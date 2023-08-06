Raj Kachori: King of all chaat

Pushpesh Pant

WHEN it rains, almost all of us begin to crave to snack on something spicy, preferably fried, but then come the pangs of guilt that remind us to choose something healthy instead. After great trouble, we have found the perfect recipe that blends different elements in a flavourful symphony. Some call it the king of all chaat. In some parts of the country, it is also known as tokri ki chaat. Don’t let the name befool you. It has nothing in common with other kachoris, the Rajasthani pyaaz and aloo ki kachoris that are seductively spicy, large in size, thick to handle and oozing with oil or ghee.

Mava kachori is mildly sweet but matches its cousins in girth. The khasta kachoris that are so tempting in small towns of UP and Madhya Pradesh are something else. They are enjoyed all by themselves with a cup of hot tea, although in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, these are sometimes spiced with sweet chutney, gravy of aloo sabzi and complemented with sweet jalebi for nashta. Then there is bedmi poori that aspires to be a kachori and holds within a very thin layer of spicy, lentil paste. In Bengal, the kadhaishutir kochuri is filled with green sweet peas. Varanasi has even more delicate, smaller matar ki kachori in season.

Raj kachori is essentially a thin, crispy container that is packed with all healthy ingredients — boiled potatoes, chickpeas, moong beans, pomegranate seeds, sweet green peas and curd. Spice it up with sweet sonth chutney and pungent green chutney. A spoonful of very fine sev adds to the crunch. Although most of us have tasted this grand chaat item at least once in a shop, few are aware that it can be easily prepared at home. It is one recipe that allows you to enjoy all the shadrasa, six essential flavours in one delicacy. You can improvise as much as you like and substitute one ingredient with another of your choice. And, if you are really terrified of the fried stuff, you can easily discard the crispy kachori flakes on the plate.

RAJ KACHORI

Ingredients

Whole wheat atta/maida 1 cup

Sooji 1/2 cup

Boiled potatoes (chopped into small pieces) 1 cup

Chickpeas (boiled) 1/2 cup

Moong beans (boiled) 1/2 cup

Pomegranate seeds 1/2 cup

Pineapple chunks 1/2 cup

Sonth chutney 1/2 cup

Green chutney 1/2 cup

Curd (whisked) 1 cup

Cumin powder (roasted, freshly ground) 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp

Black peppercorn powder 1/2 tsp

Black salt 1/4 tsp

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Baking powder A large pinch

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

For garnish

Sev (very fine) 2 tbsp

Finely chopped coriander/mint leaves

Method