Safeguards for summer skin

DURING these hot months, there is a rise in the number of patients with skin rashes. Symptoms include red raised skin over the chest, back and shoulder region. Lesions are itchy and painful. Skin exposed to sun can also develop itchy rashes.

High levels of humidity result in excessive sweating, leading to sticky, oily skin that’s a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, making the skin more prone to acne breakouts, pigmentary changes and infectious skin disorders.

Avoid stepping out after applying fragrances and hair colours as the risk of photocontact dermatitis allergy is 40 times higher in summer. It manifests itself as rashes on exposed areas, including the face, neck, V-shaped chest area. Patients suffering from chronic skin disorders like lupus and rosacea must take extra precautions as these can flare up acutely and may require hospitalisation.

Basic preventive measures

Avoid exposure to sun between noon and 3 pm.

Apply a sunscreen with both UVA and UVB protective agents.

Wear full sleeves, loose cotton clothing.

Use moisturisers as excessive sweating and wiping can cause dryness.

Open and comfortable footwear will allow air circulation and prevent a chronic fungal infection on feet and toe nails.

Hydration is the key, so drink plenty of water.

Opt for non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and hypoallergenic skin products.

Use a mild skin cleanser having pH around 5.8. Soaps and body washes labelled ‘antibacterial’ or ‘deodorant’ can leave the skin dry.

— Dr Vikas Sharma, Chief Consultant Dermatologist, National Skin Hospital, Panchkula