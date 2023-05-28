 Savour coconut-mix prawns : The Tribune India

Food Talk

Savour coconut-mix prawns

Savour coconut-mix prawns


Pushpesh Pant

The people of Bengal, the whole world knows, have a sweet tooth. Their fondness for a touch of mishti is not confined to sweetmeats like rosogulla, sondesh and dozens of other delectable chhenna preparations. The tendency to add a pinch of sugar or to use sweet-tasting ingredients to fish and meat is also quite pronounced. There was a time when the ‘sugar line’ marked the division between the people called Bangal (residents of present-day Bangladesh) and Ghoti (those who lived in contemporary West Bengal). But in the years since Independence and the creation of Bangladesh, flavours have flown in both directions and this distinction has blurred.

Daab Chingri, literally translated as coconut prawns, blends sweetness of many kinds. Prawns combine succulence with sweetness and the test of a good coconut is measured by the sweetness of the water it contains and the tender sweet flesh it provides. When the twain meet — coconut and prawns — a subtle symphony is created.

People in the heartland were wary of seafood, particularly shrimps and prawns, as these got spoilt very fast. Improvements in refrigeration technology, cold chains in transit and fridges at home have changed the scene. The prohibition of not consuming fish in months that do not have an ‘r’ in their name has also lost its appeal. Those who love fishy meals are also happy that now you can buy almost everywhere prawns of different size and preferred fish, pre-cut and cleaned properly. This has encouraged more and more people to experiment with prawns at home. It is not only the people of Bengal but also almost the entire coastal area that relishes them. Other varieties of seafood — crabs, lobsters, squids, etc — are not as popular as prawns. They are served dry, stir-fried with butter and pepper or in spicy palate-scorching gravies and quite often grilled in tandoor. Our favourite remains Daab Chingri, with coconut subtly enhancing the flavour of prawns and draping them in a creamy sauce without singeing the mouth.

The recipe is easy to follow and the final product can be enjoyed both with steamed rice and rotis. We recently enjoyed this all-time favourite at Bengal Curry at a mall in Gurugram. Chef Moitri Majumdar’s rendering was great to look at and tasted even better. What we share here is a simplified version inspired by it. Unabashed imitation, but then isn’t it the best form of flattery!

Daab Chingri

Ingredients
Large prawns 10-12
Onion (medium, finely sliced) 1
Panch phoron 1 tsp
Green chillies (grind to paste) 4
Turmeric 1 tsp
Wheat dough 20 gm
Tender coconut 1 large
Mustard paste 3 tbsp
Garlic cloves (chopped) 2
Ginger paste 1/2 tsp
Coconut cream 1/4 cup
Mustard oil 2 tbsp
Salt to taste

Method

  • Begin by removing the top of the coconut and carefully emptying the coconut water into a bowl.
  • Pull out the coconut cream by scraping it out.
  • Heat mustard oil in a pan and stir-fry the prawns along with salt and turmeric for about a minute. Once the prawns are cooked to taste, remove them from the heat.
  • Combine onion, garlic, mustard paste, green chilli paste, coconut, salt, and coconut milk in the pan.
  • Add water, turmeric and sugar. Stir well.
  • Reintroduce the cooked prawns into the pan and thoroughly mix all the ingredients.
  • Carefully transfer the prepared dish into the hollowed coconut.
  • Use the dough to seal the coconut, ensuring it is tightly closed, and proceed to steam it for around 10 minutes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

9
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

10
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

In pictures: India’s new Parliament building

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

Proud moment for families

CKD to open new schools in Batala

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot