 Pick your colour : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Pick your colour

White’s dominance continues, but the consumer choice is seeing a global shift

Pick your colour


Vijay C Roy

White continues to hold its position as the most popular colour for light passenger vehicles, but black and chromatic colours are experiencing a significant surge as the first choice of consumers globally. The deviation from the conventional white to something bold and creative is resulting in vehicle makers coming up with a whole new range of colours.

The BASF Colour Report for Automotive OEM Coatings is a data analysis based on global automotive production and paint application of non-commercial vehicles. Its 2023 report says achromatic colours have always formed the foundation of automotive colour, and though white maintains its status as the first choice of consumers, black is gaining in popularity.

Also, consumer preferences vary across regions. In North America, there is a growing preference for lighter shades of silver over darker greys, while in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), the trend leans towards darker shades. In the Asia Pacific region, the popularity of natural colours is seeing a rise, especially green. Also popular are lighter colours, particularly light greyish and silver. The report says that part of the reason that Asia Pacific is more diverse in colour is because of the great variation of body types. Fresh shades can be seen in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), especially green and purple-influenced colours. As new vehicles hit the roads, it is only natural that a more vibrant colour palette would follow.

Aspirational shades

For Mercedes-Benz, colour is of utmost importance. “Our customers opt for a combination of best-selling colours in addition to new shades that are more diverse and vibrant. Even though white, silver, grey and black continue to be popular shades, we have seen a growing penchant for colours like red and blue. For the AMG performance portfolio, exclusive shades of yellow, orange and green are emerging as the popular choice. For our battery electric vehicles, alpine grey has been introduced in India for the EQE SUV,” says Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

According to the BMW Group India, research reveals that colours evoke specific associations. In essence, it says, colours are strategic communicators, conveying messages beyond aesthetics. “Red, synonymous with power, finds its place in sportier models and variants, igniting excitement. The sleek black exudes sophistication and a touch of mystery, appealing to those drawn to bespoke luxury. Blues, whites and silvers convey trust, modernity and cutting-edge design,” says Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India.

The company also offers customised colours. “For those who want to create their own bespoke shade, there is BMW Individual. The special paint finishes are clear, stylish, with first-class workmanship. It offers a range of over 165 unique paint colours. No two shades are alike,” he adds.

Chromatic appeal

Vibrancy in colours has always been a part of India’s cultural milieu. “The younger customers prefer chromatic colours like red and blue even in the series cars, which are more diverse and vibrant. Similar to the choice of cars, the choice of colours is also an extension of their personalities and underlines their tastes and individual preferences,” says Iyer.

The new-age Indian consumer, he adds, is embracing a more colourful lifestyle by being bolder in choices, whether it is for the apparel they wear, the accessories they adorn or the car they drive.

Ajay Jain, head, Tata Motors Design Studio, says before embarking on conceiving specific products, “our designers develop a deep understanding of the customers’ evolving preferences across a macro spectrum of lifestyle choices. These insights enable them to craft a bold, vibrant, attractive and distinctive colour palette that resonates with the target customers’ personas”.

Vinay Pant, head, marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, says the right colour shades attract immediate audience attention as they make the product stand out in the marketing collaterals — television commercials, billboards, brochures and digital content. “The success of our Dark series made black the poster colour of all automakers years after we introduced it. Today, the fearless purple on the Nexon, sunlit yellow on the Harrier and cosmic gold on the Safari, all recently introduced, are developing their own community of admirers.”

Kunal Behl, vice-president, marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, says there is a growing preference for chromatic colours as customers expect a visual appeal and standout appearance. “In the Elevate line-up, white continues to be the preferred choice. However, there is also a growing demand for chromatic colours.”

White is still king

Sabari Manohar, vice-president, sales-service-used car business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, says for Toyota models, white continues to be the most preferred colour. “To cater to the ever-evolving preferences of the discerning customers, we have introduced wider colour options. The customer preference is for achromatic colours across Toyota models.” Ultimately, he says, the choice is a personal one, influenced by individual taste and lifestyle.

“While the new-age customer loves to experiment with styling and accessories, we’ve noticed that their preference for classic colour tones remains unchanged. White still accounts for around 35 per cent of MG car sales, and black and white together account for about 70 per cent across our models,” says an MG Motors spokesperson. “However, we also foresee that the new-age buyers opt for shades that define them and their personality. We recently launched our Hector Blackstorm edition, which has been generating a lot of interest,” he adds.

To cater to the discerning buyers, Honda Cars has introduced the Elevate in seven colour schemes with three dual-tone options. “The platinum white pearl colour dominates at 38 per cent preference, followed by obsidian blue pearl and meteoroid grey metallic both at 14 per cent,” says Kunal Behl of Honda Cars.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

2
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

7
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

8
Entertainment

Chamkila’s life like Punjab, glory and violence dovetailing all the time: Imtiaz Ali

9
Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

10
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

BJP not letting a Dalit become Mayor, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held