar to Patna, and keeps researching and publishing, expanding its ambit by opening more and more institutions, including schools of course, all centred upon education that draws its strength from our ancient knowledge systems. Year after year, in addition, it brings out a splendidly conceived Yearbook focused on one major theme: textiles at one time, folk art at another, Shantiniketan the next, and so on.

 View of a gallery at the Terracotta exhibition in Delhi by Haku Shah.

This year, the theme of the Yearbook is Design — not design across the world, but specifically in India: a volume which can of course be used as a diary or note-book but which opens doors for the average user or reader that he/she might never have suspected were even there. It is packed with carefully chosen information, thoughtfully condensed but seldom missing a point. Each month zeroes in on a sub-theme: January might have the ‘Beginnings of Design in India’; in February, you move on to ‘Craft’; March opens with ‘Graphic Design’. So it goes, month after month, till one ends up with December and ‘User Interface’. Each month has some 20 pages allotted to it, and each page has, apart from the blank spaces for diary entries, some images, some tightly written text. You can end up, if you are not too careful, with your head completely crammed with information, much of it, fortunately, beyond your own strict ken till now.

Monumental sculpture on a roundabout in Chennai by Dashrath Patel.

To take an example might make this clearer, perhaps. January pages open — since the month is dedicated to the Beginnings of Design in India — with a small photograph of seven gentlemen, all in dhotis except one, with whom began, in 1850, the Madras School of Art, a private art school established by a resident surgeon of the Madras Presidency, Alexander by name. This school closely followed the Government School of Design in Britain which had opened in 1837. When the Madras school expanded its activity later, it added an industrial arts section, leading to the term ‘Design’ being added to the school’s name. The founder was interested in pottery, we learn, for the production of which local resources were wedded to local industries.

Saris on display at Vimor by Chimy Nanjappa and Pavithra Muddaya. All images are from the Takshila Yearbook on Design, 2023

While this was going on in Madras, in Calcutta opened the Government College of Art & Craft in 1854, founded by ‘Garanhata Chitpur’. The principal aim? To provide mechanical arts training and adult education for working men in mainly technical subjects. Two colourful photographs show the façade and the interior of one of the ‘studios’ of the school.

This page is followed by another which speaks of the Sir JJ School of Art and Industry founded in 1857 in Bombay by the Parsi merchant and philanthropist, Sir Jamsetjee Jeejebhoy. Impressed by what he had seen in the quality of crafts on display at the Great Exhibition in London, Sir JJ felt the need for a school for art and industry in Bombay and founded it with his own money.

I might pause here for a moment to ask myself: did I know anything of this? Of course I did not, even if I were to claim that I know something about history. But then one moves on to a territory that is a little more familiar: the founding of the great National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. With that come in names like Charles and Ray Eames, Pupul Jayakar, Gira and Gautam Sarabhai, Dashrath Patel. When, soon after India attained Independence, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister, invited and commissioned the Eames, famous industrial and furniture designers from USA, to come to India and write a report on how to encourage design education in India, things began to move rapidly. What followed is now history: the Eames prepared a blueprint; Pupul Jayakar took things in hand as far as handloom is concerned; Gira and Gautam Sarabhai — luminous intellects both, Gandhian in their thought and values — designed courses to be taught at the Institute and its wonderful campus. A great institution, one of the most influential of its kind, was on its way.

This is the way it proceeds in this Yearbook on Design. If the thought crosses one’s mind that this is all history, all harking back to the past, one would be wrong. Very quickly one moves on and in come things like Fashion and Cinema and Animation and Museum Design with notes on leading persons and institutions and what they are involved with. One might get exhausted but will never be bored. One realises that the roots of design — wonderful as they were — might lie in our ancient past but the branches of this magical tree are alive and well and inviting. Much is yet to come, but much is around. One just has to look.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

2
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

3
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

4
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

5
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

6
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

7
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

8
Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

10
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

The slide has brought share prices to a year-long low of Rs ...

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...

Geologists collect samples from Doda

Geologists collect samples from Doda


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Councillor's son held for buying stolen truck

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated