 Sinful delight, handmade: Artisanal chocolates create a buzz : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Sinful delight, handmade: Artisanal chocolates create a buzz
FOOD TALK

Sinful delight, handmade: Artisanal chocolates create a buzz

Sinful delight, handmade: Artisanal chocolates create a buzz

istock



Pushpesh Pant

Can you imagine any joyous celebration without chocolates? The chocolate story starts with an elixir fit for gods that was consumed in a salty-spicy version called Xocatal by the Sun King Montezuma in Mexico before the Spaniards despoiled the great Aztec civilisation. As soon as the addictive coco beans reached Europe, other pleasurable foods and beverages were created with them.

Eggless chocolate mousse

Ingredients

  • Dark chocolate 140 gm
  • Light cream 1/4 cup
  • Coffee powder 1 tsp
  • Butter 1 tbsp
  • Sugar (powdered) 2 tbsp
  • Salt A pinch
  • Vanilla extract A few drops

Method

  • Chop chocolate into very small, fine pieces with a sharp, heavy knife. This should resemble a coarse powder. You can use a food processor in short bursts if you prefer. Remember, powdered chocolate will melt more easily and not form messy lumps.
  • Melt this chocolate using the double boiler method. Place the bowl containing the chocolate powder on the top of a sauce pan, or any pot containing boiling or simmering water. Do not melt chocolate by putting the pan of water on direct flame. Boil the water and then remove the pan of boiling water and place it on a counter-top.
  • Put the bowl of chocolate powder on the top of the pan. The bowl should not be submerged in the pan or touch the boiling water directly. Use a spatula to mix and smoothen the chocolate and avoid lumps. Add the softened butter and mix again. The gentle heat should melt the chocolate. Take it off the steam and allow the mixture to cool down to the room temperature.
  • In another chilled bowl, take cream, add powdered sugar, coffee powder, salt and vanilla extract and whip until soft peaks are formed. You can use a whisk or a handheld beater.
  • Now add one-third of the melted chocolate to one-third of the whipped cream and lightly fold with a spatula for about a minute. Add the rest of the chocolate to this chocolate-cream mix and continue blending till a light fluffy constancy is obtained. The mousse is ready for plating.
  • Spoon out the mousse in small glass bowls or stem glasses, cover with foil and refrigerate for at least four hours. Garnish with sliced fruits (strawberries are in season), walnut kernels or chocolate shavings before serving.

In India, when we were kids, chocolate meant Dairy Milk, sometimes enriched with fruits and nuts and tasting more like a khoya mithai with dark skin. Then came Amul with its chocolates, daring to take on the mighty multinationals Cadbury and Nestle. It took the milk cooperative a while to establish a noticeable footprint. Amul gave us a taste of the slightly bitter ‘real’ chocolate — dark and not cloyingly sweet. Till the 1960s, very few Indians except the very rich could afford foreign travel and buy or enjoy imported Swiss or Belgian chocolates, some of them filled with liquor with a whiff of sedative alcohol. For those with limited resources, even Indian chocolates were expensive. Chocolate-coated wafers or caramelised bars, crackles, chocolate-coated almonds, etc, masquerading as chocolate, were available for this segment.

It was only after the economic reforms and liberalisation that the age of plenty dawned and chocolates ceased to be aspirational and came within reach of commoners. Chocolate cakes and pastries in various avatars flooded the bakery counters even in small towns. But we digress.

What we are witnessing at the moment is a revival of interest in artisanal chocolates, positioned as a genuinely swadeshi product, and chocolate-based offerings. The beans procured from plantations in Kerala and elsewhere are converted straight into bars and/or handcrafted into bite-sized dark beauties that play around with a fusion of flavours. Some are making chocolates with camel milk, while others have spiked these with red chillies. We have come a long way from drooling over Willy Wonka’s chocolates in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ or remaining spellbound by fairy tales that talked about houses built of chocolate.

However, what we loved most as a child and later as an adult more than any other chocolate dish remains a chocolate mousse, lighter than air and a rich mouth-feel. We had been pining for such a delicacy for a long, long time till we found it in Pune recently. We are absolutely floored by the eggless chocolate mousse served at Cafe Goodluck near Ferguson College, made to perfection by a wunderkind encouraged by Ghasem Yakshi, owner of this legacy eatery.

Our thoughts returned to eggless chocolate mousse once again when we met Amritanshu Agrawal and Priyanka Gupta of Mozimo, Chandigarh, whose artisanal chocolates are creating waves. Their tantalising chocolate temptations range from textured barks to the buttery softness of pralines. Crafted in their state-of-the-art studio, we share with you the recipe for an eggless chocolate mousse, a perfect sweet touch to Navratra celebrations.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

9
Haryana

YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, die

10
Diaspora

FBI offers reward of up to USD 2,50,000 for information leading to arrest of Indian wanted for killing wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...

US President Biden condemns Iran’s attack on Israel; to convene G-7 leaders’ meeting on response

President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks

Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...

BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment

BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment

Manifesto released in the presence of PM Modi, party chief N...

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Umang for special children kicks off

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala