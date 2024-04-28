 People's poet: Remembering Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his 50th death anniversary : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • People's poet: Remembering Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his 50th death anniversary

People's poet: Remembering Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his 50th death anniversary

People's poet: Remembering Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his 50th death anniversary

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was born in 1908 in a socially upward but economically weak family in Bihar. He died on April 24, 1974, at Tirupati — as an esteemed national poet, but dejected, disillusioned and depressed inside.



Satyapal Sehgal

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was born in 1908 in a socially upward but economically weak family in Bihar. He died on April 24, 1974, at Tirupati — as an esteemed national poet, but dejected, disillusioned and depressed inside. He cherished literary eminence as a Jnanpith awardee and also political power.

Dinkar had a rebellious zeal and a passion to write ‘power poetry’.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar as a Congressman (1952-64). Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in the long preface he wrote for Dinkar’s popular historical treatise ‘Sanskriti Ke Chaar Adhyaay’ (The Four Chapters of Culture, 1956), referred to him as a friend and colleague. He also remained Vice-Chancellor of Bhagalpur University for some time.

Potent verse

Samar shesh hai, nahi paap ka bhaagi keval vyadh/Jo tatasth hain, samay likhega unka bhi apradh.

The battle is on, the hunter is not the only sinner/Time shall also write the crime of those who sit on the fence. — From ‘Samar Shesh Hai’

Faavde aur hal raajdand banane ko hain/dhusartaa sone se shringaar sajaati hai. Do raah, samay ke rath kaa gharghar-naad suno/sinhasan khali karo ki janta aati hai.

Spades and ploughs are ready to wrest state power/the wretched is decorated with the wealth. Give way, listen to the sound of the time chariot/vacate the thrown, people are coming. — From ‘Sinhasan Khali Karo Ki Janta Aati Hai’

Dinkar departed as a conscientious, emotional poet who championed the cause of people throughout his life. He is perhaps the most quoted Hindi poet in modern times when it comes to expressing social and political movements, particularly in the Hindi heartland.

Recall his immortal lines — ‘Sinhasan khali karo ki janta aati hai’ (Vacate the throne, people are coming) and ‘Jo tatasth hain, samay likhega unka bhi apradh’ (Time shall also write the crime of those who sit on the fence).

A rebellious zeal and a passion to write ‘power poetry’ were ingrained in him from the beginning of his poetic career. In ‘Kurukshetra’ (1946), his epic on the great war, he advocated ‘yuddh’ and violence if that was the last resort to get justice. That is what Bhagat Singh preached and practised. Like him, Dinkar spoke forcefully for equality if the world desires peace.

He continued writing firebrand poetry in many of his collections like ‘Hunkar’, ‘Renuka’ and ‘Dvandva Geet’, written in the pre-Independence period. He was summoned by the British courts for his writings. Being a government servant, he was transferred regularly as punishment. He threw away the yoke of service and never looked back.

In the struggle for Independence and later, he was the people’s voice who spoke to power. ‘Jantantra ka Janm’ (The Birth of Democracy), written in 1952, demands a democracy which is truly for the people, by the people, of the people. He sought social and economic uplift of the beleaguered working classes, the poor, the downtrodden and the Dalits. The charm of living in Delhi and being an MP could not take away from him the closeness he felt towards the shanty towns and villages. For that, he had to differ with the party leadership. Nevertheless, he knew that the language of poetry was the most liberated place in the world of communication. That was the real nature of his politics as the ‘national bard’.

His deep concern for the Dalits has not been fully underscored. ‘Rashmirathi’ (The Rider of the Chariot of the Light, 1952) is the story of Karna, the much maligned person from ‘Mahabharata’, a great warrior but still an outcast. Dinkar recited this beautiful epic before the deity in Tirupati, before begging for death. He died the next day.

Dinkar deserves an authentic and well-researched biography, one like ‘Awara Masiha’ (The Vagabond Angel) on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay by renowned writer Vishnu Prabhakar.

There was another side to Dinkar’s extremely political personality. A soft, yearning and passionate lover was lurking inside him, looking for beauty, sensuality and beyond. The revolutionary in his poetry overshadowed the romantic in his equally adored and appreciated epic ‘Urvashi’ (1961) and anthology ‘Raswanti’ (1939).

‘Urvashi’ gave Hindi a new term — ‘kamadhyatm’ (spirituality of sex). The epic is about the well-known mythical character Urvashi and King Pururava. The story about their love affair is said to be mentioned in many Puranas and epics. At times, the book is an emphatic and bold statement on sexuality and desire. The work ran into controversy, but was published by literary journal Kalpana. It was compiled as a book, ‘Kalpana ka Urvashi Vivaad’, edited by Gopeshwar Singh, in 2000.

Do you remember Robert Jordan, the leading man of the great English novel ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ (1940) by Ernest Hemingway, who is both an intense fighter for democracy and also an ardent lover? That may somewhat explain Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and his poetic stance.

He is our philosopher and thinker to make sense of ‘what is India’. To read his mind, read ‘Sanskriti ke Chaar Adhyaay’. It can be studied along with Nehru’s ‘The Discovery of India’. Belief in the composite culture seems to be the essence of Dinkar’s persona and pen. His pan-India acclaim needs to be decoded. There could be several reasons for it: his assertive and unambiguous content; his command over Hindi; his talent to pick up appropriate and hard-hitting words; his complete dominance over the metre. His imagination was ever-flowing and he was never short of issues that he felt needed to be taken up. In his lucid language, these would reverberate in the memory of his listeners and readers.

The illustrious Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1932-2017) said in very simple words: “Literature has to serve as a moral control of politics.” The poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar persisted and insisted on it.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

2
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

3
Trending

'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; Delhi Police lodge FIR

4
Trending

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

5
Delhi

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

6
Delhi

Supreme Court ‘shocked’ as Delhi fails to process 3,000 tonnes municipal solid waste every day

7
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

8
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

9
India

Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur

10
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings face bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in archery World Cup

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal

Make Modi PM for 3rd term to rid nation of terrorism, Naxalism: Shah

Make Modi PM for 3rd term to rid nation of terrorism, Naxalism: Shah


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds inaugural poll roadshow

Teen stalker shoots girl’s mother in Jahangirpuri of Delhi

AAP protests cancellation of mayoral poll, several detained

‘Sheesh Mahal’ signage put up near Delhi CM’s house

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys