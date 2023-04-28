Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Estd: 1962 website: www.pau.edu

The PAU is running BSc. Agri. (Hons) 6-year degree programme under the College of Agriculture at the Institute of Agriculture, Bathinda and Institute of Agriculture, Gurdaspur with admission capacity of 60 at each of the institutes. After passing the first two years of the degree programme at these institutes, the students then join their 3rd year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) along with 1st year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) 4-year degree programme at the College of Agriculture, PAU Ludhiana.Apart from this the university offers BSc. (Hons) Agriculture 4-year., BTech. (Biotechnology) BTech. (Food Technology) courses, Other constituent colleges of the university are : College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology; College of Basic Sciences & Humanities; College of Home Science.

Admissions: Counselling for some UG courses is currently on at the university

Engineering

IIT, Mandi

Website: https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/

Estd.: 2009

NIRF Ranking: The Institute has been ranked No. 20 in the ‘engineering’ category, No. 39 in the 'research' category, and No. 43 in the ‘overall’ category in NIRF 2022

Courses offered: BTech; 5-year Integrated Dual Degree programme (B.Tech.-M.Tech.) in Bioengineering.

University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) of Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra

Website: https://www.uietkuk.ac.in/

Estd.: 2004

The Institute is accredited by AICTE

Courses (seats): Computer Science Engineering (120);. Electronics and Communication Engineering (120); Bio-Technology (60); Mechanical Engineering (60).

Cut off : JEE Main rank

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib

Website: https://bbsbec.edu.in/

Estd: 1993

Courses: B.Tech Computer Science & Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Agricultural Engineering BBA/BCA

Vocational Course: Bachelor of Vocational Course in Software Development, Bachelor of Vocational Course in Automobile Servicing, Bachelor of Vocational

About: NAAC “A” GRADE, NBA.

Shoolini University, Solan

Website: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

Estd.: 2009

NIRF rank-96 in India among all universities

Top course/ star stream: B Tech Computer Science

Cut off: 75 per cent

Number of seats in the top course: 300

Admissions: Currently on

Chitkara University, Baddi

Website: https://www.chitkarauniversity.edu.in/

Estd.: 2008

NAAC grade: NAAC A+

Top course/star stream: Engineering and MBA

Number of seats in the top course: Engineering 3,000 (approx); MBA 800 (approx)

Admission schedule: May onwards

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana

Website: admission.gndec.ac.in.

Estd: 1956

NAAC Grade A; NBA accredited under Tier 1

Courses offered: BTech Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic and Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Production), BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA.

Seats: 795

Cut off in star course: 70-90%

Admission schedule: Admissions for AICTE- approved courses will start after notification from Punjab State Government.

University Institute of Technology (UIT), Shimla

Website: https://hpuniv.ac.in/

Estd.: 2000

NAAC grade: A

Courses: (Honours) in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Information Technology (IT), Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

Top courses: Computer Science, IT

Seats in the top course: 60 each

Last year’s cut off: Overall cut-off was 620th rank

Admission schedule: Entrance exam in June, session from August

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Sangrur

Website: sliet.ac.in

Estd: 1991

Courses: BE (Chemical Engineering, Computer Science And Engineering, Electrical Engineering Electronics & Communication Engineering, Food TechnologyInstrumentation & Control Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering)

About: SLIET offers six master’s programmes and nine bachelor’s programmes in engineering courses, ten Integrated Certificate-Diploma (ICD) courses in addition to Ph.D. courses in various disciplines.IET, achieved 56th rank in 2016 by NIRF-MHRD-GOI.

Ambala College of Engineering and Applied Research, Ambala

Website: https://www.ambalacollege.com/

Estd: 2002

NAAC: Applied For

NIRF Rank: Applied For

Course: Computer Science & Engineering and Biotechnology Engineering

Star Stream: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Automation & Robotics

Cut off: 63% (in PCB/PCM)

Seats in top course: 60 and 30, respectively.

Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar

Website: https://agcamritsar.in/

Estd: 2002

Autonomous college, NAAC "A" grade , National Board of Education grade "A". Affiliated to Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU), Kapurthala (for engineering and management courses), Amritsar Pharmacy College (APC) is affiliated to IKGPTU and PSBTE & IT (for pharmacy courses).

Courses offered: BTech, Pharmacy, Hotel management, Agriculture tech, Management and Applied sciences.

Admission Schedule: Admissions to Bachelor’s courses based on AGC NEST (National Entrance Scholarship Exam).

Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering and Technology, Derabassi

Website: http://www.srisukhmaniengineeringcollege.com/

Estd: 1998

Courses: CB.Tech Computer Science Engineering -60 Seats ,B.Tech Mechanical Engineering- 60 Seats, B.Tech Electrical Engineering-30 Seats, B.Tech Civil Engineering-60 Seats, B.Tech Electronics & Communication Engineering-30 Seats.

CKD Institute of Management and Technology, Amritsar

Website: https://ckdimt.com/

Estd: 2012

Affiliation: Affiliated to IKG Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. Being run under the auspices of Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society, Amritsar.

Courses offered: BCom, Bachelor of Travel and Tourism Management, BBA and BCA.

Claim to fame: Selected in India for national research project regarding preserving the water bodies in the country.

Admissions: Through merit.

Global Group of Institutes, Amritsar

Website: https://www.globalinstitutes.edu.in/

Estd: 2008

Global Group of Institutes is accredited with NAAC A+. Affiliated with IKG-Punjab Technical University Jalandhar/ PSBTE & IT Chandigarh

Courses/ star courses: BTech (CSE, IT, ME, Civil, Al, ML); MBA; Hotel Management (BHMCT), Tourism and Travel Mgt. (BTTM), BPharma. It also offers para medical and medical and applied science courses.

Popular courses: Pharmacy, Para Medical, Computer Sciences, Hotel Management, Commerce.

Admissions: Admissions begin mid-June/July, Based on LEET, state entrance tests. 20% merit is also counted of previous class/course.

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jalandhar

Website: https://www.davietjal.org/

Estd: 2001

NAAC Grade: A

Ranked 17th in India ‘Outstanding Engineering Colleges of Excellence’ as per CSR GHRDC Engg. Colleges Survey 2022

Top Course: BTech. (Computer Science and Engineering) - 120 seats

BTech. (Computer Science and Engineering - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) - 60 seats

Cut off: 297873 (JEE rank)

Admission schedule: Admissions will commence as per notification of affiliation University, IKGPTU University.

Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, Amritsar

Website: https://www.kcet.co.in/

Estd: 2009

Accredited with grade A by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Courses offered: BTech, BBA, BCA, BHMCT, BSc. RIT, BSc. MT, BSc. CCT, BSc. MLS, Optometry, Forensic Science, Diploma courses in computer science and engineering

Admissions: Through JEE

JN Government Engineering College, Sundernagar

Website: http://www.jngec.ac.in/

Estd.: 2006

Top Course: Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical engineering and Textile engineering.

Seats: 240

Admission schedule: 1st week of August.

Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Bathinda

Estd: 2005

Website: https://babafaridgroup.edu.in/

Courses: BTech. (Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering) and B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture.

About: Experienced and qualified faculty for all subjects, more than 200 research papers by faculty members have been published in reputed journals. Students have wexcelled in various technical, sports and cultural events at university level.

Sukhjinder Group of Institutes, Dunera, Gurdaspur

Estd: 2008

Website: https://stcdunera.org

Courses: Computer Science & Engineering & BSc. (Agriculture), BBA, BCA, BCom (Professional), BTech(CSE, Mech, Civil and ECE).

Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt. Engineering College, Sundernagar, Mandi

Website- http://www.jngec.ac.in/

Courses offered: BTech. in Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering

USP: The institution has the best academic ambiance backed by quality technical infrastructure, research related laboratories and qualified staff. Institution has a vision to start the research programmes especially focusing on providing engineering solutions to problems being faced by the hilly state like Himachal Pradesh and the institution has already started working on this line -Principal Prof. S P Guleria

Rating: The Institution has submitted a self assessment report (SAR) to the national board of accreditation

Last Year’s cut off: Civil Engineering – 78 per cent, Electronics and communication Engineering – 77 per cent and Mechanical -74 per cent

Medical

Government Medical College, Amritsar

Website: https://gmc.edu.in/

Estd: 1920

Affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Seats: 250 MBBS

Courses offered: MBBS, BDS and MDS/ MS in all disciplines of medicine. Diploma courses in child health, anaesthesia; BSc. (Nursing), BSc (MLT); BSc (Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry); Diploma in Medical Laboratory technology; Diploma in Radiography

Admissions: Through National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal

Estd.: 2017

Website: https://www.kcgmc.edu.in/

Top course: MBBS, BSc OT, BSc radiography, BSc Lab Technology, BSc OT Technology

Cut off: Open category: 88.89, BC-A (85.14), BC-B (87.92), EWS (86.11), NRI (76.39), SC (73.47)

Seats in the top course: 120

Admissions are likely to commence: August

Government Medical College, Patiala

Estd: 1950

Website: www.gmcpatiala.com

About: A premier institute in the region with over 600 seats in various courses including MD, MBBS, D Pharmacy, Phd, MSc, BSc, Radiographer, BSc Nursing, and others. The college has collaborations with ICMR, Red Cross Society, Punjabi University, Thapar University, Chitkara University, Navjeevani School

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, Mandi

Website: http://www.slbsgmchmandi.com/

Estd.: 2017

Top Course-MBBS

Cut Off: 69.86 Percentile

Seats: MBBS-120

Admission Date and deadline: July- August

Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Dental Sciences & Research, Amritsar

Website: http://www.sgrdidsr.in/

Estd.: 1992

Courses offered: BDS in Oral surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, pedodontics, prosthodontics, prosthodontics, conservatory dentistry, oral pathology, oral medicine, public health dentistry.

Admissions: Admission to Govt. Quota seats and Sikh Minority quota BDS seats done by the Baba Farid Univ of Health Sciences, Fardikot. NEET qualification compulsory.

Seats: In BDS courses is 60 for each course.

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot

Website: http://ggsmch.org/

Estd: 1973

Courses: MBBS-125 seats

Admission criteria: NEET-UG and PG.

Other Undergraduate Courses (seats): BSc Radiotherapy (4); Audiology and Speech language pathology (10); Radiography and Imaging Techniques (4); Operation Theatre Technology (4); Ophthalmic Techniques (4); Dialysis Technician (4); Orthopaedic Assistant & Plaster Techniques (4); Anaesthesia Technology (4); Medical APB (4); Medical Laboratory Technology (20)

Shree Lakshmi Narayan Ayurvedic College, Amritsar

Website: https://www.slnaycollege.in/

Estd: 1972

Affiliated to Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur.

Courses offered: BAMS; BDiploma in Pharmacy (Ayurveda)

Seats: 60 students in each course.

Admission criteria: NEET

Dayanand Ayurvedic College, Jalandhar

Website: https://davayurveda.com/

Estd: 1898

Top course: BAMS; Dravya guna and Panchkarma

Seats: 60 BAMS, 10 students in post graduate course

Cut off: 159 marks

Admission schedule: Admissions are likely to commence in the month of September -October

Khalsa College of Nursing, Amritsar

Website: https://www.kcnasr.org/

Estd: 2006

Affiliation: Baba Farid university of Health Sciences.

Courses offered: ANM (30 seats), GNM (40 seats), BSc Nursing (60), Post BSc Nursing (40); Certificate courses, OT assistant, hospital and home attendant; Community health nursing also offered with duration of six months to one year.

Admissions: Held on the basis of merit of previous qualifying exam.

Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra

Estd: 2017

Website: https://skau.ac.in/

Courses (seats): BAMS, BHMS (60); MD Ayurveda (82); Panchkarma Assistant Training Certificate Course (20); D. Pharmacy (Ayurveda) (63); One-year certificate course in Yoga Science (20); One Month Yoga Wellness Course (20); Ph.D. in relevant Ayurveda

DB Dental College & Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh

Estd: 2008

Website: https://www.facebook.com/dbdchrc

Courses: BDS, MDS

The college is affiliated to Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. Recognised by Government of India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Department of Health), PMS section, New Delhi for BDS and MDS Courses.

Adesh Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Bathinda

Estd: 2000

Website: https://www.adeshuniversity.ac.in/

Courses: BDS, MD-MS in Radilogy, Anaesthesia, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry and Surgery. Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Master of Dental Surgery/Science, Orthodontics, Endodontics and Phd.

Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Ferozepur

Estd: 2005

Website: www.gidsr.com

Courses: BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

About: One of the few dental colleges in the region accredited by NAAC

Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital

Website: http://www.hpgdcshimla.org

Estd: 1994

The Himachal Pradesh Govt. Dental College and Hospital came in existence in the year 1994 with the intake capacity of 20 students per year to the BDS course so that better Dental Health Services may be provided to the people of the state. HP dental college is the only premier dental institution in government sector in Himachal with renowned faculty. BDS, MDS and para dental courses are offered to the students. It has an intake capacity of 60 BDS students per year.

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College & Hospital, Nerchowk (Mandi)

Estd.: 2017

Website: https://www.slbsgmcm.in/

Courses offered: BSc Nursing, MBBS (Through NEET UG), Postgraduate courses: MD, DNB (Through NEET PG)

Medical (Allied)

Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana-Ambala

Estd: 2007

Website: https://www.mmumullana.org/

NAAC Grade: A++

In the recent NIRF 2022 rankings released by Govt. of India, MM (DU) has been ranked at 91 amongst All Universities in India and Pharmacy & Medical Institutes have been ranked 24 and 32, respectively among top Government and Private Institutes in India.

Courses (seats): BTech (540);MBBS (150); BSc in Para Medical, BDS (100); B.Pharmacy (100); BSc Nursing (100), Post Basic, GNM; BPT (120), MPT(40); BALLB (120), BCom-LLB, BBA-LLB, LLM

Computer Applications: BCA & MCA

Management: BBA, BCom

Hotel Management: BHMCT (60), B Sc (HHA),

Agriculture: BSc (180)

Admission schedule: From July to September

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), SAS Nagar

Website: https://niper.gov.in/

Estd.: 1991

Courses offered: NIPER offers Masters, MBA & Ph.D. programme in Pharmaceutical Sector in various streams. Recently, we have introduced Integrated Ph.D. programme which is dual degree programme iPhD is a 6 years integrated programme that combines 2 years of Masters with 4 years of Ph.D. course in various departments at NIPERs

NIRF Rank: 4th in Pharmacy in 2022

QS Rank: 1st in India, 7th in Asia and 54th in World in the category of Pharmacy and Pharmacology

When admissions are likely to commence: NIPER JEE is conducted on second Sunday of June and admissions generally take place after counseling in July.

Procedure for admission: Admission is mainly based on combined merit in entrance and interview

University Institute of Applied Health Sciences (Chandigarh University)

Website: www.cuchd.in

NAAC Grade: NAAC A+

Courses offered: BSc - Nutrition & Dietetics, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Optometry , BSc Medical Lab Technology - (MLT)

Seats: BSc - Nutrition & Dietetics 120 , Bachelor of Physiotherapy 80, Bachelor of Optometry 80, BSc Medical Lab Technology - (MLT) 80

Procedure for admission: Admission is mainly based on combined merit in entrance and interview

Agriculture/Dairy science

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni-

Website: https://www.yspuniversity.ac.in/

Estd.: 1985

NAAC grade or NIRF rank: NIRF is yet to include agriculture/ horticulture universities in its rankings.

Top course/ star stream: BSc Horticulture

Admission criteria: The admissions are done on the basis of merit of entrance test/ qualifying examination and the cutoff varies for different constituent colleges

Number of seats in the top course: 102 (Normal) + 150 (Self-financing)

Admission schedule: The last date for submission of the online application form for UG (normal seats) is June 5, while for self-financing seats it will be June 26. The entrance test for UG programmes will be held on June 18

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (Deemed University), Karnal

Estd.: 1923

Website: https://ndri.res.in/

ICAR grade A+ Accreditation

Top courses: BTech. Dairy Technology, MSc/MV. SC./ M. Tech./Ph. D. in 14 subjects

Seats: BTech. 40, PG and Ph. D. (10-15)

Likely date of admission: July, 2023

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana

Estd: 2005

Website: www.gadvasu.in

GADVASU, Ludhiana started functioning w.e.f. April 2006 to promoting the livestock production, health and prevention of the diseases through integrated teaching, research and extension programmes. GADVASU has developed dynamic resident instructions in the College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries and school of Animal Biotechnology.

Vocational courses

General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College, Patiala

Website: https://www.khalsacollegepatiala.org/

Estd: 1960

Vocational training programme offered: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra-A programme sponsored by UGC. Vocational degree programmes: BVoc. Automobiles, Software Development, Agriculture, Food Processing and Engineering

Vocational diploma programmes: Advanced Diploma in Green House Technology, Advance Diploma in Auto Electricals and Electronics

Government College, Sanjauli

Estd: 1969

Website: https://gcsanjauli.edu.in/

NAAC grade: B +

Courses offered: BA, B Com, BSc (medical and non medical), BBA and BCA, Bachelor in Vocational (Hospitality and Tourism and Retail Management), PGDCA

Admission schedule: June 15 onwards

Govt Polytechnic College for Girls, Patiala

Estd: 1991

Website: https://gpcgpatiala.edu.in/

Vocational courses: The polytechnic is running Skill development courses (currently six-month Applied Art & Dress Designing course at District Jail, Patiala) under Community Development through Polytechnics (CDTP) Scheme under Ministry of Skill Development, Govt. Of India, New Delhi.

University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (Chandigarh University), Gharaun

Website:www.cuchd.in

Estd: 2012

NAAC A+

Courses offered: BSc. Hotel & Hospitality Management (HHM) with specialisation in Resort & Event Management, Restaurant & Catering Management, BSc. Culinary Sciences. BSc. Travel & Tourism Management, B.Sc. Airlines & Airport Management.

Cut off: 10+2 Merit List/ CUCET 2023 Score

Seats: Airlines & Tourism Management 120

Desh Bhagat University and Group of Institutes, Mandi Gobindgarh

Website: https://deshbhagatuniversity.in/

Estd: 1996

Courses: Ph.D I M.Phil I M.Tech I Master’s Degree I Bachelor’s Degree I PG & UG Diplomas in almost all streams.

About: A Centre of innovation, Research & Enterpreneureship with excellent results & grand placement record.

DAV College for Women, Ferozepur Cantt

Estd: 1969

Website: http://davwfzr.org/

Courses: BCA, BCom, BA, PGDCA Certificate/diploma courses in Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Career Guidance & Counseling, Computer Based Accounting

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (Autonomous), Jalandhar

Estd: 1886

Website: www.kmvjalandhar.ac.in

Only Autonomous Women College of Punjab with Top National Rankings

Courses: BSc. (Hons.) Physics, Math, Chemistry, Zoology & Botany; BSc. IT with Data Science, Economics (with Banking); BSc Bio-Technology; BCom (Hons.), BCA Skill Based Courses: B.Voc. courses in Animation, Retail Management, Management & Secretarial Practices, Textile Design and Apparel Technology, Nutrition, Exercise and Health, Beauty and Wellness, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science & Hospitality & Tourism. PG Diploma Programs: Nutrition and Dietetics, Computer Applications, Translation, Cosmetology, Garment Construction and Fashion Designing.