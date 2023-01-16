 Prioritise resource efficiency over production : The Tribune India

Infocus Agriculture

Prioritise resource efficiency over production

Prioritise resource efficiency over production

iStock



Surinder Kukal

Sustainable farming

NATURAL resources, especially water, soil and air, together constitute a biosphere, which makes agriculture possible. Thus, any depletion and/or degradation of these resources can have a direct negative impact on the survival of humans and animals. In Punjab, agricultural policies have chronically ignored resource cycling, resulting in unsustainable depletion and degradation of these resources. Such a state of affairs has been brought about by subscribing to a tunnel vision-like production-oriented model about five decades ago. The overall outcomes of agriculture cannot be the same as what they were decades ago.

Major transitionary steps are required to reorient our agricultural production. It is essential that various stakeholder groups change their mindset from mere production to production coupled with conservation. However, it is critical that an extreme approach that eliminates chemical input use to pursue an organic production model on a major scale is discouraged. There are risks associated with dissociation from chemical inputs that largely emerge from insufficient trialling & research. Overall, we need to curb excessive use of inputs.

A production-oriented standpoint came into being when ensuring food security and eliminating starvation was prioritised by policy. The intention was to maximise agricultural output without much concern about resource consumption, making farmers’ profitability the sole function of the yield. Free electricity for irrigation water, subsidised fertiliser inputs, technological advances and incentives for adoption of high-yielding varieties along with assured procurement at the minimum support price in the late 1960s ushered in the Green Revolution in Punjab, Haryana and western UP. These incentives culminated in a tremendous growth in rice and wheat productivity and a cropping intensity of 206%. While this approach may be justified in the short term, it is being allowed to continue long after the negative impact on natural resources became evident.

Source: Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab

A key shift that policymakers can lead and farmers can follow is to prioritise efficiency over production. A resource-efficient model of agriculture seeks to produce the maximum amount of food (or fibre) using the least or optimum quantity of resources, such as water, nutrients, chemicals and fossil fuels. Under this shift, the profitability of the farmers will be governed not only by the yield, but by the input costs as well. Improvements in resource use efficiency can be achieved by relying on Integrated Input Management based on the ‘3-Is’.

Source: Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab

Integrated water management: An effective irrigation strategy would account for precisely meeting crop water requirements and avoiding nutrient losses. A cropping system-view that accounts for water tradeoffs between different crops is required to achieve optimum water use. An irrigation strategy that seeks to maximise water use efficiency rather than crop yield will always be more profitable in conditions where water and its extraction are monetised for individuals or the state. Thus, to sustain water availability, an integrated approach needs to be adopted for the cropping system as a whole. For paddy-wheat, best practices such as laser land levelling, optimum puddling intensity and irrigation plot size, short-duration varieties, optimum depth and timing of irrigation, intermittent irrigation, stoppage of irrigation at the scheduled time before crop harvest, need-based pre-sowing irrigation for wheat, recycling of paddy straw into the soil through mulching or incorporation, accounting for rainfall between irrigations, etc. need to be practised for optimum use of irrigation water. Moreover, crop-selective breeding needs to focus on water-efficient crop cultivars rather than on higher-yielding cultivars.

Source: Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab

Integrated nutrient management: Punjab has the highest per unit consumption of chemical fertilisers in the country. In terms of nutrients (N-nitrogen, P-phosphorus and K-potassium), it consumed 254 kg/hectare (ha) in 2021-22 compared to 215 kg/ha five years ago (2017-18). Higher use of chemical fertilisers has led to water quality degradation and loss of soil micro-biodiversity. It is the need of the hour to focus on integrating the use of farmyard manure, green manure and recycling of crop residue to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers for plant nutrition. Fertilisers and water should be managed together so as to maximise their uptake by the plant and avoid risk of loss to the environment. The integrated nutrient management modules need to be developed holistically so that they account for the complete cropping system rather than individual crops. Policymakers should incentivise building an environment where farmers can comfortably adopt recommended nutrient and irrigation application rates.

Integrated pest management: Pest management modules for individual crops have been successfully developed by Punjab Agricultural University and have stood the test of time. However, these modules need to be revisited for the entire cropping system, including the intervening periods between the two crops. In addition, these modules should also take into consideration the water and nutrient management practices for the crops as pest development and population are influenced by water and nutrients being applied to the crops.

Thus, major transitionary steps are required to reorient our agricultural production. It is essential that various stakeholder groups change their mindset from mere production to production-cum-conservation. While doing this, however, it is critical that an extreme approach that eliminates chemical input use to pursue an organic production model on a major scale is discouraged. There are risks associated with such dissociation from chemical inputs that largely emerge from insufficient trialling and research. Overall, we need to curb excessive use of inputs to get the most bang for our buck.

The author is Member, Punjab Water Regulation & Development Authority, Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

7
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

8
Himachal

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Ludhiana

Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Ludhiana; Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...

Marital Rape: SC asks Centre to spell out stand by Feb 15; hearing on March 21

Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15

Hearing to be held on March 21

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns, DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

The DUI will assume office on Monday

Four Indian passengers on Nepal plane were LIVE on Facebook when it crashed

4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed

Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns, DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

Token system to end queues at PGI's Advanced Cardiac Centre

Drive against Mohali land grabbers was abandoned at eleventh hour

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP, AAP to slug it out as Congress, SAD may abstain

Dense fog likely in Chandigarh tricity for 2 days

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

At 1.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest morning of season

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held