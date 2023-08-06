 Raj Kachori: King of all chaat : The Tribune India

food talk

Raj Kachori: King of all chaat

Raj kachori or tokri ki chaat allows you to enjoy all six essential flavours in one delicacy

Raj Kachori: King of all chaat

RAJ KACHORI - ISTOCK



Pushpesh Pant

WHEN it rains, almost all of us begin to crave to snack on something spicy, preferably fried, but then come the pangs of guilt that remind us to choose something healthy instead. After great trouble, we have found the perfect recipe that blends different elements in a flavourful symphony. Some call it the king of all chaat. In some parts of the country, it is also known as tokri ki chaat. Don’t let the name befool you. It has nothing in common with other kachoris, the Rajasthani pyaaz and aloo ki kachoris that are seductively spicy, large in size, thick to handle and oozing with oil or ghee.

Mava kachori is mildly sweet but matches its cousins in girth. The khasta kachoris that are so tempting in small towns of UP and Madhya Pradesh are something else. They are enjoyed all by themselves with a cup of hot tea, although in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, these are sometimes spiced with sweet chutney, gravy of aloo sabzi and complemented with sweet jalebi for nashta. Then there is bedmi poori that aspires to be a kachori and holds within a very thin layer of spicy, lentil paste. In Bengal, the kadhaishutir kochuri is filled with green sweet peas. Varanasi has even more delicate, smaller matar ki kachori in season.

Raj kachori is essentially a thin, crispy container that is packed with all healthy ingredients — boiled potatoes, chickpeas, moong beans, pomegranate seeds, sweet green peas and curd. Spice it up with sweet sonth chutney and pungent green chutney. A spoonful of very fine sev adds to the crunch. Although most of us have tasted this grand chaat item at least once in a shop, few are aware that it can be easily prepared at home. It is one recipe that allows you to enjoy all the shadrasa, six essential flavours in one delicacy. You can improvise as much as you like and substitute one ingredient with another of your choice. And, if you are really terrified of the fried stuff, you can easily discard the crispy kachori flakes on the plate.

RAJ KACHORI

Ingredients

Whole wheat atta/maida 1 cup

Sooji 1/2 cup

Boiled potatoes (chopped into small pieces) 1 cup

Chickpeas (boiled) 1/2 cup

Moong beans (boiled) 1/2 cup

Pomegranate seeds 1/2 cup

Pineapple chunks 1/2 cup

Sonth chutney 1/2 cup

Green chutney 1/2 cup

Curd (whisked) 1 cup

Cumin powder (roasted, freshly ground) 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp

Black peppercorn powder 1/2 tsp

Black salt 1/4 tsp

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Baking powder A large pinch

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

For garnish

Sev (very fine) 2 tbsp

Finely chopped coriander/mint leaves

Method

  • Mix the atta and sooji, along with baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Add a little water to knead into a soft, pliable dough. It should be a little harder than the poori dough. Keep aside for 20 minutes. Cover it with a moist cloth. Divide into equal parts and shape into small round balls. Press between moist palms to shape into peda-like patties, and then dust with maida on both sides and roll into discs about 5 inch in diameter.
  • Heat oil to smoking point. Reduce the flame and deep fry raj kachori on medium flame patiently for four to five minutes till they are puffed up and evenly cooked on both sides. Gently press with the ladle to let these cook properly and pour hot oil carefully on the top to make it crispy. Keep these on kitchen towels to drain excess oil.
  • Repeat the process to cook more raj kachoris till all the dough is used. You may cook no more than two at a time. Keep the fried kachoris on a plate to cool for at least an hour. This will make them crispier.
  • For the stuffing, make a hole on top and place the assorted fillings one by one, sprinkling salt and some spice powders to taste. Pour a spoonful of sonth and green chutney. Top it with dahi and crown with sev and garnishes. Enjoy!
  • It is easy to make the sonth chutney at home. Boil a lump of tamarind, the size of a table-tennis ball, with half a cup of jaggery on low-medium flame with 1 tsp of red chilli powder, salt, some dried dates (stones removed), a pinch of hing and 1 tsp of dried ginger powder. When the chutney acquires a string-like consistency, you may pass it through a fine mesh and discard the residue. Raisins and banana roundels can be added if you prefer extra fruity sweetness. Some people like to temper the sonth chutney with whole dry red chillies but that’s your call.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Haryana

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

3
Nation

'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit

4
Punjab

Sikhs in Australia's Queensland can carry kirpan in schools, here is what the court said

5
Punjab

'Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob': Witnesses

6
World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

7
Nation

3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

8
J & K

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes J-K's Gulmarg

9
Sports

Pakistan cops tell 17-yr-old world champ 'you won the medal for yourself', detain him for playing snooker late at night

10
Nation

Gujarat HC grants regular bail to ex-DGP in case of fabricating evidence to frame people in 2002 riots

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Toshakhana case: Imran jailed for 3 years, can’t contest next poll

Toshakhana case: Imran jailed for 3 years, can't contest next poll

Found guilty of corrupt practices

3 killed in fresh Manipur violence; 24-hr strike cripples Imphal valley

3 killed in fresh Manipur violence; 24-hr strike cripples Imphal valley

NUH FLARE-UP: At ground zero, ‘outsiders’ blamed for driving wedge

NUH FLARE-UP: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

Congress: Why delay in restoring LS membership of Rahul?

Congress: Why delay in restoring LS membership of Rahul?

‘Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

'Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob': Witnesses


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

Two cops suspended for alleged corruption charges

Knotty Affair: Blatant misuse of poles in walled city’s telephone exchange area goes unnoticed

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

13 illegal structures razed

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

2 nabbed in assault, firing case

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at ~17.6 cr

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Empanelled architects’ list uploaded on website

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded