Orphaned by Covid, long wait for succor

1.4 lakh kids have lost one or both parents to Covid-19; as bureaucratic rigmarole continues, many oscillate between hope & despair

Orphaned by Covid, long wait for succor

The PM Cares for Children portal reveals that of the 6,600 claims made across states and UTs, only around 3,800 have been verified by district magistrates. Tribune file photo

Tribune Reporters

EIGHT months since the lethal second wave of Covid-19 devastated lakhs of families, leaving pain and anguish in its wake, thousands of orphaned children continue to await a hopeful future as promised by the Centre and the states.

It was as long back as on May 29, 2021, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ambitious PM Cares for Children scheme to put the lives of Covid orphans back on track. Benefits of the scheme are, however, yet to roll out with state governments sending in verified claims even as late as December 31, 2021.

Woes still plentiful

I have been struggling to look after my three and five-year-old grandsons after my son and daughter-in-law died due to Covid-19. The meagre pension of Rs2,500 per kid is not enough. Ratni Devi (62) | Kundul village, Uklana, Hisar

My brother (16) and I lost our father in 2018. Last year, Covid-19 claimed our mother and grandmother. I had to leave studies to earn. We haven’t got any aid from the government. Shuvam (19) | Sangrur

I lost my husband to Covid-19 last year and I am struggling to raise my 2 kids. I have tried to get their school fee waived off, but both school and district authorities aren’t helping. Harsharan Kaur (name changed) | Jalandhar

The PM Cares for Children portal reveals that while 6,600 claims were made across states and UTs, only around 3,800 have been verified by the district magistrates concerned. That is a dismal 57 per cent of all claims, with the Centre now in the process of completing the formalities under the schemes which promise a range of benefits to children who have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19.

The benefits include Rs2,000 monthly stipend; free education; assisting the kids with a higher education loan, with interest paid from the PM Cares; free health insurance of Rs5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years and Rs10 lakh once the child turns 23. These are, however, yet to flow, with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development only now starting to process the claims. The states are, however, free to offer their own assistance over and above these benefits.

While the bureaucratic rigmarole continues, children’s lives continue to oscillate between hope and despair.

As the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of their plight, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) informed the apex court, in a recent affidavit, that 1,47,492 children have lost either one or both parents due to Covid-19 and other reasons since April 1, 2020. The figures are based on data uploaded by states and union territories on ‘Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care’up to January 11. While Odisha has the maximum number of affected children (24,405), the region has also not remained unaffected. Haryana has the maximum number of such children, followed by Himachal and Punjab.

HP: Going the extra mile

Himachal is giving the maximum pension of Rs4,000 (Rs2,000 + Rs2,000) to those who have lost both parents, over and above benefits suggested by the Centre, followed by Haryana (Rs2,500) and Punjab (Rs1,500).

The state has 24 children who have lost both parents to Covid-19, and 835 who have lost one parent. In some cases, the siblings have been separated as they live with different relatives. Many single-parent families have been affected financially, with delayed pension adding to their woes.

Strangely the rules in extending financial help to those who have lost one parent seem to be discriminatory as only the kids who have lost their fathers (160 in this case) are eligible for a paltry help of Rs500 per month and that too under an income criteria (annual income not more than Rs35,000). There is no provision to provide help to those who have lost their mothers.

Suresh Sharma, Joint Director, Women and Child Development Department, says, “We have sent a proposal to the state government to provide help to even those who have lost their mother, provided their annual income is below Rs35,000.” Since the decision could put an additional burden of about Rs8 crore to Rs10 crore on the state exchequer, the outcome is pending.

Haryana: No aid to semi-orphans

Haryana has 87 kids who have lost both parents or legal guardians. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana’, Covid orphans are eligible for an aid of Rs2,500 per month till they turn 18. Besides, the state is also providing Rs12,000 per annum for education. Children having no family have been put up in childcare institutes across Haryana. They will be given Rs1,500 per month till the age of 18. The money will be deposited in a recurring deposit account that they will get on turning 21.

However, the state has shown no concern for the 3,500 kids who have lost one parent to Covid-19, as it does not provide them with any assistance. The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is aware of the plight of these kids. Jyoti Bainda, chairperson of the commission, says, “We will recommend to the state government for providing some relief to these semi-orphans as well. We also need to monitor children who have lost both parents and are staying with family members. We need to protect their property rights too.”

The maximum orphans due to Covid have been reported from Hisar (14), followed by Charkhi Dadri (10) and Fatehabad (8).

As per a notification dated June 16, 2021, there is also a provision of financial assistance of Rs51,000 for the marriage of girls orphaned due to Covid-19.

PUNJAB: No collated Data

The state social security department has identified 49 orphans. It has no collated data on children who have lost either their mother or father. Apart from the social security pension of Rs1,500 and free education till graduation, the orphans are eligible for a grant of Rs51,000 under the Ashirwaad Scheme and entitled to free ration and health insurance. The state government has also announced jobs to affected kin.

The state has also provided shelter to kids without any family at children’s homes.

The Jalandhar administration has identified three children orphaned by Covid-19 second wave and 11 who have lost one parent. In Amritsar, the District Child Protection Office has identified around 50 children who lost either of their parents to Covid-19 since 2020. Only two kids had lost both their parents to Covid-19. “In several cases where the father has died, the mother receives widow pension as well,” says Pawandeep Kaur Randhawa, District Child Protection Officer, Amritsar.

Similarly, in Gurdaspur, three children were orphaned due to Covid-19. In Pathankot, two children were orphaned. Around 170 children in Patiala district have lost either one or both the parents, and are getting benefits under various government schemes. In Ludhiana district, three children have been identified who have lost both parents to Covid 19. There are 138 children who have lost one parent, who was the breadwinner.

In Kapurthala, Covid orphans are getting an additional assistance of Rs2,000 per month from a welfare society in Chandigarh. Besides, another welfare organisation has taken responsibility for their education and school transportation.

With most orphans at the government’s mercy, the SC intervention could bring the much-needed attention to their plight.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

5
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Petty politics behind NRI Suman Toor's allegations, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

10
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Punjab polls: Congress fields former Mayor Vishnu Sharma against Capt Amarinder in Patiala

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...

Punjab CM face: Cong begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...

Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms ‘hypocritical’, blacklisting by US will be rescinded

Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded

Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Covid-19: 5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law