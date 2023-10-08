Puja pandal themed on ragging

Ranjita Biswas

PREPARATIONS are in full swing in West Bengal for the four-day Durga Puja (beginning October 20), which was last year given the Unesco tag of an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. The festival, in which an estimated 3,000 puja pandals come up in Kolkata alone, is a major contributor to the local economy. Once performed exclusively by the rich landlords, puja moved to the domain of the common people after 12 (baro) friends organised it with donations from the public, giving it the name of barowari puja. The extravagant décor and innovative designs of these community puja pandals today attract lakhs of visitors. Special puja parikroma, or pandal-hopping tours, are a hit with tourists. People participate in it irrespective of class, caste and creed. There are instances of pujas being organised by Hindus and Muslims together. Interestingly, the beautiful jewellery decorations that adorn the Devi are mostly created by Muslim artisans.

The venue replicating the lush mangrove forest of Sundarbans.

While keeping alive the religious sanctity of the festival, puja pandals have been taking up themes to address contemporary issues. These are decorations, including cutouts or figures, placed outside the puja area which aim to start a conversation around the subject. For instance, the death of a first-year student at Jadavpur University has led to ragging becoming the theme of many puja pandals this year. The focus of the pandal of the Naktala Udayan Sangha is tackling the menace of ragging, but there are others like Kashi Bose Lane, a prize-winning puja pandal in north Kolkata, which besides ragging, is highlighting the issue of women empowerment. A kiosk on ragging has been put up by Samaj Sebi Sangha, along with the theme of acid attacks on women.

Figure cutouts of students burdened by books outside a pandal.

‘Forum for Durgotsab’, an umbrella body organising community pujas since 2010, has urged its 30 affiliated clubs to focus on ragging. The proposed banners are to prominently display the anti-ragging helpline numbers launched by the state. Says Avishek Bhattacharya, a committee member, “Ragging is a social disease. Public must be made aware of its relevance as a subject of discussion and introspection, at home and in public spaces.”

Mudiali Club has chosen the theme of ‘Samahare Samaroh’, roughly translated as celebration with the participation of all. According to artist Bimal Saha, who has conceptualised it, “A puja pandal is the joint effort of many people who work behind the scenes — artisans, lighting experts, art students, etc. This is a tribute to them.” Adds Ashok Dey, joint secretary, “We will also be placing ragging-related banners prominently at the entrance and exit points of the venue.”

Last year, the festivities saw the theme of student stress at the puja pandals in Salt Lake township in eastern Kolkata. On both sides of the pandal entrance, giant cut-outs showing children swamped under loads of books, side by side with those of musicians, sports and other activities, were placed. The emphasis was on the need for well-rounded development of children.

Environment preservation too is gaining traction. This year’s theme at Salt Lake’s CE block puja is ‘A slice of the Sundarbans’. The puja venue is replicating the lush mangrove forest, which is also a Unesco heritage site. According to Debashis Sen, president of the puja committee, “We talk a lot about sustainable development and responsible tourism. But tourists from urban areas can be seen throwing non-biodegradable plastic bottles in the forest, besides disturbing its pristine air. We need to preserve the fragile ecosphere of the mangroves, which are the first line of barrier against the rising sea levels.”

Similarly, the Pathurighata Panchar Pally puja has taken up the theme of ‘Ritumoti’, focusing on menstruation. The aim is to start a conversation and not treat it like a taboo.

The emphasis on a theme in designing idols and pandals started in the mid-1990s when a paint company began awarding puja pandals for their creative displays. Planning for a theme starts soon after the festival gets over.

While the Sreebhumi Sporting Club on VIP Road that draws lakhs of visitors is showcasing Disneyland this year, the Santosh Mitra Square pandal is imitating the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ moon mission too has inspired many venues.

Besides the themes, another change is evident. The puja ceremony has for centuries been performed by male priests. In 2021, however, a glass ceiling was broken when four women priests at the 66 Pally of south Kolkata performed the traditional ceremony, praying to Goddess Durga. This year, four pujas are being performed by women priests.

#West Bengal