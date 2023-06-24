Summer diet solutions

A light and cooling diet and sensible eating habits can help deal with this hot and humid weather.
- Increase fluid intake, regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Keep on sipping water or fluids throughout the day.
- Have nimbu pani with a little salt and shakkar. It will help replace salts and minerals lost due to sweating. Other cooling drinks are aam panna and imli or kokum water. Add roasted jeera, mint leaves, black pepper and a little black salt.
- Have sugarcane juice with mint and lemon (diluted).
- Barley water: Boil barley soaked overnight; make a paste and strain; use in drinks or knead in flour
- Rice water: Strain water from boiled rice, add rock salt, jeera powder, etc; remedy against dehydration and diarrhoea
- Whey water: Strain homemade paneer, add sugar or salt.
- Buttermilk is also effective against heat and easy to digest.
- Avoid all caffeinated and soft drinks.
- All summer fruits and vegtables are rich in Vitamin C and water. Add a good variety to your diet.
- Go easy on milk or mango shakes as these can raise sugar intake.
- Include mint and coriander chutneys in every meal. These are also cooling.
- Avoid fried foods and rich gravies.
- Use whole grains and millets like jaun, ragi to make roti, cheela, idli, dosa, etc.
- Opt for a light breakfast like poha and upma with loads of vegetables.
- Use hung curd to make dips or sandwich spreads.
— Neelu Malhotra is a Mohali-based nutritionist
