Tanvi Bhatia

With work from home becoming the new normal during the lockdown, the wanderer in me decided to set out on an adventure — a solo road trip from Sydney to Perth that would lead me through the heart of Australia’s vast landscapes. I have always loved to travel, but not done any solo trips. When I set out in January last year with my four-legged friend (Bella) as my only companion, my mom was apprehensive but my dad was supportive.

I had planned to stay and work remotely for a few days at most stops. Hence, I made sure I had an adequate data plan with excellent network as it is hard to find reception in remote locations.

My itinerary included Sydney-Dubbo-Cobar-Broken Hill-Mildura-Adelaide-Port Agusta-Ceduna-Cocklebiddy roadhouse-Kalgoorlie-Perth. Photos by the writer

The anticipation was profound when I left the familiar streets behind. As the drive started, I felt calmer and optimistic. After driving for six hours, my first stop was Dubbo, a beautiful town in central New South Wales where I set up my tent in a caravan park for the night. There were several caravans and camper vans parked, with people sharing stories around a campfire.

As I wanted to explore many places, I had planned my stops accordingly. Also, because I was travelling solo, I only drove during the day. My next stop, Cobar, was about three hours from Dubbo. My routine included catching up on work and exploring every town I stopped at until I reached the last leg in South Australia, before taking the Great Nullarbor Plain Road that led to Western Australia (WA).

Ceduna, South Australia, is a beautiful coastal town with big, sparsely populated beaches. This is the last well-populated town in South Australia. The next city, Norseman, is 12-and-a-half hours away in WA.

As soon as I left Ceduna, the vastness of the Nullarbor Plain, with its endless desert, offered both solitude and introspection. Miles flew by as I drove for 10 consecutive hours, the monotonous rhythm of the road broken only by huge road trains and the occasional roadhouses. These roadhouses provided a huge relief in the outback. Not only did I stop to fuel my car there, but also spent the night at one of these in WA as I couldn’t drive any further.

Being a solo traveller has its own unique set of challenges, more so if you are a woman. Though I was thankful to have Bella, the vast distances and minimal human interaction weighed heavily. It was during these moments that I learnt the importance of staying connected. I made it a point to call my loved ones regularly, sharing my experiences and seeking comfort in their words. These connections bridged the gap between the vast outback and the world I had left behind.

Safety was another concern during this journey. The emptiness of the Nullarbor Plain brought with it a sense of vulnerability. I found solace in meticulous planning and preparation. Sharing my itinerary with friends, ensuring regular check-ins, and sticking to driving during the day provided a safety net that allowed me to navigate the challenges with confidence.

There were challenges with navigation too. As I ventured further into the heartland of Australia, GPS signals became erratic, leaving me to rely on old-fashioned paper maps and my own intuition. The lost skill of asking for directions became my lifeline. I also discovered a sense of community among fellow travellers, who were more than willing to share their knowledge. Cultural sensitivity played a role too as I encountered different attitudes and customs along the way. Adapting to new social norms and showing respect for local traditions became a delicate dance, allowing me to navigate unfamiliar territories.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there were many learnings. As the red earth of the Nullarbor Plain gradually gave way to the golden sands of Perth’s beaches, a sense of accomplishment washed over me. It is not every day that a single woman drives nearly 12,000 km through four states. The 40-day journey had been more than just a physical expedition. Through the challenges and triumphs, I had discovered the depths of my own resilience and the power of trusting myself.

In the end, the road from Sydney to Perth was more than a mere trip; it was a chapter in the story of my life, etched with moments of vulnerability, strength and self-discovery.

