 Savouring the flavours of North-South jugalbandi : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Savouring the flavours of North-South jugalbandi

Savouring the flavours of North-South jugalbandi

It’s a tightrope walk that few dare to tread

Savouring the flavours of North-South jugalbandi

Jugalbandis between Carnatic vocalist Abhishek Raghuram and Kirana gharana singer Jayateerth Mevundi are a delight to watch.



Shailaja Khanna

India is the only country in the world which has two distinct systems of classical music — one from the North, also termed Hindustani, and the other from the South, called Carnatic. In fact, in the Indian context, the concept of sound itself is unparalleled: we believe that sound (naad) was created before anything else. This belief gives music a huge role in the process of one’s evolution, something no other musical tradition in the world has. It is no wonder that we have an over 2,000-year-old written tradition of Indian music, added to over the centuries, which is still available to us.

The division of style and thought in the two systems of music happened gradually, perhaps around 700 years ago. We do not have records of collaborations between musicians of the two systems in earlier times, but from the last century, these interactions have become frequent.

Ronu Majumdar and U Rajesh with Skanda Subramaniam and Mithilesh Jha.

Two noteworthy jugalbandis (duets) of our times have been between vocalists Bhimsen Joshi and M Balamuralikrishna, and more unusually between Kishori Amonkar and Balamuralikrishna; due to the difference of pitch between male and female voice, the latter are rarer. Incidentally, both Amonkar and Balamuralikrishna sang in ‘C’, a compromise pitch for both of them. Nowadays, jugalbandis between Carnatic vocalist Abhishek Raghuram and Kirana gharana singer Jayateerth Mevundi are being received well. However, it is jugalbandis between instruments that are common. Flute and violin are common to both systems. In Carnatic music, mandolin and saraswati veena are additional instruments. In North Indian music, it is sitar, sarod, sarangi and the modified slide guitar.

North-South duets are perceived by the audience as exciting. There is the expectation of the unknown, besides the element of novelty being predominant.

Ronu Majumdar and U Rajesh with Skanda Subramaniam and Mithilesh Jha.

But a jugalbandi is a tightrope walk. There are many difficulties: the difference of style, of progression, of note usage… even the systems of ‘laya’ are so distinct. Only a limited number of ragas can be explored. Also, artists are not amenable to experimenting on stage. Mumbai-based Vivid Arts has been organising jugalbandis under the Uttar-Dakshin banner for the last 12 years. These annual events are held across India to promote an understanding of the other’s system of music. V Narhari, director, Vivid Arts, shares that there are only a handful of artists who take the risk of being on stage together, making his job quite hard.

The difference of pitch between instruments is a huge deterrent. It is difficult to tune your instrument to a different pitch to match another instrument; it never sounds its best. That is why the flute, both Carnatic and North Indian, is seen so much on the jugalbandi stage. It is easier to have different sets of flutes. Carnatic flautist Shashank Subramanyam has perhaps played the maximum number of jugalbandis with a wide range of artistes from different generations and gharanas, including sitarists Shahid Parvez, Nishat Khan, Shujaat Khan and Purbayan Chatterjee, and flautists Rakesh Chaurasia, Ronu Majumdar and Pravin Godkhindi, amongst others. Perhaps his 10-year training under Pt Jasraj gave him the perspective to be able to meaningfully collaborate with all artistic styles.

Some artistes who give importance to jugalbandi concerts also keep a separate instrument for these duets. For instance, Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar’s sarod’s usual pitch is ‘C’ but for his jugalbandis with the sitar, he keeps a sarod tuned at ‘C’ sharp or ‘D’. Pt Debashish Bhattacharya has played jugalbandis for 40 years. In his words, “Jugalbandi is a word to denote one mind, four hands.” He regards his duets with U Sriniwas, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Shashank Subramanyam as memorable and is excited about a first-time duet with the young Ambi Subramaniam in Kolkata on December 17.

The jugalbandis of an earlier age were different. As noted Carnatic veena player Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh says, “In the olden days, the exchanges between North and South were not as many as they are now. The artists respected each other so much and they both intrinsically retained the uniqueness of their own style. Today, there are a lot of exchanges, the small barriers that existed have broken down.”

Exposure to each other’s music has made it easier to copy the other’s style — this makes for a seamless listening experience. Noted sitar exponent Pt Shubhendra Rao recalls how his guru, Pt Ravi Shankar, would encourage him to learn Carnatic music too. Apparently, Pt Ravi Shankar himself only played a North-South duet with his good friend, veena exponent Emani Sankara Sastry. His guru bhai, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, played a jugalbandi with Carnatic violinist Dr L Subramaniam, amongst others.

The ragas performed prove a challenge as there are just a handful that are rendered in the same way in both systems, notable examples being Bhupali/Mohanam, Kafi/Abheri, Malkauns/Hindolam, Kedar/Hameeri Kalyan, Aiman/Kalyani. Some ragas are common to both, including Charukeshi, Jaijaiwanti, Des, Bihag and Hansadhwani. The format of the concerts usually follows the system of the South with a small piece rendered, followed by a main piece with ‘aalap jor jhala’ and composition, or ‘raagam thanam pallavi’, followed by a ‘tani avarthanam’ between the two percussionists.

To sum up, as Kumaresh says: “In any collaboration, respect for each other and each other’s musical system is very important. It was a great example to hear Amjad Ali Khan sahib with Lalgudi mama (violinist Lalgudi G Jayaraman) and Veenai Doraiswamy Iyengar. The collaborations can be watched on YouTube. I have personally collaborated with a lot of great artists, including violinist Kala Ramnath, Ronu Majumdar and Rakesh Chaurasia. Each experience is a learning curve where you stretch your boundary yet try to sound musical to the listener.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

3
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

4
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

5
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

6
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

8
World

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi likely to be arrested: Sources

9
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

10
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

2+2 PM lists initiatives both sides need to take on defence ...

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of ‘immediate’ steps to improve AQI

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated