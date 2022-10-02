 Return of Bala, the back-tailed godwit, from Siberia : The Tribune India

Return of Bala, the back-tailed godwit, from Siberia

GPS-tagged black-tailed godwit re-sighted in Thane Creek after completing migration cycle

Return of Bala, the back-tailed godwit, from Siberia

'Bala', the GPS-fitted black-tailed godwit (BTG). Photo courtesy: BNHS

Seema Sachdeva

For scientists at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), it was a ‘Eureka moment’ when they spotted ‘Bala’, the black-tailed godwit (BTG), Limosa limosa at its home base, the Thane Creek, where it had returned after its summer sojourn in Siberia.

Named after Dr S Balachandran, the eminent ornithologist who has played a key role in the ringing and tagging of nearly three lakh birds, Bala had been fitted with a GPS tag in March this year. Covering a distance of 5,000 km in 47 days since April 24, the bird reached the breeding site(s) in southwestern Siberia, Russia, on June 11. In its northward migration, the bird used several staging and stopover sites crossing six countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The southward migration back to Thane Creek, however, was very quick and Bala took just five days from July 17 to cover 4,200 km. “These birds fly at a high elevation, which gives them a good speed,” says Dr Khot, project head of the experiment. The tracking device tagged to this medium-sized wader helped to identify the bird when it came within the range of its home base.

The route that GPS-fitted ‘Bala’ took during its migration. Photo

courtesy: BNHS

While details of the findings will be released over the next few months, scientists are already excited with the preliminary findings. “The rate of re-sighting a bird is hardly 2-3 per cent, and it can sometimes take even 10-20 years to re-sight a tagged bird,” says Dr Khot. The data collected from the GPS tag, he adds, will be crucial for understanding the migratory behaviour.

“The tag will help us understand flight basics like the height at which the bird was flying, the speed of flight at different intervals, besides the conditions and areas preferred for flying and stopover, etc. The data will be useful for the conservation of wetlands where biodiversity flourishes,” says Dr Khot, adding that over the next few years more GPS tags will be deployed.

The bird, usually 40-44 cm in length and weighing 280-340 gm, can be recognised by a strikingly long, slightly uptilted bill with a pale (usually pink) base, dark tip and a black tail. The global population of this species has been declining, and they are categorised as a near-threatened species. While the species is relatively well studied in the East-Asian Australasian flyway and African-Eurasian flyways, little is known about their population status, migration trends and ecology in the Central Asian flyway, which is the flyway that this godwit took.

On why it is important to understand the migratory route, Dr Balachandran says, “Migratory birds play a major role in balancing the ecosystem. It is essential to understand their route to conserve the species. Knowledge about their traditional stopover and breeding sites, besides the number of days they stay there, can help in the formulation of policies that do not disturb their places of stay.”

“Interestingly, while it is essential that the specific areas near their habitats and breeding areas should not be disturbed or have human activity nearby, the presence of a large number of migratory birds at Thane Creek, which is surrounded by three major metropolitan areas of Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, continues to baffle scientists,” says Dr Khot.

While the satellite tracking studies of birds had started at BNHS eight years back to understand if birds migrating from China were carriers of bird flu (H1N1 virus) to the poultry farms in India, which is their major winter migrating area, the GPS transmitters/GSM tagging of many migratory birds was undertaken this year to understand their migratory route.

Dr Khot says many factors have to be taken care of when tagging. “The bird should be healthy and have adequate body mass to be able to carry the tag, which should not weigh more than 2 per cent of its body weight. It must be put very cautiously, else it can even cause a physical shock.” Fitting a GPS tag and then subsequent clearances and expenses can take the cost of radio tags to around Rs 1.5-3 lakh — smaller the tag size, higher is its cost. Tagging, however, is just a small part of the story, and to retrieve data a bird must survive, GPS tag should be intact, and it must come within range of a receiver. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Punjab

'No hope of justice': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur after gangster Deepak Tinu flees police custody

3
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

4
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

5
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

6
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

7
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

8
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

9
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him