 Storyteller of Qissa Khwani: Remembering Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Storyteller of Qissa Khwani: Remembering Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary

Storyteller of Qissa Khwani: Remembering Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary

Dilip Kumar, whose death anniversary fell on July 7, owed his cinematic traits to his days in Peshawar

Storyteller of Qissa Khwani: Remembering Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary

Entrance of the childhood home of actor Dilip Kumar in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS



Jaskiran Chopra

Tragedy king. God of acting — these two epithets are enough to sum up the fascinating life story of the Pathan from Storytellers’ Bazaar, Qissa Khwani Bazaar, which lies at the heart of Peshawar in Pakistan. He went on to become Dilip Kumar, the biggest legend of Hindi cinema. July 7 marked his second death anniversary.

Dilip Kumar could never forget the years he spent at his home in Mohalla Khudadaad in Qissa Khwani and turned emotional while recalling those days on many occasions. Peshawar lived in his heart. The land of flowers, its scents and sounds, its extreme summers and winters and its hustle and bustle informed his consciousness.

Born as Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, to Ghulam Sarvar Khan and Ayesha, he had 11 siblings. His father was a fruit merchant and the family shifted to Bombay in 1930 for better business opportunities. Yusuf kept coming back to his grandparents in summer vacations. However, post-Partition, he could only go back to Peshawar after a very long gap in 1988.

His visit was celebrated like a festival and people of Peshawar showered him and his wife, Saira Bano, with great love. He was loved with equal intensity by people in India and Pakistan and was a major cultural link between the two nations.

During the visit, he met all his relatives and went to the governor’s house; at Bala Hissar Fort, he danced with pure joy. He went to his house too. He spoke to people in Hindko, his mother tongue, and was ecstatic. The gentle and soft contours of Hindko or Peshawari always reflected in his dialogue delivery in films. During his 1997, however, he could not visit his house as the crowds there were uncontrollable.

Qissa Khwani Bazaar got its name from the exchange of stories of love, valour and adventure, that took place among locals, soldiers, travellers and traders over cups of hot, spiced kahwa through the evening and night. It would be interesting to mention here that quite near to Dilip Kumar’s house are ancestral homes of the famous Kapoor clan and of Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, Dilip Kumar’s father and Raj Kapoor’s grandfather, Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, were good friends. It is wonderful to think of this little heart of Peshawar as being the place of the origin of legends of Indian cinema!

Winter evenings saw young Yusuf’s family gather on the terrace around a fire; and stories were narrated by all members. In his autobiography, ‘The Substance and the Shadow’, Dilip Kumar attributed his sense of storytelling to his childhood years. “It was not just the winter nights on the terrace that stimulated my imagination. The main market square in Qissa Khwani Bazaar was known those days for the gathering of traders and shopkeepers... Every evening, I held Aghaji’s finger and walked with him to the square to listen to the unfolding of a narrative.” He writes in the first chapter, “For me, the Peshawar I took birth in was a part of India. I am proud of my nativity in the then Indian city so strategically situated in the region between Central Asia and South Asia that it came to be known as the gateway to India... I remember the vivid colours, the smells and the seasons of my homeland.” Surely, Qissa Khwani has not produced a better storyteller than Yusuf Khan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

5
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Sonepat village; meets farmers, drives tractor

6
Schools

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

7
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

8
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

9
J & K

Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain washes key road; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains shut

10
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...

‘Will hurt identity, rights of minorities’: SGPC rejects UCC

'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC

Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Dashmesh Avenue residents

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

Sukhna level near danger mark

CRAWFED opposes steep hike in road tax

PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

At 126 mm, Delhi sees highest single-day July rain in 20 years

Regional rapid transit system depot gets solar power plant

Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

3 injured as speeding SUV hits two vehicles in Ludhiana

Triple murder: Suspect fears boycott of spouse by society

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud