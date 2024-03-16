 Renal failure cases are on the rise : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Renal failure cases are on the rise

Renal failure cases are on the rise

Unhealthy lifestyle is causing many ailments, most of which impact renal health

Renal failure cases are on the rise


Raja Ramachandran

As life expectancy rises with advancement in healthcare and improvement in living standards, there has been a parallel increase in lifestyle-related diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and obesity. All these ailments impact kidney health, causing rise in kidney-related disorders and complications. Kidneys are vital organs responsible for filtering blood, eliminating waste products through urine, and maintaining electrolyte balance of the body.

As faulty lifestyle habits increase across all age groups, so do the related ailments, most of which impact renal health. As a result, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is not limited to the elderly any more and there is an alarming increase in kidney disease among young individuals. It is among the leading causes of deaths worldwide.

Kidney diseases can present as acute (lasting less than two weeks), subacute (2-12 weeks), or chronic (lasting over 12 weeks). Acute and subacute cases often arise as secondary conditions to other medical issues. CKD, the most prevalent form, in most cases remains hidden, with a significant portion of cases being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. In South Asia, CKD’s prevalence stands at 14 per cent. A cross-sectional study in India involving over 50,000 participants revealed diabetes as the cause of one-third of CKD cases, followed by CKD of unknown origin (CKDu), diseases affecting kidney filtration apparatus and high blood pressure. Sadly, half of the patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, hindering successful intervention or treatment.

Chronic kidney disease

Up to one-fifth of individuals with diabetes can develop kidney disease, contributing to the escalating CKD incidence in India. Another common aetiology of CKD is CKDu, which is reported from various regions in India. Its exact cause remains unclear but is loosely associated with environmental and occupational exposures, such as heat stress, dehydration, agrochemicals, heavy metals, complementary medicines and infections. The relationship between hypertension and kidney disease is often likened to a chicken-and-egg situation, with CKD causing hypertension and vice versa.

Another common cause of CKD is the misuse or abuse of over-the-counter medications (OTCs), consumption of complementary and alternative medications (CAM) and misuse of recreational drugs. Certain medications, particularly painkillers, can have harmful effects on kidneys if used without proper supervision or in excessive amounts.

Additionally, kidney disease often has a hereditary component, underscoring the importance of identifying familial patterns. Early detection allows for the implementation of optimal remedial measures.

Symptoms and prevention

Common symptoms of CKD include swelling (oedema), hypertension, haematuria (blood in urine), proteinuria (high protein levels in urine) in initial stages, decreased appetite, nausea/vomiting, disrupted sleep patterns, pruritus (itching), and dyspnoea (shortness of breath) in advanced stages.

CKD presents a significant public health challenge, urging us to prioritise disease prevention and promote healthy lifestyles. With one-third of CKD cases linked to diabetes, a major preventive factor is promoting lifestyle improvements. This includes steering clear of junk food, reducing salt intake, maintaining regular exercise habits, and quitting smoking. Furthermore, vigilant monitoring of blood pressure and urine and kidney function tests play a pivotal role in averting the onset of kidney disease.

Even among diabetics, effective management of blood glucose levels and BP can forestall the development of kidney disease in the long run. Certain medications for diabetes and hypertension have also shown promise in slowing the progression of kidney disease, reducing likelihood of reliance on dialysis. Another preventive measure involves avoiding the use of OTCs and CAM. By adopting these preventive strategies, we can significantly mitigate the risk of CKD.

When patients do not respond to medications and progress to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), kidney replacement therapy becomes necessary, such as dialysis or kidney transplant. The quality of dialysis has significantly improved, leading to improved life expectancy in these patients. However, kidney transplant remains the best treatment for ESKD patients.

Kidney disease is potentially preventable. Emphasising on healthy lifestyles, glycaemic and blood pressure control, and cautious medication usage through public education can effectively prevent and check the progression of kidney disease.

The writer is Associate Professor, Department of Nephrology, PGIMER, Chandigarh

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

3
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

4
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on how she silently supported Amitabh Bachchan during his ‘tough phase’

7
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

8
India

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house

9
Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

10
Trending

Orry finally sheds light on his primary source of 'Rs 15 to 30 lakh' income

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...

BRS leader K Kavitha flown to Delhi after dramatic arrested by ED from her house in Hyderabad

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court

Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...

Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen

Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea

Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

PGI plans electronic prescription, e-pharmacy to ease patient load

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

City couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women