 Tap export potential of fruits & vegetables to reap gains : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Tap export potential of fruits & vegetables to reap gains
INFOCUS: Agriculture — Horticulture

Tap export potential of fruits & vegetables to reap gains

India ranks second after China in fruit and vegetable production in the world. Diverse agro-climatic conditions guarantee the availability of various varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. However, India’s share in the global horticultural market is abysmal. A world-class logistics and infrastructure ecosystem, along with pre-harvest and post-harvest measures, needs to be in place to boost exports of fruits and vegetables.

Tap export potential of fruits & vegetables to reap gains


BVC Mahajan

THE Green Revolution made India a foodgrain-surplus nation. However, issues such as depletion of groundwater, deterioration in soil fertility and overuse of pesticide and fertilisers cropped up, which led stakeholders to push for diversification of agriculture through other high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables. Consequently, horticulture got a major boost in the diversification roadmap. It has the potential to raise farm income, provide livelihood security and fetch foreign exchange. Small and marginal farmers have spotted lucrative opportunities in cultivating fruits, vegetables and flowers.

India’s total horticulture production is surpassing that of foodgrains. India ranks second (after China) in fruit and vegetable production in the world. Diverse agro-climatic conditions guarantee the availability of various varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. Nonetheless, in terms of exports, India is 14th in vegetables and 23rd in fruits, and its share in the global horticultural market is merely 1 per cent. The probable reasons for the below-par show in exports are a lack of quality produce, high pesticide residue or heavy metal toxicity, and poor post-harvest management and marketing infrastructure.

However, the massive production offers India major opportunities for exports. As per a report of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the value of fresh fruits and vegetables exported from India has registered a growth of 20 per cent over the last three years — from $1,492.51 million in 2020-21 to $1,791.05 million in 2022-23.

Export of fresh fruits and vegetables from India

Grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, bananas and oranges are the major fruits exported from India, while onions, mixed vegetables, potatoes, tomatoes and green chillies contribute largely to the vegetable export basket. Major destinations for fresh fruits and vegetables are Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, the UAE and the UK. Major destinations for India-processed fruits and vegetables are Bangladesh, China, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the US and the UAE.

In order to enter the export business in a big way, there are certain practices and regulations which are required to be followed for maintaining an exportable quality of produce.

Good Agricultural Practices (GAP): This is a certification system for agriculture, specifying procedures that must be implemented to produce food for consumers or its further processing that is safe and wholesome, using sustainable methods. Many importing countries as well as domestic buyers, especially organised retailers, are impressing upon producers to implement GAP as a prerequisite for procurement to ensure quality and safety of their produce, both from health and trade perspectives, in the domestic food business as well as for increasing competitiveness in export markets. The Sahyadri Farmer Producer Company, operating in Nashik district of Maharashtra, has excelled in the supply chain of high-value crops like vegetables and fruits, including processing and export. This company is also cultivating grapes by using global GAP technology and exporting the fruit to the US, Europe and West Asia.

International standards: The producers have to comply with world-class quality norms (Codex standards) to avoid rejection from importing countries or buyers. Export to European countries or the US mandates stringent regulation on the pesticide residue levels and heavy metals in fruits and vegetables. The European Commission has a pesticide database where one can learn about acceptable levels of pesticides. A crop is not legally tradable if it exceeds the maximum residue levels (MRLs). Therefore, farmers and traders must comply with MRLs set by importing countries. Every country has its own standard protocol. For example, for the export of mango from India to Japan, the fruit needs to be treated with vapour heat treatment, whereas for export to the US, it needs to irradiate with gamma rays.

Improving cold chain and marketing infrastructure: Infrastructure gaps in the cold chain are a major bottleneck in India which hampers export. Horticulture crops are highly perishable and need proper temperature management during pre-cooling, storage, shipment and distribution to reduce waste, create a surplus for exports and enhance the income of farmers. To facilitate the growth of the cold chain sector, the government is giving financial incentives to stakeholders like the private sector, self-help groups, farmer producer organisations, PSUs, local bodies, cooperatives and APMCs to build cold chains.

Promoting cooperatives and clusters: With a view to enhancing global competitiveness of the Indian horticulture sector, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has announced a programme for horticulture cluster development. The programme aims to achieve holistic growth and development of identified clusters to make them globally competitive. Farmers are required to be made aware of all mandatory requirements as per international standards, such as global GAP, integrated pest management system, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures to be employed at the farm level for producing significant volume of fruits matching import demands. The absence of stringent adherence to SPS measures right from production to packaging affects export prospects. In the recent past, countries like Japan, Australia and China have imposed a ban on the import of mangoes and grapes from India on account of the presence of certain fruit flies.

A world-class logistics and infrastructure ecosystem, along with pre-harvest and post-harvest measures, including phytosanitary practices and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited quality control laboratories, needs to be in place to boost exports of fruits and vegetables. Capacity-building initiatives at the level of the farmer, the processor and the exporter must also be part of these efforts. The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) provides financial and technical assistance to exporters of fruits and vegetables under various components of its export promotion scheme. It also assists exporters by regular interactions with Indian missions abroad to assess and tap export opportunities.

The author is Director, Punjab Horticultural Post-harvest Technology Centre, PAU, Ludhiana

Send your feedback to [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #China #Groundwater


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp