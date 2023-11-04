 Palliative care as key element of treatment plan : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Palliative care as key element of treatment plan

Palliative care as key element of treatment plan

Cancer and its treatment often cause extreme physical pain and other psycho-social side-effects. A holistic care approach needs to be implemented

Palliative care as key element of treatment plan

istock



Renu Sud Sinha

GHar le jao aur seva karo — is the last refrain by doctors when all treatment options stop working. “But they don’t tell you how to do that,” says Dr Firuza Patel, founder, Chandigarh Hospice. “That is also the stage when specialised care is needed the maximum because the pain is unbearable,” says the radiation oncologist, who was driven to start this palliative care project on seeing the suffering of cancer patients at PGI, Chandigarh.

The Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) defines palliative care (PC) as the active total care applicable from the time of diagnosis, aimed at improving the quality of life of patients facing serious life-limiting illness and their families, through the prevention and relief from pain and other physical symptoms as well as psychological, social and spiritual distress through socially acceptable and affordable interventions.

“Palliative care is applicable in almost all critical illnesses but its progress has only been in cancer care,” says Dr Patel, who started the hospice in 2000 in collaboration with UT Red Cross. That’s perhaps because 70-75 per cent cancer patients consult doctors only at an advanced stage, says Dr Nagesh Simha, palliative care specialist and medical director, Karunashraya, a Bengaluru-based hospice.

“Cancer can’t be treated without PC and that starts from day one when the patient and his/her family are informed,” says Dr Ravinder Mohan, director (training and research), CanSupport, one of the largest and oldest Delhi-based NGOs providing free-of-cost PC services at home to cancer patients and families across North India.

PC used to be misunderstood as end-of-life care even by oncologists. But it is much more than that because if PC is integrated early in cancer treatment, various symptoms and pain management are under control, giving a better quality of life to a patient, says Dr Sushma Bhatnagar, head of palliative medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Many studies say this may even lead to better survival rates because more than the disease, the patients are fearful of the associated pain. Besides, PC can free up active ICU beds, adds Dr Bhatnagar.

These pioneers, especially Dr Patel, Dr Simha and Dr Bhatnagar, who have been associated with PC management for over 25 years now, rue the limited awareness not only among people but even many doctors.

“Despite a huge cancer burden, less than 5 per cent of the patients receive PC,” says Dr Bhatnagar. That’s because doctors have only been trained to fight disease till the end and give treatment (cure), and not just provide (palliative) care, says Dr Simha. A change in mindsets, more advocacy and awareness campaigns are needed to overcome other challenges such as the lack of trained professionals. Only eight medical colleges across India, including AIIMS-Delhi and Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, offer post-graduation in PC, while eight more institutions offer a diploma. The IAPC also offers short courses for professionals. It has trained over 7,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses till now.

There is limited use of oral medical morphine for pain control as many doctors are either not aware or hesitate to prescribe. “Also, the procurement of medical morphine is quite difficult in many states, including Punjab, Haryana, UP and Bihar,” says Dr Mohan.

Though the Centre has realised the need and directed all states to integrate PC in the public health system, a huge push is needed. Experts suggest making palliative care mandatory for doctors and nurses, including it in the under-graduate curriculum, more funds’ allocation, more decentralisation, and providing training to doctors and other staff at the primary healthcare level so as to make it accessible in villages, where it’s most needed.

#Cancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

2
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

3
India

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

4
India

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

5
Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe plus' category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

6
Sports

How five-week camp with Yuvraj Singh helped Shubman Gill and three other Punjab cricketers

7
Himachal

5 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

8
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut, on Gujarat tour after 'Tejas' blow, shares video saying her 'heart has been troubled', fans reply 'stick to making reels, not films'

9
J & K

Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott TV anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

10
Punjab

Apologise for ‘malicious statements’ against Parkash Singh Badal or face defamation case: SAD to CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar


Cities

View All

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Ayushman Bharat: Central scheme to patients’ aid in city

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

Delhi Govt, Centre haven't done enough, says Congress

No solid step taken in 9 years, says BJP

Demand surges for air purifiers, masks

Anand made hawala payments to China: ED

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022