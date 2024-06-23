 Spiti’s forgotten bridge : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Spiti’s forgotten bridge

Built in 1911, Attargu suspension bridge is the lone relic of British Raj in the cold desert

Spiti’s forgotten bridge

Bailey bridge. Photos by the writer



Abhimanyu Pandey

Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh has for long been known for its sublime Trans-Himalayan landscapes, Tibetan Buddhist cultural heritage and rare high-altitude wildlife. In the realm of architecture, Spiti is globally renowned for its several ancient Buddhist monasteries and temples. These have been extensively studied by renowned Tibetologists since the early 20th century. However, there is one structure in Spiti that almost all visitors to the valley drive past without realising its historical importance. This is the now-derelict suspension bridge at Attargu. It is the only structure in all of Spiti built in the distinctively colonial style. This ruined bridge stands right next to the functional bailey bridge, which today connects Spiti valley to the Pin valley.

Attargu bridge (next to bailey bridge) has stone and mortar towers on either side of the river.

The Attargu bridge is a testimony to the perception about Spiti among the British. Spiti became a part of British India in 1846 following the British victory in the Anglo-Sikh wars. It was made a part of the Kullu sub-division of Kangra district, which then lay in Punjab. The British authorities soon realised that it made little sense in trying to directly administer Spiti, for three reasons. First, in those days, the valley could only be reached by at least 10 full days of hard trekking from the headquarters at Kullu. This, too, was possible only three or four months a year, since the Kullu-Spiti routes were heavily snowbound the rest of the year. Second, Spiti had little economic value, as it did not lie on any major Trans-Himalayan trade route, and did not have much produce of its own. Third, this region was scantily populated, and that too by a people who were not given to rebellion or violence. As such, in 1873, the British decided to delegate most judicial and administrative powers to the Nonos of Kyuling village, near Kaza. The British made no substantial efforts at improving Spiti’s connectivity, or in making their own presence more permanently visible there. The only exceptions were the construction and repair of a few bridges. Among these, the only one to bear a distinct imprint of colonial-style architecture was the Attargu suspension bridge.

The construction of this bridge was undertaken by the Punjab Public Works Department and it was completed in 1911. Visually, it resembled the bigger and more ornate Victoria Bridge built at Mandi in 1877, as well as the Sheetla Bridge built at Chamba in 1894. It consisted of two vertical towers of stone and mortar built on either side of the raging Spiti river. Iron cables suspended from the two towers held a horizontal metal frame, which supported a deck of wooden planks. The bridge could comfortably carry pedestrian traffic, as well as laden mules.

It was built below a cliff to protect it from avalanches, and was located near Dhangkar, the capital of Spiti in those days. The purpose of this bridge was to connect Spiti valley to Pin valley. Thereby, it would also join the bridle path leading out of Spiti valley to Kullu and the one leading out of Pin valley to the erstwhile Rampur-Bushahr state. The two routes were preferred by the British authorities and Western hunters intent on visiting Spiti. The bridge would also improve access for local traders. There is also a local apocryphal story that the name ‘Attargu’ itself comes from “udhar go, udhar go!” (go there, go there!) which the British engineers and supervisors frequently shouted at their Indian workers while building the bridge.

For the Indian government, the annexation of Tibet by China in 1951 rapidly changed Spiti’s status into that of a sensitive borderland. Motorable roads were consequently built there on a war-footing over the 1950s-60s. By the 1970s, Spiti had road connectivity to Manali as well as Shimla. The old Attargu bridge continued to be in use until the late 1980s. In 1988, the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh inaugurated a new motorable bailey bridge right next to the old suspension bridge. This new bridge would allow the extension of the road network into Pin valley.

In the past three decades, the old bridge has fast become a ruin, a forgotten lone relic of the British Raj in the cold desert.

— The writer is doing his doctoral research on road connectivity in Spiti

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahaul and Spiti


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

4
Haryana

Meenakshi Dahiya sent peon on scooty to fetch Rs 1L bribe, says Haryana ACB

5
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

6
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

8
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

9
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

India, Dhaka focus on space, maritime ties

India, Dhaka focus on space, maritime ties


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala