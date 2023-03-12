 Patiala heritage walk: Reclaiming Patiala's lost heritage, step by step : The Tribune India

Patiala heritage walk: Reclaiming Patiala's lost heritage, step by step

The heritage walk and revival of crumbling buildings are the result of community effort and administrative support

Patiala heritage walk: Reclaiming Patiala's lost heritage, step by step

Once derelict, the Shahi Samadhs now bear a grand look.



Shailaja Khanna

Heritage is an intangible experience, a combination of tradition and memory. To be made alive, it needs to be nurtured, celebrated and also made a part of one’s everyday life. When third-generation Patialavi Ravee Ahluwalia realised that the history of his city was confined to just books, with no people connect, he couldn’t sit back.

Volunteers were roped in and a successful walk involving officials from the local administration and the State Tourism Board was organised, thus proving that the project was doable

The heritage walk underway during the recent Patiala Heritage Festival.

photos courtesy: patiala foundation

For anyone to feel the past, one must experience it, and that can only happen if one can visualise and re-imagine the past. But sounds and smells cease to exist, and visuals change. So one has to recreate the past to make it alive again.

Patiala was once dotted with grand buildings and is still redolent of a glorious past, but many of these buildings are today crumbling and in disuse. Similar was the fate of the Shahi Samadhs, the cenotaphs of Patiala’s erstwhile rulers. Encroachers had taken over land on either side of the grand façade. The tombs were broken and unmarked. They now housed a cow shelter and nearby fields threatened to creep up nearer and nearer the tombs.

The walk begins at the cenotaphs and passes through

Chhatta Nanumal, besides other sites before culminating at Qila Mubarak.

Ahluwalia realised that a busy administration had no time, funds or even the inclination to undertake the mammoth task of reclaiming the town’s heritage buildings and it was up to the citizens to initiate interest and action. “One can try to initiate action either by complaining and forcing attention or by bringing in the stakeholders voluntarily. We chose the latter,” he says.

Volunteers were roped in and a walk involving officials from the local administration and the State Tourism Board was organised. This convinced those in power that the project was doable. Ahluwalia worked in tandem with Geetika Kalha, who was Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, at the time. She made presentations before several agencies in 2012-2013 and her efforts bore fruit. In 2014, the Asian Development Bank and World Bank gave funds to the Punjab Heritage Tourism Promotion Board and today the Shahi Samadhs — the façade, interiors and the tombs — bear a brand new look. The administration did the needful, too, by removing encroachers and covering the drains so that the experience of the heritage walk improved. Ahluwalia and his team researched and tried to recreate what the area must have been during its heyday.

Founded in 2009, Ahluwalia’s Patiala Foundation initially focussed on a livelihood project involving the use of heritage buildings. Rickshaw-pullers were trained as tourist guides who could intelligently inform their passengers while taking them around the city’s main heritage sites — Sheesh Mahal, Qila Mubarak, Baradari Gardens, etc. However, realising that a walk would be a better experience for tourists, they started the Patiala Heritage Walk in 2013. “The UN has now given special consultative status to our Foundation,” says Ahluwalia.

Today, the Foundation has 47 trained guides, mostly students and self-employed youngsters. All volunteers are fluent in Punjabi, Hindi and English, the only pre-requisite being their interest in culture and heritage. Training happened over walks to understand the subject. These youth are now adding value to the database by clicking photos while also exploring the area further. New recruits, meanwhile, keep getting added. Like Harmanjot Singh, who is currently pursuing a course in computer applications.

The team is connected through a WhatsApp group. When a query for the walk comes, they check whosoever is available at the time. “A walk is conducted even when we have just one query. And it is totally free,” says Ahluwalia.

The walk is an hour and 40 minutes long and covers a 2-km stretch. Ahluwalia has rejuvenated localities of yore: Haveli Wallah Mohalla (sadly, today there are only two standing havelis, down from 12 in 2013), Chhatta Nanumal, Bartan Bazaar, Sapaan Wali Gali and Darshani Deori, among others.

Attention is given to little things. During the walks, Ahluwalia noticed that youngsters were fascinated with a half-buried antique water tap, having the mouth of a lion. He has requested the administration to remove some of the cemented road around the tap, so that it stands out prominently and becomes a significant landmark.

Another discovery while researching the area was the aroma of the freshly-fried ‘bedmi’. “We were enticed to explore further and discovered it to be an unusual combination of a ‘poori’ and ‘bhatura’ with stuffing inside, and made only in the morning. Today, the ‘bedmi’ from Dal Daliya Chowk is a tourist attraction of Patiala. A food walk is on the cards,” Ahluwalia shares.

A recent addition is a QR code for each heritage site, which leads to details online in English, Hindi and Gurmukhi. These are dynamic codes and can be constantly updated. Sakshi Sawhney, the Patiala DC, and her team are active collaborators.

Up next, the Patiala Foundation wants Patiala, Kapurthala and Sangrur to be included in the current tourist circuit of Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar. “We need better infrastructure — better hotels and better transport facilities. We have e-rickshaws, but these are not enough. Once we have strengthened the basics, there will be no stopping,” says Ahluwalia.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

4
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

5
Punjab

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

6
Punjab

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

7
World

Turkish President Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to extend rule

8
Punjab

Physically challenged woman repeatedly raped by man for past 5 months in Hoshiarpur, arrested

9
World

BBC under fire over conservationist Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker’s Twitter row

10
World

Pakistan faces ‘uphill task’ to try and get Kashmir into ‘centre’ of agenda at UN: Foreign Minister Zardari

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...

Rs 25 crore grant for dera triggers AAP-Congress credit war

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

Dera has a huge following and all parties are eyeing its sup...

PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today

PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today

Will launch Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT-Dharwad and wor...

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India’s London-Mumbai flight

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K’s Budgam

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

Disposed of body parts at different places, including Railwa...


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship