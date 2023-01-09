 Overproduction underlines need to diversify : The Tribune India

Infocus Agriculture

Overproduction underlines need to diversify

The state-advised price of sugarcane has been spurring higher production of cane & sugar. A portion of sugarcane acreage may be diverted to crops such as maize, arhar and oilseeds to reorient land use. Producers of oilseeds and pulses are mostly from less irrigated areas and they deserve more focus than others to reduce the import burden of the country. With higher & assured prices for oilseeds, diversion of sugarcane acreage can also help in arresting the depletion of groundwater.

Overproduction underlines need to diversify


Sher Singh Sangwan

LIKE the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 kinds of cereals, pulses and oilseed crops, the Government of India has been announcing a guaranteed price for sugarcane, which was called the Statutory Minimum Price (SMP) till 2008-09. Since 2009-10, it is termed Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) as per the recommendation of the Rangarajan Committee which took into account the cost of production of sugarcane as well as the sugar price realised by mills. Despite FRP, some state governments announce state-advised price (SAP) for sugarcane which is higher than FRP. The SAP is binding on sugar mills as the Supreme Court has validated the states’ power in this regard, first in 2004 and then in 2019.

Sugarcane farming

Since 2004, there has been a chronic problem of outstanding sugarcane arrears owed to farmers as the mills reported their inability to pay. After every 3-4 years, state and Central governments are allocating budgets and arrange soft bank loans for sugar mills to clear payments to farmers. The ex-mill price of sugar has almost been stagnant, whereas the SAP of sugarcane has been spurring higher production of cane and sugar. Thus, mills have been accumulating stock of sugar as they are unable to sell despite moderation of the Sugar Control Order, 1966, from time to time due to their higher cost of production. The Central Government introduced the minimum selling price of sugar in 2018 for viability, on the one hand, and states are announcing higher SAP on the other.

* In thousand hectares

** Fair and Remunerative Price

*** State-advised price/quintal

Source: Agricultural Statistics at a Glance, Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture

Genesis of the problem

In the absence of government intervention in sugarcane prices, its acreage was broadly following a four-year cyclical trend in response to the prices of sugar, gur and khandsari in the previous year. Potato is another crop whose acreage still follows the four-year cycle. It is as per the well-established Nerlovian model of acreage supply response with lagged adjustments for prices, yield, etc. After the onset of FRP for sugarcane since 2009-10, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have stopped regular increases in SAP, but Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are more frequent in announcing SAP as per farmers’ demand. With the continuous hike in SAP of sugarcane by some states, the cyclical nature of their sugarcane acreage has been flattened with an upward trend in the last 15 years or so. Further, due to higher SAP from mills, about 80 per cent of sugarcane was used for sugar production in 2017-18; it was about 30 per cent in 1975-76. Payments as per SAP are legally protected too as the Allahabad High Court had once ordered the UP Government to recover farmers’ arrears as government revenue from the mills. Now, farmers are also awakened and organised like the unions of government employees.

In October 2009, the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, was amended; SMP was replaced by FRP. In this regard, the Rangarajan Committee was set up; it submitted its report in October 2012. As per its recommendation, 70 per cent of last year’s price should be paid to farmers and 30 per cent retained by the millers. The FRP is linked to the cost of sugarcane production, recovery of sugar, price of sugar and its by-products. Farmers can increase their profits by reducing the cost of production of sugarcane, whereas millers may reduce the cost of sugar processing by co-generation of electricity from bagasse. However, states have not implemented FRP; SAP is still announced under the pressure exerted by farmers’ unions.

The way out

The higher SAP and increase in yield per hectare in recent years have resulted in higher sugar production than the domestic demand. The cost of production of our sugar is generally higher than international prices. The Centre has to give subsidies to mills for the export of sugar. Hence, some major sugar-producing countries such as Brazil, Australia and Guatemala have filed cases under World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreements against the higher support farmers in India. The Centre is inducing mills to use a part of sugarcane for ethanol production by fixing its higher blending in petrol (20 per cent by 2025). Some states are also resisting pressure from farmers’ unions to annually revise the SAP. As an alternative to SAP, states may direct sugar mills to distribute a portion of their overall profits from sugar, ethanol and other byproducts. Moreover, sugarcane acreage may be diverted to competing crops such as maize, arhar and oilseeds to reorient land use as per the demand. The producers of oilseeds and pulses are mostly from less irrigated areas and they deserve more focus than others to reduce the import burden of the country. With higher and assured prices for oilseeds, some sugarcane acreage can be diverted; this will also help in arresting the depletion of groundwater.

The author is Professor, SBI Chair, CRRID, Chandigarh
Send your feedback to letters@tribunemail.com

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers