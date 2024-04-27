Pick your colour

Vijay C Roy

White continues to hold its position as the most popular colour for light passenger vehicles, but black and chromatic colours are experiencing a significant surge as the first choice of consumers globally. The deviation from the conventional white to something bold and creative is resulting in vehicle makers coming up with a whole new range of colours.

The BASF Colour Report for Automotive OEM Coatings is a data analysis based on global automotive production and paint application of non-commercial vehicles. Its 2023 report says achromatic colours have always formed the foundation of automotive colour, and though white maintains its status as the first choice of consumers, black is gaining in popularity.

Also, consumer preferences vary across regions. In North America, there is a growing preference for lighter shades of silver over darker greys, while in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), the trend leans towards darker shades. In the Asia Pacific region, the popularity of natural colours is seeing a rise, especially green. Also popular are lighter colours, particularly light greyish and silver. The report says that part of the reason that Asia Pacific is more diverse in colour is because of the great variation of body types. Fresh shades can be seen in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), especially green and purple-influenced colours. As new vehicles hit the roads, it is only natural that a more vibrant colour palette would follow.

Aspirational shades

For Mercedes-Benz, colour is of utmost importance. “Our customers opt for a combination of best-selling colours in addition to new shades that are more diverse and vibrant. Even though white, silver, grey and black continue to be popular shades, we have seen a growing penchant for colours like red and blue. For the AMG performance portfolio, exclusive shades of yellow, orange and green are emerging as the popular choice. For our battery electric vehicles, alpine grey has been introduced in India for the EQE SUV,” says Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

According to the BMW Group India, research reveals that colours evoke specific associations. In essence, it says, colours are strategic communicators, conveying messages beyond aesthetics. “Red, synonymous with power, finds its place in sportier models and variants, igniting excitement. The sleek black exudes sophistication and a touch of mystery, appealing to those drawn to bespoke luxury. Blues, whites and silvers convey trust, modernity and cutting-edge design,” says Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India.

The company also offers customised colours. “For those who want to create their own bespoke shade, there is BMW Individual. The special paint finishes are clear, stylish, with first-class workmanship. It offers a range of over 165 unique paint colours. No two shades are alike,” he adds.

Chromatic appeal

Vibrancy in colours has always been a part of India’s cultural milieu. “The younger customers prefer chromatic colours like red and blue even in the series cars, which are more diverse and vibrant. Similar to the choice of cars, the choice of colours is also an extension of their personalities and underlines their tastes and individual preferences,” says Iyer.

The new-age Indian consumer, he adds, is embracing a more colourful lifestyle by being bolder in choices, whether it is for the apparel they wear, the accessories they adorn or the car they drive.

Ajay Jain, head, Tata Motors Design Studio, says before embarking on conceiving specific products, “our designers develop a deep understanding of the customers’ evolving preferences across a macro spectrum of lifestyle choices. These insights enable them to craft a bold, vibrant, attractive and distinctive colour palette that resonates with the target customers’ personas”.

Vinay Pant, head, marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, says the right colour shades attract immediate audience attention as they make the product stand out in the marketing collaterals — television commercials, billboards, brochures and digital content. “The success of our Dark series made black the poster colour of all automakers years after we introduced it. Today, the fearless purple on the Nexon, sunlit yellow on the Harrier and cosmic gold on the Safari, all recently introduced, are developing their own community of admirers.”

Kunal Behl, vice-president, marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, says there is a growing preference for chromatic colours as customers expect a visual appeal and standout appearance. “In the Elevate line-up, white continues to be the preferred choice. However, there is also a growing demand for chromatic colours.”

White is still king

Sabari Manohar, vice-president, sales-service-used car business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, says for Toyota models, white continues to be the most preferred colour. “To cater to the ever-evolving preferences of the discerning customers, we have introduced wider colour options. The customer preference is for achromatic colours across Toyota models.” Ultimately, he says, the choice is a personal one, influenced by individual taste and lifestyle.

“While the new-age customer loves to experiment with styling and accessories, we’ve noticed that their preference for classic colour tones remains unchanged. White still accounts for around 35 per cent of MG car sales, and black and white together account for about 70 per cent across our models,” says an MG Motors spokesperson. “However, we also foresee that the new-age buyers opt for shades that define them and their personality. We recently launched our Hector Blackstorm edition, which has been generating a lot of interest,” he adds.

To cater to the discerning buyers, Honda Cars has introduced the Elevate in seven colour schemes with three dual-tone options. “The platinum white pearl colour dominates at 38 per cent preference, followed by obsidian blue pearl and meteoroid grey metallic both at 14 per cent,” says Kunal Behl of Honda Cars.