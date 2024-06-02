Sold out on cold meals

Rahul Verma

Even a few years back, I would have sniggered if told that I was seen reaching out for a second helping from a salad bowl. But it was a hot day, and I was irresistibly drawn to the cold salad placed before me. It consisted of some crisp iceberg lettuce, tart rocket leaves, juicy watermelon chunks, green apples, pomegranate seeds and crumbled feta. It had been tossed in a light vinaigrette, and I, who had always derided salads as ghaas-phoos (grass and weeds), thought it was just what the doctor had ordered.

This weather calls for cold meals. If you are planning on entertaining guests in these hot and humid months, you can consider serving a cold meal — from cold appetisers to soup, mains and dessert. The starters can consist of strips of chilled cucumbers, carrots and celery stalks served with a cold yoghurt dip, garnished with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves. And for the soup, you could opt for a cold cucumber soup prepared with some curd. For this, you need to blend three tablespoons of curd with two chopped cucumbers, a sprig of rosemary or chopped mint leaves, a pod of peeled and chopped garlic, a dash of olive oil, some cold water and seasoning. My favourite, though, is gazpacho, a delicious Spanish cold soup that has many variations. The traditional recipe calls for blending all ingredients in a blender.

Chefs tell us that we should keep some stock ready in the fridge for any homemade soups. For a simple vegetable stock, take carrots (100g), onions (50g) and a bouquet garni of leeks (30g), celery (10g), parsley (10g), bay leaf (1), thyme (a sprig) and peppercorns (1tsp) in a saucepan filled with three litres of water. Put in on stove and simmer on low heat for an hour or so. Keep removing the scum from the top. Strain the liquid. Refrigerate this stock and use as and when required.

When it comes to salads, you can let your imagination run loose. You can use fruits. Melons, cherries or mangoes work well in salads. Cold shrimps and boiled eggs are a good choice for non-vegetarian salads. Cold pasta salads, mixed with pieces of ham or tofu, are a delight. The dressing has to be light, of course. An emulsion of extra virgin olive oil, yoghurt and white wine vinegar works well, as does a vinaigrette with rosemary and lime juice. A few mint leaves add to the taste, and the cool quotient.

For a side dish, how about some eggplant? Cut them into thick roundels, lightly fry them, dip them in cold yoghurt that has been tempered with the flavours of your choice (curry leaves, mustard seeds), or toss the fried eggplant in a bit of olive oil, dried parsley, pepper and salt before serving.

Another vegetable dish, quite simple and tasty, is prepared with beans. For this, I string and wash a cup full of French beans, and then steam them. I drain and place the beans in cold water to retain the green colour. Then I heat a pan, and add the beans, some sesame seeds, a pinch of sugar and a bit of soy sauce. I stir and toss the mix well, remove from the heat and let it cool.

My all-time favourite cold entrée is a fish preparation that I have often cooked for friends. I steam a fillet of fish (bekti or sole), add a layer of boiled and diced carrot, peas and beans to it, season it, squeeze a lemon over it, and then coat it with a generous helping of thousand island dressing, or a mix of mayonnaise and tomato ketchup. Mayo is not really a dressing for this weather, but it works well with the ketchup, which gives it a nice colour, and a sweet-and-sour kick. I refrigerate this, and serve it with crusty bread. And for dessert, what could be better than vanilla ice-cream and chunky pieces of mangoes?

As a wise man said, do not curse the dark, light a candle. I also say, do not curse the heat — just chill.

Method

Put everything (barring the basil) in a food processor and blend until smooth. Serve in pre-chilled bowls. Garnish with basil leaves.

Ingredients

Tomato juice 300ml

Bread (shredded) ½ slice

Cold water 600ml

Vinegar/white wine vinegar 1 tsp

Bell pepper (deseeded, chopped) 1

Cucumber (chopped) half

Onion (chopped) 1

Garlic clove (minced) 1

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Chilli powder A pinch

Celery (chopped) 1 tbsp

Ice cubes 4

Salt To taste

Basil leaves To garnish