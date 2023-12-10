Sawai Gandharva Sangeet Mahotsav: Master and a legendary pupil

Krishnaraj Iyengar

A nip in the air, tuneful tanpuras accompanying sonorous ragas and Pune’s classical connoisseurs huddled up for an evening of soulful music. That’s an atmosphere that spells prestige for Hindustani musicians. Indeed, the Sawai Gandharva Sangeet Mahotsav is one of India’s oldest Hindustani classical festivals. It was renamed as the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in 2011, the year Bharat Ratna awardee Pt Bhimsen Joshi passed away.

Vocalist Anand Bhate at an earlier edition of the festival.

Today, the festival is spearheaded by Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s son, vocalist Pt Shrinivas Joshi, whose listeners are tearful and nostalgic as he resurrects the memories of his legendary father with his powerful Bhimseni gayaki, spontaneity and vivid mannerisms. “Following Sawai Gandharva’s demise in 1952, my father and some of his peers began a yearly memorial concert. He was already famous then. Although it began on a small scale, it grew gradually,” says Pt Shrinivas.

Pt Bhimsen Joshi, he says, would not only rope in famous musicians for the festival, but would also promote younger talents through this medium. From December 13 to 17 this year, Pune will witness the 69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav. “This would actually have been the 71st, but we lost two years because of the pandemic,” Pt Shrinivas laments.

The festival has offered a platform to nearly all great Hindustani maestros. One of Pt Shrinivas’ most memorable concerts was that of violinist N Rajam. “I was a child. It was raining heavily and there was a power cut. For nearly an hour, Rajamji sat calmly on the stage with an astoundingly silent audience in front of her! That was their love for her,” he reminisces.

Remembering training under his father, Pt Shrinivas shares how he would emphasise on optimum technical and aesthetic expression of every raga. “Rather than a classroom system, his training was more traditional and stage-oriented.” Accompanying his father to mehfils also groomed him for performances. Being the ‘son, disciple and personal assistant’ of Pt Bhimsen Joshi, he says, was indeed a blessing. “In the early ’90s, my father had recorded a devotional album for which the music director was unavailable. I ended up replacing him and it was produced by HMV!” he recalls.

Pt Shrinivas says it was his father who pioneered the traditional Marathi abhanga devotional music in the classical scene. His renditions are etched in the consciousness of not only Maharashtrians, but even Kannadigas. Though Sawai Gandharva was originally from Kundgol in Karnakata, he also spoke Marathi. “Every Thursday, he would render abhanga, influencing my father. Baba also began the trend of devotional concerts,” he shares.

‘A marriage of power and sweetness’ is what he deems was Bhimsenji’s forte. Throughout his learning days, which witnessed many struggles, the maestro imbibed the influences of several styles.

The 2023 Mahotsav lineup, Pt Shrinivas shares, would feature certain musicians whose fathers’ centenaries are being commemorated this year, like vocalists Suhas Vyas (CR Vyas) and Kalapini Komkali (Kumar Gandharva). It would also witness star musicians like Niladri Kumar and Kaushiki Chakraborty. “This festival has not just been an event, but a movement,” Pt Shrinivas says.