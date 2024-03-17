Nepal

Over 400 foreigners to climb Mt Everest

At least 400 foreign climbers are all set to attempt to climb the world’s highest peak from Nepal side in the spring season, according to Rishi Bhandari, general secretary of the Expedition Operators Association Nepal. Seven Summit Treks will have 65 members, the largest number of foreigners, followed by 8K Expeditions (45). Furtenbach Adventures has booked 40 clients for Everest south side while Imagine Nepal Treks will be handling three teams with 35 foreign members. There will be other climbing expeditions on Kanchenjunga, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Himlung, Nuptse and Ama Dablam in the spring season, says Bhandari. The Himalayan Times

Singapore

S’pore Garden Festival in August

The ninth edition of the Singapore Garden Festival is set to return in August. Organised by National Parks Board, it will be held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from August 3 to 11 and feature award-winning designers from around the world. The biennial festival coincides with the Global Botanic Gardens Congress, which will run from August 6 to 9 at the Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The congress is being held for the first time in South-East Asia. A prelude event is on from March 14 to 17 to give the public a glimpse of the festival’s floral displays and programmes. Admission is free. The Straits Times

Thailand

3,000 workers for South Korea

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has reached an agreement to send 3,000 Thai skilled workers to South Korea during his trip to Seoul. Phiphat clinched the deal to send Thai welders and mechanical technicians at a meeting with representatives of five South Korean shipbuilders — HD Hyundai Heavy Industry, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean. Phiphat said there are around 20,000 legally registered Thai workers in South Korea, where wages are at least five times higher than in Thailand. The ministry aims to send 1,00,000 Thai workers abroad this year to meet demand in Australia and Eastern European countries. The Nation

Vietnam

Banh mi is most delicious sandwich

Readers of international food magazine ‘Taste Atlas’ have voted Vietnam’s popular banh mi as the best sandwich in the world with a rating of 4.6 out of 5, along with Turkey’s Tombik doner, a variety of kebab. Despite being a culinary remnant of French colonialism, the Vietnamese add ingredients such as cilantro, chili and pickles to create their own banh mi. In the beginning, most banh mi consisted of bread, meat and seasonings, with no added vegetables, but now these are stuffed with cold cuts, French butter, fresh mayonnaise, pate, cucumbers, cilantro, pickles, oyster sauce and garlic. A banh mi costs from Rs 50 to Rs 235 in Indian currency. VN EXPRESS

