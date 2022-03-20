Partition: Women and Cinema

Nonika Singh

“All wars are fought on women’s bodies.”

BAPSI SIDHWA’S profound thought in ‘Ice Candy Man’ impelled filmmaker Deepa Mehta to adapt the Pakistan-born author’s novel into ‘1947 Earth’. It is the heartrending story of a woman caught in the crossfire of Partition and the love of two Muslim men. In the filmography of films on Partition, ‘1947 Earth’ is one more emphatic reminder of how women bore the brunt of those harrowing times.

Partition, with its fractured history, devastated millions of lives. Involving migration of millions across the hastily drawn Radcliffe Line, it affected women much more, as many were abducted, raped and killed. Estimates suggest that 75,000 to 1,00,000 women were kidnapped and violated, though figures never reveal the true picture. Has cinema been able to unravel the trauma inflicted on women during this cataclysmic period?

Today, 75 years after Independence and consequently Partition, it’s not just Amrita Pritam’s poetic wail “Ajj aakhaan Waris Shah nu...” that pierces our hearts, so does her book ‘Pinjar’. Its cinematic adaptation by director Chandraprakash Dwivedi brought out a hair-raising account of Puro, emblematic of millions of women, abducted across religious communities. Urmila Matondkar, who played Puro, gets goosebumps even today, 19 years after she brought to life the fate of a woman disowned by her family — the destiny of many ill-fated women.

Khamosh Pani

Recalling her role as a woman who does not find refuge in her parents’ home, Matondkar says she does not view Puro as another victim of those tragic times but as a woman of strength who finally learns to find her own feet.

Viewing Partition through the lens of women as depicted in several films, including Pakistani filmmaker Sabiha Sumar’s ‘Khamosh Pani’ starring Kirron Kher, may not be the only or perfect sounding board. Divya Dutta, who has essayed several powerful roles in many films on the subject, such as ‘ Train to Pakistan’ and ‘Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh’, feels, “Why classify films on the basis of gender?”

1947 Earth

Her experience of working in Partition movies was overwhelming and taught her some home truths about the gnawing reality of what it means to be displaced sans food and shelter. She remembers how glycerine went for a toss when she canned a particularly moving scene in ‘Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh’, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Punjabi. Starring her and Gurdas Maan, the film by Manoj Punj encapsulated the tragic fate of lovers across borders.

Mammo

Whether films on Partition should depict women as victims or not, none can dispute that women had little choice or control over what happened to them and their bodies. Shyam Benegal, director of the delightful and insightful ‘Mammo’, agrees, “In any situation, women are more vulnerable not because they are less than equal, but our attitude towards them is more patronising.” Actor Rasika Dugal echoes similar thoughts in a more hard-hitting vein, “In any war or conflict, men mark women’s bodies like territories.”

In Anup Singh’s much acclaimed ‘Qissa’, the main protagonist might have been a male, Umber Singh (Irrfan Khan), and his loss of identity, but the multi-layered film that talks of gender identity and fluidity as well is also about the anguish inflicted upon the women in his family. In ‘Qissa’, Dugal, who played the role of Neeli, at some subconscious level, drew from the poignant television series ‘Tamas’. The scene about women jumping into wells remains indelibly etched in her mind and she transferred the same pathos while enacting Neeli’s death scene.

Begum Jaan

However, she considers Nandita Das’ ‘Manto’ as more of a marker among the Partition films that she has worked in. Having played Manto’s wife Safia, she can sense a parallel between the story of the birth of two nations and Manto’s marriage. She says, “For, the toll that Partition took on Manto also affected his relationship with Safia.”

Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Not all films on Partition explore the concerns of women or for that matter of humanity in all its complexity or entirety. Till date, ‘Garam Hawa’ is rated as the ultimate masterpiece in which the tragedy of a young girl is intertwined with up-rootedness from one’s motherland as well as Muslims grappling with identity issues in India. But more often than not, simplistic cross-border love stories like ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’ have been the easiest route to revisit the watershed moment that tore apart a country. Love tales involving nationals of divided countries has been a time-tested tactic and Bollywood trope to reinforce the tragedy. In some cinematic narratives like Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Begum Jaan’, a brothel becomes the fulcrum of cruelty inflicted upon women. Sadly, the tale of prostitutes headlined by none other than National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan only had a few powerful moments and failed to capture the searing pain of lives turned upside down by a political decision.

Train to Pakistan

Why is it that not enough films retell the Partition saga? Both Dwivedi and Mehta admit that producers are reluctant and wary to back films on Partition, especially if these are told from a woman’s vantage point. Mehta says, “Subjects that explore the horrendous and tragic journey of women rarely find an audience.” Dwivedi recalls how difficult it was to find a producer to back ‘Pinjar’. Even today, the dynamics of women-oriented films is no different.