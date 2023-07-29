 Pedal march Manali to Leh in two days : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Pedal march Manali to Leh in two days

Pedal march Manali to Leh in two days

Pune-born and Scotland-based Vedangi Kulkarni recounts the ride that has made her the fastest woman to cycle on the route

Pedal march Manali to Leh in two days

Photos courtesy: Faisal Qadir



Back in 2016, as a 17-year-old, cycling from Manali to Leh was my first big cycling adventure. Little did I know then that cycling would become such a huge part of my identity.

In 2018, I circumnavigated the globe on a bicycle. I was 19 when I started, 20 when I finished. Next year, I plan to undertake this challenge again, and this time, I hope to do it in the fastest time for a woman cyclist. So, it only made sense to come back where it all started — the Manali-Leh route — and build some confidence and sharpen the “mind” muscle by challenging myself.

I spent a month in Leh (at 3,500 metres) training for this. I had access to an indoor trainer, which meant that I could focus on very specific aspects of riding and work on that. However, most of my training was done outdoors.

My ride began at 2.13 am on June 13. I chose to start from Manali and take Rohtang Pass along the way. Even though this meant that I was climbing an additional elevation of over 2,000m, it made perfect sense to me. This route takes you from the foothills to the heart of the Indian Himalayas. My support crew included my father Vivek Kulkarni, my friend/mentor Sumit Patil, a Ladakhi friend named Faisal Qadir and the driver, Mangal, whom we hired from Manali. The overall route was 471 km. The passes along the way were between 4,000m and 5,300m. The average elevation of this route was well over 3,000m.

According to my Strava activity, it took me 51 hours, 49 minutes, 52 seconds to cycle from Manali to Leh along Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass, Nakee La, Lachulung La and Tanglang La. Our significant stops (any stops over 30 minutes) were at Bharatpur, Whisky Nulla and Pang.

Overall, it was a steady ride. The nights were pretty cold. At one point, the temperature went down to minus 13ºC. When it got too cold, I stopped and briefly put my hands in my pockets, where I had shoved some hand warmers.

When I felt tired, I’d have some caffeinated drink and nap for 10-15 minutes. Significant bits along the way where I remember struggling were the last few kilometres before Baralacha Pass and the last 10 km before the top of Tanglang La. I really enjoyed riding up Gata Loops. In 2016, I had struggled here, but on this particular ride, I felt super fresh and enjoyed my time climbing up the hairpins.

I mostly ate bananas, Five Star and Bounty bars and crisps along the way. When we found any dhabas along the way where I wanted to stop, I opted for my all-time favourite — Maggi. I drank Enerzal to replenish my electrolyte levels.

When I finished, apart from some uncomfortable rashes from chafing, I didn’t feel too worse for wear. I was a bit sleepy, but definitely hungry for some real food! Within a day of finishing, I started my journey back to the UK as I was to speak at the National Cycling Show in Birmingham on the weekend of June 17 and 18.

Back in 2016, I explored several ghats in our local area on my bike. Those rides taught me how to be resilient. Cycling long distances has given me the confidence to pursue my goals, no matter how big they seem, by breaking them down into smaller chunks. I am very grateful to my parents, my crew and all the kind strangers that we met along the way. I am proud of this ride and I got everything that I wanted out of it — confidence and courage.

Follow local advice

‘Thanks to the high altitude, the Manali-Leh route is vulnerable to quick changes when the weather goes bad. Those visiting these remote places should really do their research, understand the risks and follow local advice.’

#Leh #Manali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

2
Delhi

Man kills cousin with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

4
Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

5
Punjab

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

6
Pollywood

Gippy Grewal, Hina Khan hand-in-hand announce their next film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'

7
Business

Stock markets fall for 2nd day on selling in IT banking shares

8
Himachal

Himachal: Police team held hostage during raid, five booked

9
Trending

Couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone for making reels in West Bengal

10
Nation

As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says ‘need to bridge gap between rich and poor’

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case

CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case

The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur ool...

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence

The arrest is made on Saturday morning by the Perambalur dis...

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today

The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sa...

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in

CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dropped as general secretaries

Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express checked thoroughly at Haryana’s Sonipat after ‘bomb’ threat

Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express searched at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat

The train searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad


Cities

View All

43 buildings still unsafe in city, says MC survey

43 buildings still unsafe in Amritsar city, says MC survey

Congress Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa visits flood-hit areas

Tarn Taran bypass to be widened under road projects

BSF seizes bike, drugs at border near Amritsar

Amritsar: DSP's kin claim he was falsely implicated in a bribery case

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Chandigarh Admn gets to work

Rs 6.87 cr in kitty, CPCC, Chandigarh civic body step up fight against air pollution

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: City experts flag need to bolster heritage panel

Chandigarh: Sector 8 family attacked in road rage

High Court stays Chandigarh order for demolitions near court

Man who kills woman for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi was her first cousin

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Himachal Road Transport Corporation resumes Volvo bus service to Delhi, Chandigarh

Woman clubbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal

Court sets aside 2-yr jail order for kidnapping minor

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mother of youth killed in Canada dies by suicide in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman alleges graft in plot allotment

Regularisation without fixed pay scale new kind of privatisation: Teachers’ union

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways

Woman among 2 nabbed POs

MC builds wall to prevent overflow of nullah

Shopkeepers up in arms as trash floods road near Scooter Market

Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

Patiala: Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

District pegs road infrastructure loss due to floods at Rs 55 cr

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks flood relief

Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas

Dengue stings 7 more in district