Raj Kachori: King of all chaat

Pushpesh Pant
WHEN it rains, almost all of us begin to crave to snack on something spicy, preferably fried, but then come the pangs of guilt that remind us to choose something healthy instead. After great trouble, we have found the perfect recipe that blends different elements in a flavourful symphony. Some call it the king of all chaat. In some parts of the country, it is also known as tokri ki chaat. Don’t let the name befool you. It has nothing in common with other kachoris, the Rajasthani pyaaz and aloo ki kachoris that are seductively spicy, large in size, thick to handle and oozing with oil or ghee.
Mava kachori is mildly sweet but matches its cousins in girth. The khasta kachoris that are so tempting in small towns of UP and Madhya Pradesh are something else. They are enjoyed all by themselves with a cup of hot tea, although in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, these are sometimes spiced with sweet chutney, gravy of aloo sabzi and complemented with sweet jalebi for nashta. Then there is bedmi poori that aspires to be a kachori and holds within a very thin layer of spicy, lentil paste. In Bengal, the kadhaishutir kochuri is filled with green sweet peas. Varanasi has even more delicate, smaller matar ki kachori in season.
Raj kachori is essentially a thin, crispy container that is packed with all healthy ingredients — boiled potatoes, chickpeas, moong beans, pomegranate seeds, sweet green peas and curd. Spice it up with sweet sonth chutney and pungent green chutney. A spoonful of very fine sev adds to the crunch. Although most of us have tasted this grand chaat item at least once in a shop, few are aware that it can be easily prepared at home. It is one recipe that allows you to enjoy all the shadrasa, six essential flavours in one delicacy. You can improvise as much as you like and substitute one ingredient with another of your choice. And, if you are really terrified of the fried stuff, you can easily discard the crispy kachori flakes on the plate.
RAJ KACHORI
Ingredients
Whole wheat atta/maida 1 cup
Sooji 1/2 cup
Boiled potatoes (chopped into small pieces) 1 cup
Chickpeas (boiled) 1/2 cup
Moong beans (boiled) 1/2 cup
Pomegranate seeds 1/2 cup
Pineapple chunks 1/2 cup
Sonth chutney 1/2 cup
Green chutney 1/2 cup
Curd (whisked) 1 cup
Cumin powder (roasted, freshly ground) 1 tsp
Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp
Black peppercorn powder 1/2 tsp
Black salt 1/4 tsp
Lemon juice 1 tsp
Baking powder A large pinch
Salt to taste
Oil to deep fry
For garnish
Sev (very fine) 2 tbsp
Finely chopped coriander/mint leaves
Method
- Mix the atta and sooji, along with baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Add a little water to knead into a soft, pliable dough. It should be a little harder than the poori dough. Keep aside for 20 minutes. Cover it with a moist cloth. Divide into equal parts and shape into small round balls. Press between moist palms to shape into peda-like patties, and then dust with maida on both sides and roll into discs about 5 inch in diameter.
- Heat oil to smoking point. Reduce the flame and deep fry raj kachori on medium flame patiently for four to five minutes till they are puffed up and evenly cooked on both sides. Gently press with the ladle to let these cook properly and pour hot oil carefully on the top to make it crispy. Keep these on kitchen towels to drain excess oil.
- Repeat the process to cook more raj kachoris till all the dough is used. You may cook no more than two at a time. Keep the fried kachoris on a plate to cool for at least an hour. This will make them crispier.
- For the stuffing, make a hole on top and place the assorted fillings one by one, sprinkling salt and some spice powders to taste. Pour a spoonful of sonth and green chutney. Top it with dahi and crown with sev and garnishes. Enjoy!
- It is easy to make the sonth chutney at home. Boil a lump of tamarind, the size of a table-tennis ball, with half a cup of jaggery on low-medium flame with 1 tsp of red chilli powder, salt, some dried dates (stones removed), a pinch of hing and 1 tsp of dried ginger powder. When the chutney acquires a string-like consistency, you may pass it through a fine mesh and discard the residue. Raisins and banana roundels can be added if you prefer extra fruity sweetness. Some people like to temper the sonth chutney with whole dry red chillies but that’s your call.
