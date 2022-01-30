Orphaned by Covid, long wait for succor

Tribune Reporters

EIGHT months since the lethal second wave of Covid-19 devastated lakhs of families, leaving pain and anguish in its wake, thousands of orphaned children continue to await a hopeful future as promised by the Centre and the states.

It was as long back as on May 29, 2021, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ambitious PM Cares for Children scheme to put the lives of Covid orphans back on track. Benefits of the scheme are, however, yet to roll out with state governments sending in verified claims even as late as December 31, 2021.

Woes still plentiful I have been struggling to look after my three and five-year-old grandsons after my son and daughter-in-law died due to Covid-19. The meagre pension of Rs2,500 per kid is not enough. Ratni Devi (62) | Kundul village, Uklana, Hisar My brother (16) and I lost our father in 2018. Last year, Covid-19 claimed our mother and grandmother. I had to leave studies to earn. We haven’t got any aid from the government. Shuvam (19) | Sangrur I lost my husband to Covid-19 last year and I am struggling to raise my 2 kids. I have tried to get their school fee waived off, but both school and district authorities aren’t helping. Harsharan Kaur (name changed) | Jalandhar

The PM Cares for Children portal reveals that while 6,600 claims were made across states and UTs, only around 3,800 have been verified by the district magistrates concerned. That is a dismal 57 per cent of all claims, with the Centre now in the process of completing the formalities under the schemes which promise a range of benefits to children who have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19.

The benefits include Rs2,000 monthly stipend; free education; assisting the kids with a higher education loan, with interest paid from the PM Cares; free health insurance of Rs5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years and Rs10 lakh once the child turns 23. These are, however, yet to flow, with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development only now starting to process the claims. The states are, however, free to offer their own assistance over and above these benefits.

While the bureaucratic rigmarole continues, children’s lives continue to oscillate between hope and despair.

As the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of their plight, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) informed the apex court, in a recent affidavit, that 1,47,492 children have lost either one or both parents due to Covid-19 and other reasons since April 1, 2020. The figures are based on data uploaded by states and union territories on ‘Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care’up to January 11. While Odisha has the maximum number of affected children (24,405), the region has also not remained unaffected. Haryana has the maximum number of such children, followed by Himachal and Punjab.

HP: Going the extra mile

Himachal is giving the maximum pension of Rs4,000 (Rs2,000 + Rs2,000) to those who have lost both parents, over and above benefits suggested by the Centre, followed by Haryana (Rs2,500) and Punjab (Rs1,500).

The state has 24 children who have lost both parents to Covid-19, and 835 who have lost one parent. In some cases, the siblings have been separated as they live with different relatives. Many single-parent families have been affected financially, with delayed pension adding to their woes.

Strangely the rules in extending financial help to those who have lost one parent seem to be discriminatory as only the kids who have lost their fathers (160 in this case) are eligible for a paltry help of Rs500 per month and that too under an income criteria (annual income not more than Rs35,000). There is no provision to provide help to those who have lost their mothers.

Suresh Sharma, Joint Director, Women and Child Development Department, says, “We have sent a proposal to the state government to provide help to even those who have lost their mother, provided their annual income is below Rs35,000.” Since the decision could put an additional burden of about Rs8 crore to Rs10 crore on the state exchequer, the outcome is pending.

Haryana: No aid to semi-orphans

Haryana has 87 kids who have lost both parents or legal guardians. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana’, Covid orphans are eligible for an aid of Rs2,500 per month till they turn 18. Besides, the state is also providing Rs12,000 per annum for education. Children having no family have been put up in childcare institutes across Haryana. They will be given Rs1,500 per month till the age of 18. The money will be deposited in a recurring deposit account that they will get on turning 21.

However, the state has shown no concern for the 3,500 kids who have lost one parent to Covid-19, as it does not provide them with any assistance. The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is aware of the plight of these kids. Jyoti Bainda, chairperson of the commission, says, “We will recommend to the state government for providing some relief to these semi-orphans as well. We also need to monitor children who have lost both parents and are staying with family members. We need to protect their property rights too.”

The maximum orphans due to Covid have been reported from Hisar (14), followed by Charkhi Dadri (10) and Fatehabad (8).

As per a notification dated June 16, 2021, there is also a provision of financial assistance of Rs51,000 for the marriage of girls orphaned due to Covid-19.

PUNJAB: No collated Data

The state social security department has identified 49 orphans. It has no collated data on children who have lost either their mother or father. Apart from the social security pension of Rs1,500 and free education till graduation, the orphans are eligible for a grant of Rs51,000 under the Ashirwaad Scheme and entitled to free ration and health insurance. The state government has also announced jobs to affected kin.

The state has also provided shelter to kids without any family at children’s homes.

The Jalandhar administration has identified three children orphaned by Covid-19 second wave and 11 who have lost one parent. In Amritsar, the District Child Protection Office has identified around 50 children who lost either of their parents to Covid-19 since 2020. Only two kids had lost both their parents to Covid-19. “In several cases where the father has died, the mother receives widow pension as well,” says Pawandeep Kaur Randhawa, District Child Protection Officer, Amritsar.

Similarly, in Gurdaspur, three children were orphaned due to Covid-19. In Pathankot, two children were orphaned. Around 170 children in Patiala district have lost either one or both the parents, and are getting benefits under various government schemes. In Ludhiana district, three children have been identified who have lost both parents to Covid 19. There are 138 children who have lost one parent, who was the breadwinner.

In Kapurthala, Covid orphans are getting an additional assistance of Rs2,000 per month from a welfare society in Chandigarh. Besides, another welfare organisation has taken responsibility for their education and school transportation.

With most orphans at the government’s mercy, the SC intervention could bring the much-needed attention to their plight.