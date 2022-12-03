 Political uncertainty in Pakistan : The Tribune India

Military Literature Festival

Political uncertainty in Pakistan

Political uncertainty in Pakistan

Outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over the baton of command over to the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir (L), during a ceremony at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, on November 29, 2022. ISPR/Handout via Reuters



Dr. Shalini Chawla

In recent months, Pakistan has been witnessing significant political instability, an alarming economic crisis, and efforts from the political leadership to revive its slanted relationship with the West. This periodic political instability is not new in Pakistan, and historical evidence suggests the consistent inability of the democratic leaders in Pakistan to sustain power strings for their designated tenure. The political cycle as suggested by the historical evidence is that a democratic leader receives complete support from the military establishment and comes into power promising betterment of the Pakistani awaam, but the civil-military bonhomie typically fails to last beyond 2-3 years. After coming into power, the political leadership starts asserting itself in the domains that have remained sacrosanct to the establishment, challenging the authority of the military, leading to strains in the relationship and eventually the exit of the elected leader, who invariably faces corruption charges and lands behind bars, before the military starts to back another leader of their choice. Imran Khan's victory in the 2018 general elections and his subsequent departure in the no-confidence vote were no deviation from the past trends.

Even though the political instability has been cyclic in Pakistan, what has been different in Khan's case is that he managed to build a support lobby for himself within the critical institutions in Pakistan, which have backed his actions and narratives against the establishment. Post his ouster, Imran Khan has been on a rallying spree and has gathered support on primarily three narratives: the anti-corruption narrative, where he has pointed fingers at the opposition party leaders for their corrupt records, the anti-US narrative, where he held the US responsible for conspiring his exit; and the anti-military narrative, where he has accused the establishment (few senior army officers) of being 'traitor' and corrupt. His mass following and support, which reflected in his victory in the recent by-elections, indicate that his narratives have apparently been in sync with the popular sentiments.

Khan's support within the country has been a challenge for the Shehbaz Sharif government and the military establishment. The military's image has suffered a serious blow in a military-run state as a result of the blatant accusations by Imran Khan, which he started to levy after realizing that the establishment is no longer willing to back him. In fact, the last time the nation saw a decline in the military's respect and image (to this extent) was after the killing of Osama bin Laden, almost next door to Pakistan's Kakul Military Academy, in 2011 during General Kayani's tenure.

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has some daunting tasks ahead of him. For sure, he needs to revive the army's position and respect within society. This has been a critical factor in the functioning of the state, where the national objectives, domestic policies, ideological affiliations, and, very importantly, alliances with major powers, have been dominated by the military's thinking and choices. The appointment of the army chief has been probably one of the most significant issues on Imran Khan's agenda, and his efforts starting April this year have been to pressurise the regime, with the consistent display of his street power, to hold early elections. Also, Khan recently announced that his party will 'not remain part of the current political system'. While the coming weeks and months will unfold some interesting political dynamics in Pakistan, Imran Khan cannot afford to antagonise the establishment anymore. Khan's past 'unpleasant record' with Gen Munir has been a major contributor to Sharif's calculated selection of the chief. The new chief will be focused on restoring the public's perception of the establishment, working towards political stability (without getting overtly engaged), focusing on economic management, and continuing the momentum of the revival of Pakistan's foreign relations.

The writer is a distinguished fellow, Centre for Air Power Studies, New Delhi

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

5
Trending

Viral video: Youth seeks groom’s consent to eat food after gatecrashing his wedding party, latter’s reaction is winning hearts

6
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

7
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

8
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

9
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Mishap occurs because of dense fog

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Gangster Pavittar Singh’s accomplice arrested in Ropar

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic