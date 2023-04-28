Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Estd: 1962 website: www.pau.edu
The PAU is running BSc. Agri. (Hons) 6-year degree programme under the College of Agriculture at the Institute of Agriculture, Bathinda and Institute of Agriculture, Gurdaspur with admission capacity of 60 at each of the institutes. After passing the first two years of the degree programme at these institutes, the students then join their 3rd year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) along with 1st year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) 4-year degree programme at the College of Agriculture, PAU Ludhiana.Apart from this the university offers BSc. (Hons) Agriculture 4-year., BTech. (Biotechnology) BTech. (Food Technology) courses, Other constituent colleges of the university are : College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology; College of Basic Sciences & Humanities; College of Home Science.
Admissions: Counselling for some UG courses is currently on at the university
Engineering
IIT, Mandi
Website: https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/
Estd.: 2009
NIRF Ranking: The Institute has been ranked No. 20 in the ‘engineering’ category, No. 39 in the 'research' category, and No. 43 in the ‘overall’ category in NIRF 2022
Courses offered: BTech; 5-year Integrated Dual Degree programme (B.Tech.-M.Tech.) in Bioengineering.
University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) of Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra
Website: https://www.uietkuk.ac.in/
Estd.: 2004
The Institute is accredited by AICTE
Courses (seats): Computer Science Engineering (120);. Electronics and Communication Engineering (120); Bio-Technology (60); Mechanical Engineering (60).
Cut off : JEE Main rank
Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib
Website: https://bbsbec.edu.in/
Estd: 1993
Courses: B.Tech Computer Science & Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Agricultural Engineering BBA/BCA
Vocational Course: Bachelor of Vocational Course in Software Development, Bachelor of Vocational Course in Automobile Servicing, Bachelor of Vocational
About: NAAC “A” GRADE, NBA.
Shoolini University, Solan
Website: https://shooliniuniversity.com/
Estd.: 2009
NIRF rank-96 in India among all universities
Top course/ star stream: B Tech Computer Science
Cut off: 75 per cent
Number of seats in the top course: 300
Admissions: Currently on
Chitkara University, Baddi
Website: https://www.chitkarauniversity.edu.in/
Estd.: 2008
NAAC grade: NAAC A+
Top course/star stream: Engineering and MBA
Number of seats in the top course: Engineering 3,000 (approx); MBA 800 (approx)
Admission schedule: May onwards
Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana
Website: admission.gndec.ac.in.
Estd: 1956
NAAC Grade A; NBA accredited under Tier 1
Courses offered: BTech Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic and Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Production), BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA.
Seats: 795
Cut off in star course: 70-90%
Admission schedule: Admissions for AICTE- approved courses will start after notification from Punjab State Government.
University Institute of Technology (UIT), Shimla
Website: https://hpuniv.ac.in/
Estd.: 2000
NAAC grade: A
Courses: (Honours) in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Information Technology (IT), Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)
Top courses: Computer Science, IT
Seats in the top course: 60 each
Last year’s cut off: Overall cut-off was 620th rank
Admission schedule: Entrance exam in June, session from August
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Sangrur
Website: sliet.ac.in
Estd: 1991
Courses: BE (Chemical Engineering, Computer Science And Engineering, Electrical Engineering Electronics & Communication Engineering, Food TechnologyInstrumentation & Control Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering)
About: SLIET offers six master’s programmes and nine bachelor’s programmes in engineering courses, ten Integrated Certificate-Diploma (ICD) courses in addition to Ph.D. courses in various disciplines.IET, achieved 56th rank in 2016 by NIRF-MHRD-GOI.
Ambala College of Engineering and Applied Research, Ambala
Website: https://www.ambalacollege.com/
Estd: 2002
NAAC: Applied For
NIRF Rank: Applied For
Course: Computer Science & Engineering and Biotechnology Engineering
Star Stream: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Automation & Robotics
Cut off: 63% (in PCB/PCM)
Seats in top course: 60 and 30, respectively.
Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar
Website: https://agcamritsar.in/
Estd: 2002
Autonomous college, NAAC "A" grade , National Board of Education grade "A". Affiliated to Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU), Kapurthala (for engineering and management courses), Amritsar Pharmacy College (APC) is affiliated to IKGPTU and PSBTE & IT (for pharmacy courses).
Courses offered: BTech, Pharmacy, Hotel management, Agriculture tech, Management and Applied sciences.
Admission Schedule: Admissions to Bachelor’s courses based on AGC NEST (National Entrance Scholarship Exam).
Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering and Technology, Derabassi
Website: http://www.srisukhmaniengineeringcollege.com/
Estd: 1998
Courses: CB.Tech Computer Science Engineering -60 Seats ,B.Tech Mechanical Engineering- 60 Seats, B.Tech Electrical Engineering-30 Seats, B.Tech Civil Engineering-60 Seats, B.Tech Electronics & Communication Engineering-30 Seats.
CKD Institute of Management and Technology, Amritsar
Website: https://ckdimt.com/
Estd: 2012
Affiliation: Affiliated to IKG Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. Being run under the auspices of Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society, Amritsar.
Courses offered: BCom, Bachelor of Travel and Tourism Management, BBA and BCA.
Claim to fame: Selected in India for national research project regarding preserving the water bodies in the country.
Admissions: Through merit.
Global Group of Institutes, Amritsar
Website: https://www.globalinstitutes.edu.in/
Estd: 2008
Global Group of Institutes is accredited with NAAC A+. Affiliated with IKG-Punjab Technical University Jalandhar/ PSBTE & IT Chandigarh
Courses/ star courses: BTech (CSE, IT, ME, Civil, Al, ML); MBA; Hotel Management (BHMCT), Tourism and Travel Mgt. (BTTM), BPharma. It also offers para medical and medical and applied science courses.
Popular courses: Pharmacy, Para Medical, Computer Sciences, Hotel Management, Commerce.
Admissions: Admissions begin mid-June/July, Based on LEET, state entrance tests. 20% merit is also counted of previous class/course.
DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jalandhar
Website: https://www.davietjal.org/
Estd: 2001
NAAC Grade: A
Ranked 17th in India ‘Outstanding Engineering Colleges of Excellence’ as per CSR GHRDC Engg. Colleges Survey 2022
Top Course: BTech. (Computer Science and Engineering) - 120 seats
BTech. (Computer Science and Engineering - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) - 60 seats
Cut off: 297873 (JEE rank)
Admission schedule: Admissions will commence as per notification of affiliation University, IKGPTU University.
Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, Amritsar
Website: https://www.kcet.co.in/
Estd: 2009
Accredited with grade A by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
Courses offered: BTech, BBA, BCA, BHMCT, BSc. RIT, BSc. MT, BSc. CCT, BSc. MLS, Optometry, Forensic Science, Diploma courses in computer science and engineering
Admissions: Through JEE
JN Government Engineering College, Sundernagar
Website: http://www.jngec.ac.in/
Estd.: 2006
Top Course: Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical engineering and Textile engineering.
Seats: 240
Admission schedule: 1st week of August.
Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Bathinda
Estd: 2005
Website: https://babafaridgroup.edu.in/
Courses: BTech. (Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering) and B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture.
About: Experienced and qualified faculty for all subjects, more than 200 research papers by faculty members have been published in reputed journals. Students have wexcelled in various technical, sports and cultural events at university level.
Sukhjinder Group of Institutes, Dunera, Gurdaspur
Estd: 2008
Website: https://stcdunera.org
Courses: Computer Science & Engineering & BSc. (Agriculture), BBA, BCA, BCom (Professional), BTech(CSE, Mech, Civil and ECE).
Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt. Engineering College, Sundernagar, Mandi
Website- http://www.jngec.ac.in/
Courses offered: BTech. in Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering
USP: The institution has the best academic ambiance backed by quality technical infrastructure, research related laboratories and qualified staff. Institution has a vision to start the research programmes especially focusing on providing engineering solutions to problems being faced by the hilly state like Himachal Pradesh and the institution has already started working on this line -Principal Prof. S P Guleria
Rating: The Institution has submitted a self assessment report (SAR) to the national board of accreditation
Last Year’s cut off: Civil Engineering – 78 per cent, Electronics and communication Engineering – 77 per cent and Mechanical -74 per cent
Medical
Government Medical College, Amritsar
Website: https://gmc.edu.in/
Estd: 1920
Affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Seats: 250 MBBS
Courses offered: MBBS, BDS and MDS/ MS in all disciplines of medicine. Diploma courses in child health, anaesthesia; BSc. (Nursing), BSc (MLT); BSc (Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry); Diploma in Medical Laboratory technology; Diploma in Radiography
Admissions: Through National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG).
Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal
Estd.: 2017
Website: https://www.kcgmc.edu.in/
Top course: MBBS, BSc OT, BSc radiography, BSc Lab Technology, BSc OT Technology
Cut off: Open category: 88.89, BC-A (85.14), BC-B (87.92), EWS (86.11), NRI (76.39), SC (73.47)
Seats in the top course: 120
Admissions are likely to commence: August
Government Medical College, Patiala
Estd: 1950
Website: www.gmcpatiala.com
About: A premier institute in the region with over 600 seats in various courses including MD, MBBS, D Pharmacy, Phd, MSc, BSc, Radiographer, BSc Nursing, and others. The college has collaborations with ICMR, Red Cross Society, Punjabi University, Thapar University, Chitkara University, Navjeevani School
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, Mandi
Website: http://www.slbsgmchmandi.com/
Estd.: 2017
Top Course-MBBS
Cut Off: 69.86 Percentile
Seats: MBBS-120
Admission Date and deadline: July- August
Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Dental Sciences & Research, Amritsar
Website: http://www.sgrdidsr.in/
Estd.: 1992
Courses offered: BDS in Oral surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, pedodontics, prosthodontics, prosthodontics, conservatory dentistry, oral pathology, oral medicine, public health dentistry.
Admissions: Admission to Govt. Quota seats and Sikh Minority quota BDS seats done by the Baba Farid Univ of Health Sciences, Fardikot. NEET qualification compulsory.
Seats: In BDS courses is 60 for each course.
Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot
Website: http://ggsmch.org/
Estd: 1973
Courses: MBBS-125 seats
Admission criteria: NEET-UG and PG.
Other Undergraduate Courses (seats): BSc Radiotherapy (4); Audiology and Speech language pathology (10); Radiography and Imaging Techniques (4); Operation Theatre Technology (4); Ophthalmic Techniques (4); Dialysis Technician (4); Orthopaedic Assistant & Plaster Techniques (4); Anaesthesia Technology (4); Medical APB (4); Medical Laboratory Technology (20)
Shree Lakshmi Narayan Ayurvedic College, Amritsar
Website: https://www.slnaycollege.in/
Estd: 1972
Affiliated to Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur.
Courses offered: BAMS; BDiploma in Pharmacy (Ayurveda)
Seats: 60 students in each course.
Admission criteria: NEET
Dayanand Ayurvedic College, Jalandhar
Website: https://davayurveda.com/
Estd: 1898
Top course: BAMS; Dravya guna and Panchkarma
Seats: 60 BAMS, 10 students in post graduate course
Cut off: 159 marks
Admission schedule: Admissions are likely to commence in the month of September -October
Khalsa College of Nursing, Amritsar
Website: https://www.kcnasr.org/
Estd: 2006
Affiliation: Baba Farid university of Health Sciences.
Courses offered: ANM (30 seats), GNM (40 seats), BSc Nursing (60), Post BSc Nursing (40); Certificate courses, OT assistant, hospital and home attendant; Community health nursing also offered with duration of six months to one year.
Admissions: Held on the basis of merit of previous qualifying exam.
Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra
Estd: 2017
Website: https://skau.ac.in/
Courses (seats): BAMS, BHMS (60); MD Ayurveda (82); Panchkarma Assistant Training Certificate Course (20); D. Pharmacy (Ayurveda) (63); One-year certificate course in Yoga Science (20); One Month Yoga Wellness Course (20); Ph.D. in relevant Ayurveda
DB Dental College & Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh
Estd: 2008
Website: https://www.facebook.com/dbdchrc
Courses: BDS, MDS
The college is affiliated to Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. Recognised by Government of India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Department of Health), PMS section, New Delhi for BDS and MDS Courses.
Adesh Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Bathinda
Estd: 2000
Website: https://www.adeshuniversity.ac.in/
Courses: BDS, MD-MS in Radilogy, Anaesthesia, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry and Surgery. Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Master of Dental Surgery/Science, Orthodontics, Endodontics and Phd.
Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Ferozepur
Estd: 2005
Website: www.gidsr.com
Courses: BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
About: One of the few dental colleges in the region accredited by NAAC
Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital
Website: http://www.hpgdcshimla.org
Estd: 1994
The Himachal Pradesh Govt. Dental College and Hospital came in existence in the year 1994 with the intake capacity of 20 students per year to the BDS course so that better Dental Health Services may be provided to the people of the state. HP dental college is the only premier dental institution in government sector in Himachal with renowned faculty. BDS, MDS and para dental courses are offered to the students. It has an intake capacity of 60 BDS students per year.
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College & Hospital, Nerchowk (Mandi)
Estd.: 2017
Website: https://www.slbsgmcm.in/
Courses offered: BSc Nursing, MBBS (Through NEET UG), Postgraduate courses: MD, DNB (Through NEET PG)
Medical (Allied)
Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana-Ambala
Estd: 2007
Website: https://www.mmumullana.org/
NAAC Grade: A++
In the recent NIRF 2022 rankings released by Govt. of India, MM (DU) has been ranked at 91 amongst All Universities in India and Pharmacy & Medical Institutes have been ranked 24 and 32, respectively among top Government and Private Institutes in India.
Courses (seats): BTech (540);MBBS (150); BSc in Para Medical, BDS (100); B.Pharmacy (100); BSc Nursing (100), Post Basic, GNM; BPT (120), MPT(40); BALLB (120), BCom-LLB, BBA-LLB, LLM
Computer Applications: BCA & MCA
Management: BBA, BCom
Hotel Management: BHMCT (60), B Sc (HHA),
Agriculture: BSc (180)
Admission schedule: From July to September
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), SAS Nagar
Website: https://niper.gov.in/
Estd.: 1991
Courses offered: NIPER offers Masters, MBA & Ph.D. programme in Pharmaceutical Sector in various streams. Recently, we have introduced Integrated Ph.D. programme which is dual degree programme iPhD is a 6 years integrated programme that combines 2 years of Masters with 4 years of Ph.D. course in various departments at NIPERs
NIRF Rank: 4th in Pharmacy in 2022
QS Rank: 1st in India, 7th in Asia and 54th in World in the category of Pharmacy and Pharmacology
When admissions are likely to commence: NIPER JEE is conducted on second Sunday of June and admissions generally take place after counseling in July.
Procedure for admission: Admission is mainly based on combined merit in entrance and interview
University Institute of Applied Health Sciences (Chandigarh University)
Website: www.cuchd.in
NAAC Grade: NAAC A+
Courses offered: BSc - Nutrition & Dietetics, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Optometry , BSc Medical Lab Technology - (MLT)
Seats: BSc - Nutrition & Dietetics 120 , Bachelor of Physiotherapy 80, Bachelor of Optometry 80, BSc Medical Lab Technology - (MLT) 80
Procedure for admission: Admission is mainly based on combined merit in entrance and interview
Agriculture/Dairy science
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni-
Website: https://www.yspuniversity.ac.in/
Estd.: 1985
NAAC grade or NIRF rank: NIRF is yet to include agriculture/ horticulture universities in its rankings.
Top course/ star stream: BSc Horticulture
Admission criteria: The admissions are done on the basis of merit of entrance test/ qualifying examination and the cutoff varies for different constituent colleges
Number of seats in the top course: 102 (Normal) + 150 (Self-financing)
Admission schedule: The last date for submission of the online application form for UG (normal seats) is June 5, while for self-financing seats it will be June 26. The entrance test for UG programmes will be held on June 18
ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (Deemed University), Karnal
Estd.: 1923
Website: https://ndri.res.in/
ICAR grade A+ Accreditation
Top courses: BTech. Dairy Technology, MSc/MV. SC./ M. Tech./Ph. D. in 14 subjects
Seats: BTech. 40, PG and Ph. D. (10-15)
Likely date of admission: July, 2023
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana
Estd: 2005
Website: www.gadvasu.in
GADVASU, Ludhiana started functioning w.e.f. April 2006 to promoting the livestock production, health and prevention of the diseases through integrated teaching, research and extension programmes. GADVASU has developed dynamic resident instructions in the College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries and school of Animal Biotechnology.
Vocational courses
General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College, Patiala
Website: https://www.khalsacollegepatiala.org/
Estd: 1960
Vocational training programme offered: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra-A programme sponsored by UGC. Vocational degree programmes: BVoc. Automobiles, Software Development, Agriculture, Food Processing and Engineering
Vocational diploma programmes: Advanced Diploma in Green House Technology, Advance Diploma in Auto Electricals and Electronics
Government College, Sanjauli
Estd: 1969
Website: https://gcsanjauli.edu.in/
NAAC grade: B +
Courses offered: BA, B Com, BSc (medical and non medical), BBA and BCA, Bachelor in Vocational (Hospitality and Tourism and Retail Management), PGDCA
Admission schedule: June 15 onwards
Govt Polytechnic College for Girls, Patiala
Estd: 1991
Website: https://gpcgpatiala.edu.in/
Vocational courses: The polytechnic is running Skill development courses (currently six-month Applied Art & Dress Designing course at District Jail, Patiala) under Community Development through Polytechnics (CDTP) Scheme under Ministry of Skill Development, Govt. Of India, New Delhi.
University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (Chandigarh University), Gharaun
Website:www.cuchd.in
Estd: 2012
NAAC A+
Courses offered: BSc. Hotel & Hospitality Management (HHM) with specialisation in Resort & Event Management, Restaurant & Catering Management, BSc. Culinary Sciences. BSc. Travel & Tourism Management, B.Sc. Airlines & Airport Management.
Cut off: 10+2 Merit List/ CUCET 2023 Score
Seats: Airlines & Tourism Management 120
Desh Bhagat University and Group of Institutes, Mandi Gobindgarh
Website: https://deshbhagatuniversity.in/
Estd: 1996
Courses: Ph.D I M.Phil I M.Tech I Master’s Degree I Bachelor’s Degree I PG & UG Diplomas in almost all streams.
About: A Centre of innovation, Research & Enterpreneureship with excellent results & grand placement record.
DAV College for Women, Ferozepur Cantt
Estd: 1969
Website: http://davwfzr.org/
Courses: BCA, BCom, BA, PGDCA Certificate/diploma courses in Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Career Guidance & Counseling, Computer Based Accounting
Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (Autonomous), Jalandhar
Estd: 1886
Website: www.kmvjalandhar.ac.in
Only Autonomous Women College of Punjab with Top National Rankings
Courses: BSc. (Hons.) Physics, Math, Chemistry, Zoology & Botany; BSc. IT with Data Science, Economics (with Banking); BSc Bio-Technology; BCom (Hons.), BCA Skill Based Courses: B.Voc. courses in Animation, Retail Management, Management & Secretarial Practices, Textile Design and Apparel Technology, Nutrition, Exercise and Health, Beauty and Wellness, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science & Hospitality & Tourism. PG Diploma Programs: Nutrition and Dietetics, Computer Applications, Translation, Cosmetology, Garment Construction and Fashion Designing.
