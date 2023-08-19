 Solo road trip From Sydney to Perth : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Solo road trip From Sydney to Perth

Solo road trip From Sydney to Perth

Travelling on your own has its unique set of challenges, more so if you are a woman

Solo road trip From Sydney to Perth

Tanvi Bhatia (36) drove 12,000 km in 40 days.



Tanvi Bhatia

With work from home becoming the new normal during the lockdown, the wanderer in me decided to set out on an adventure — a solo road trip from Sydney to Perth that would lead me through the heart of Australia’s vast landscapes. I have always loved to travel, but not done any solo trips. When I set out in January last year with my four-legged friend (Bella) as my only companion, my mom was apprehensive but my dad was supportive.

I had planned to stay and work remotely for a few days at most stops. Hence, I made sure I had an adequate data plan with excellent network as it is hard to find reception in remote locations.

My itinerary included Sydney-Dubbo-Cobar-Broken Hill-Mildura-Adelaide-Port Agusta-Ceduna-Cocklebiddy roadhouse-Kalgoorlie-Perth. Photos by the writer

The anticipation was profound when I left the familiar streets behind. As the drive started, I felt calmer and optimistic. After driving for six hours, my first stop was Dubbo, a beautiful town in central New South Wales where I set up my tent in a caravan park for the night. There were several caravans and camper vans parked, with people sharing stories around a campfire.

As I wanted to explore many places, I had planned my stops accordingly. Also, because I was travelling solo, I only drove during the day. My next stop, Cobar, was about three hours from Dubbo. My routine included catching up on work and exploring every town I stopped at until I reached the last leg in South Australia, before taking the Great Nullarbor Plain Road that led to Western Australia (WA).

Ceduna, South Australia, is a beautiful coastal town with big, sparsely populated beaches. This is the last well-populated town in South Australia. The next city, Norseman, is 12-and-a-half hours away in WA.

As soon as I left Ceduna, the vastness of the Nullarbor Plain, with its endless desert, offered both solitude and introspection. Miles flew by as I drove for 10 consecutive hours, the monotonous rhythm of the road broken only by huge road trains and the occasional roadhouses. These roadhouses provided a huge relief in the outback. Not only did I stop to fuel my car there, but also spent the night at one of these in WA as I couldn’t drive any further.

Being a solo traveller has its own unique set of challenges, more so if you are a woman. Though I was thankful to have Bella, the vast distances and minimal human interaction weighed heavily. It was during these moments that I learnt the importance of staying connected. I made it a point to call my loved ones regularly, sharing my experiences and seeking comfort in their words. These connections bridged the gap between the vast outback and the world I had left behind.

Safety was another concern during this journey. The emptiness of the Nullarbor Plain brought with it a sense of vulnerability. I found solace in meticulous planning and preparation. Sharing my itinerary with friends, ensuring regular check-ins, and sticking to driving during the day provided a safety net that allowed me to navigate the challenges with confidence.

There were challenges with navigation too. As I ventured further into the heartland of Australia, GPS signals became erratic, leaving me to rely on old-fashioned paper maps and my own intuition. The lost skill of asking for directions became my lifeline. I also discovered a sense of community among fellow travellers, who were more than willing to share their knowledge. Cultural sensitivity played a role too as I encountered different attitudes and customs along the way. Adapting to new social norms and showing respect for local traditions became a delicate dance, allowing me to navigate unfamiliar territories.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there were many learnings. As the red earth of the Nullarbor Plain gradually gave way to the golden sands of Perth’s beaches, a sense of accomplishment washed over me. It is not every day that a single woman drives nearly 12,000 km through four states. The 40-day journey had been more than just a physical expedition. Through the challenges and triumphs, I had discovered the depths of my own resilience and the power of trusting myself.

In the end, the road from Sydney to Perth was more than a mere trip; it was a chapter in the story of my life, etched with moments of vulnerability, strength and self-discovery.

#Australia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

2
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

3
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

4
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

5
Nation

3 pilots lose their lives in 3 days, 2 of them in India

6
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

7
Punjab

38 more villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

8
Jalandhar

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

9
Trending

Indore man shoots dead 2 neighbours as argument over dogs turns ugly

10
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

89 more Punjab villages in deep waters

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani

Samajwadi Party’s social media coordinator booked for 'offensive' post against party's former candidate

Samajwadi Party’s social media coordinator booked for 'offensive' post against party's former candidate

An FIR against Manish Jagan Agarwal has been lodged at the S...


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

MC staffer, two others arrested for snatching three-wheeler

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

To curb vector-borne diseases, ‘Terminator Train’ flagged off in Delhi

NHRC notice to Delhi govt, police chief over thrashing of student

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge