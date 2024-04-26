Region’s best

Ashoka University, Sonepat

Estd: 2014

Website: https://www.ashoka.edu.in

The university focuses on providing a liberal education at par with the best in the world with emphasis on foundational knowledge, thorough academic research. At UG level, the university requires each student to take all of its 12 Foundation Courses, though in no specific order.

Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER), PU, Chandigarh

Estd: 2015

Website: isser.puchd.ac.in

The Integrated five- year Honours programme provides foundational knowledge in geography, history, economics etc, along with an introduction to main concepts in psychology, philosophy and natural sciences.

St Bede’s, Shimla

Estd: 1904

Website: www.stbedes.catholic.edu.au/

Only college in Himachal Pradesh to be accredited ‘A plus’ Grade by UGC NAAC and is in the select band of 19 prestigious colleges which have been accredited “heritage status” by UGC. The college has successfully implemented RUSA and Choice Based Credit Based System (CBCS), introduced by Himachal Pradesh University.

Govt College of Art, Chandigarh

Estd: 1951

Website: http://gcart.edu.in

Govt College for Girls, Chandigarh

Estd: 1965

Website: www.gcg11.ac.in

DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh

Estd: 1958

Website: www.davchd.ac.in

MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh

Estd: 1968

Website: www.mcmdavcw-chd.edu

Govt College for Girls, Ludhiana

Estd: 1943

Website: gcgldh.org

Chitkara University, Rajpura

Estd: 2010

Website: https://www.chitkara.edu.in

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar

Estd: 1967

Website: www.bbkdav.org,

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar

Estd:1886

Website: www.kmvjalandhar.ac.in

2023 NIRF Top 10

1 Hindu College, New Delhi

2 St Stephen's College, New Delhi

3 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun

4 Miranda House, New Delhi

5 Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar

6 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

7 Sri Sri University, Cuttack, Odisha

8 Hansraj College, New Delhi

9 Manipal University Online, Jaipur, Rajasthan

10 Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

