 Ringing in forgotten flavours : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

LOOKING AHEAD 2024

Ringing in forgotten flavours

Yearning for healthy and the traditional

Ringing in forgotten flavours

The focus will be on fermented foods and people will explore regional versions, such as Odisha’s rice dish pakhala.



Rahul Verma

AN old slogan needs a relook. Ring out the old, ring in the new, we used to say before the start of the New Year. But when it comes to food, the time has come for us to say, ring in the old. There is, indeed, a thrust on old recipes and ingredients. If 2023 was the year of the millet, 2024 will see a reinforcement of long-forgotten grains. If the last few years made us wonder about our health, the New Year would focus on healthy dishes, the kind that grandma cooked. We will see more of fermented food, and, quite possibly, fewer dishes. Here’s a quick look at what the New Year holds for us.

Vietnamese Sandwich BANH MI

Grains on the table

I wonder if anybody remembers the time when we wrinkled our collective noses at grains. Our staples mainly consisted of rice and wheat, even though various kinds of grains ruled in many parts of India. The campaign around millets has turned the focus on grains. We will see more of millets — foxtail millet (kangni), finger millet (ragi), pearl millet (bajra) and so on — as well as other types of grains, from barley to amaranth. “Grains will occupy the centre of the plate,” celebrity chef Ranveer Brar tells me.

2024 will see more of millets. ISTOCK

Going green

Chefs are focusing on green food — not just green leaves and vegetables, but eco-friendly or green food. Nishant Choubey, consulting chef, Street Storyss, Bengaluru, believes there will be a greater interest in vegan food — with outlets offering, for instance, alternatives to animal milk, such as cashew milk, potato milk, pecan milk and peanut milk. “It’s culturally relevant, and ecologically responsible,” adds Chef Brar, who has an eponymous YouTube channel.

Look East

The one cuisine that has caught our fancy is from Southeast Asia. We love Thai food — from pad Thai and tom yam to the green and red curries. We have also developed a fondness for Indonesian and Malay food — think nasi goreng and rendang curry. I think the one regional cuisine we will see more of in 2024 is Vietnamese. The cuisine doffs its cap to many disparate culinary influences. The taste is sublime, and one can never have enough of pho — Vietnam’s superbly tasty soup — and banh mi, a sandwich dripping with goodies and goodness.

Recipes go healthy

Covid-19 has reinforced the need to stay healthy. “The year 2023 was a learning lesson: it told us what’s right, and what’s wrong,” says Chef Ashwani Singh, who runs a YouTube food channel called Cook Pro 6. People will be going back to their roots, and looking for healthy and easy recipes, cooked with ingredients that are readily available and in utensils of yore. The health benefits of fermented food will be disseminated. Chef Choubey believes in the strength of kombucha — the fermented and sweetened black tea drink that is all the rage. I see more and more people serving or eating regional versions of fermented rice, such as Odisha’s pakhala — cooked rice soaked in water overnight, and then consumed with small, fried fish or greens.

Sub-regional food

There was a time when any cuisine south of the Vindhyas was simply called South Indian. Over the years, we have learnt to distinguish between the states, and the various kinds of cuisines that these states in turn offer. And that’s true not just of the South, but of other parts of the country, too. We are increasingly getting to relish community and sub-regional cuisines. So, for instance, we may get to feast on Kolhapur’s thick and spicy mutton curry, or Bihar’s Champaran mutton, cooked in a handi. Festivals may highlight Kumaoni food (bichhu buti ki chutney, anybody?), Mudaliar food, with its tradition of mixing vegetables with seafood or meats, or what’s known as Ghoti food — the somewhat sweet dishes that a section of Bengalis swears by.

Small is beautiful

People are eating less and less — to lead healthier lives. I don’t mean trends such as intermittent fasting; what’s interesting is that we are cutting down on quantities. Chef Singh believes that while people will enjoy a Bihari or a Rajasthani thali, they may opt for chhoti thalis — instead of the lavish, bowl-ringed thalis that have been the norm.

Social media

Does anyone remember the old food shows that were once aired on Doordarshan? The camera focused on a kadahi, while a disembodied voice described, in a yawn-inducing manner, the many ingredients and steps required for a particular dish. The MasterChef shows on TV and the YouTube food shows that followed were like a whiff of fresh air — highlighting the magic of cooking food. TV channels and social media will continue to do their bit in 2024. Food pros and amateurs will take us through recipes or old and new eateries, describing food that will make us drool.

Eating out

Ah, the joy of sitting out in the open and having a meal! After being cooped in for so many years, we are now enjoying the outdoors. Apart from open-air cafes, picnics — especially when the weather is pleasant — will keep us happy. Bring out the hampers, and bring in the New Year!

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
India

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

9
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

10
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am