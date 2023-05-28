Savour coconut-mix prawns

Pushpesh Pant

The people of Bengal, the whole world knows, have a sweet tooth. Their fondness for a touch of mishti is not confined to sweetmeats like rosogulla, sondesh and dozens of other delectable chhenna preparations. The tendency to add a pinch of sugar or to use sweet-tasting ingredients to fish and meat is also quite pronounced. There was a time when the ‘sugar line’ marked the division between the people called Bangal (residents of present-day Bangladesh) and Ghoti (those who lived in contemporary West Bengal). But in the years since Independence and the creation of Bangladesh, flavours have flown in both directions and this distinction has blurred.

Daab Chingri, literally translated as coconut prawns, blends sweetness of many kinds. Prawns combine succulence with sweetness and the test of a good coconut is measured by the sweetness of the water it contains and the tender sweet flesh it provides. When the twain meet — coconut and prawns — a subtle symphony is created.

People in the heartland were wary of seafood, particularly shrimps and prawns, as these got spoilt very fast. Improvements in refrigeration technology, cold chains in transit and fridges at home have changed the scene. The prohibition of not consuming fish in months that do not have an ‘r’ in their name has also lost its appeal. Those who love fishy meals are also happy that now you can buy almost everywhere prawns of different size and preferred fish, pre-cut and cleaned properly. This has encouraged more and more people to experiment with prawns at home. It is not only the people of Bengal but also almost the entire coastal area that relishes them. Other varieties of seafood — crabs, lobsters, squids, etc — are not as popular as prawns. They are served dry, stir-fried with butter and pepper or in spicy palate-scorching gravies and quite often grilled in tandoor. Our favourite remains Daab Chingri, with coconut subtly enhancing the flavour of prawns and draping them in a creamy sauce without singeing the mouth.

The recipe is easy to follow and the final product can be enjoyed both with steamed rice and rotis. We recently enjoyed this all-time favourite at Bengal Curry at a mall in Gurugram. Chef Moitri Majumdar’s rendering was great to look at and tasted even better. What we share here is a simplified version inspired by it. Unabashed imitation, but then isn’t it the best form of flattery!

Daab Chingri

Ingredients

Large prawns 10-12

Onion (medium, finely sliced) 1

Panch phoron 1 tsp

Green chillies (grind to paste) 4

Turmeric 1 tsp

Wheat dough 20 gm

Tender coconut 1 large

Mustard paste 3 tbsp

Garlic cloves (chopped) 2

Ginger paste 1/2 tsp

Coconut cream 1/4 cup

Mustard oil 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Method