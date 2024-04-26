Region’s best

Ashoka University, Sonepat
Estd: 2014
Website: https://www.ashoka.edu.in
The university focuses on providing a liberal education at par with the best in the world with emphasis on foundational knowledge, thorough academic research. At UG level, the university requires each student to take all of its 12 Foundation Courses, though in no specific order.
Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER), PU, Chandigarh
Estd: 2015
Website: isser.puchd.ac.in
The Integrated five- year Honours programme provides foundational knowledge in geography, history, economics etc, along with an introduction to main concepts in psychology, philosophy and natural sciences.
St Bede’s, Shimla
Estd: 1904
Website: www.stbedes.catholic.edu.au/
Only college in Himachal Pradesh to be accredited ‘A plus’ Grade by UGC NAAC and is in the select band of 19 prestigious colleges which have been accredited “heritage status” by UGC. The college has successfully implemented RUSA and Choice Based Credit Based System (CBCS), introduced by Himachal Pradesh University.
Govt College of Art, Chandigarh
Estd: 1951
Website: http://gcart.edu.in
Govt College for Girls, Chandigarh
Estd: 1965
Website: www.gcg11.ac.in
DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh
Estd: 1958
Website: www.davchd.ac.in
MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh
Estd: 1968
Website: www.mcmdavcw-chd.edu
Govt College for Girls, Ludhiana
Estd: 1943
Website: gcgldh.org
Chitkara University, Rajpura
Estd: 2010
Website: https://www.chitkara.edu.in
BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar
Estd: 1967
Website: www.bbkdav.org,
Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar
Estd:1886
Website: www.kmvjalandhar.ac.in
