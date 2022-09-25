 The Chartists and their demands : The Tribune India

’Art & Soul

The Chartists and their demands

Recalling a working class movement for parliamentary reforms in Britain that was unique for what it sought and achieved

The Chartists and their demands

A Chartist Demonstration. By Robert Wilson, ca 1840

BN Goswamy

I am here this day to support the National Petition and the People’s Charter because it demands universal suffrage, because it gives them (the people) a vote in the choice of representatives. Is it too much for those who produce all the food, all the clothing, all the luxuries of life, who fight all the battles of the country, to ask for a voice in the choice of representatives?

— M Richardson of Manchester, September 17, 1838

There are wrongs which even the grave does not bury. — Harriet Jacobs

A Wage for Members of Parliament. Poster for one of the demands

There are agitations everywhere in the world: have been and are. Crowds gather; causes are defined; voices are raised; leaderships emerge; ‘Open Letters’ are written; petitions are drawn up; signatures are collected. But a mass movement that rocked England in the 19th century — Chartism — had a flavour all its own. One read about it in college days, even if fleetingly at that time, but echoes of it keep ringing in the ears even now. When I chanced upon, the other day, a group of images connected with it — hand-written charters, steel engravings, hastily drawn cartoons, portraits of leaders — that echo began to turn into a clang in my mind.

Cover of a recent work on Chartism

It all started as a working class movement for parliamentary reform. A radical leader of London, William Lovett, drew up a ‘People’s Charter’, in the form of a bill, in 1838, and demanded that Parliament pay attention to it. Everything in the Charter related to representation of the people and six issues — ‘demands’ — were raised in it.

The charter being forced into a resistant Parliament. Newspaper cartoon,

ca 1843.

1. Universal manhood suffrage, meaning that every adult male should have the right to vote; 2. Equal electoral districts for securing the same amount of representation by the same number of electors; 3. Vote by ballot for protecting the electors; 4. Payment to members of Parliament; 5. Abolition of property qualification for Members of Parliament, thus enabling ‘honest tradesmen and hard working men’ to serve their constituency; and 6. Annually elected Parliaments.

Seen in today’s democratic light, one almost takes for granted everything demanded in it. But, at that time, it sounded so radical: radical, because it aimed at undermining the political power that the rich and the mighty of the land wielded. They alone owned property that enabled them to stand for election; with the wealth that they had gathered, they virtually needed no payment, while the poor, the working men, the tillers of fields, hoping to get into Parliament, did; not everyone had the right to vote, these rights being confined to selected sections of society; voting in secret, then mandated, carried with it the whiff of corruption and fear; and so on.

To the surprise of everyone, the movement spread very quickly, factors other than being kept out of political power, like economic depression and unemployment, contributing to its appeal. Slowly, the movement ‘swelled to national importance’, especially when articulate and sometimes surprising leadership took over. Men like William Cuffay, a black man of ‘great eloquence and short stature’, someone who has been described as ‘loved by his own order, who knew him and appreciated his virtues, but ridiculed and denounced by a press that knew him not, and had no sympathy with his class, and banished by a government that feared him…’; and Feargus O’Connor, an Irishman who feverishly toured the length and breadth of the land, and spoke to massive audiences with great courage and conviction.

The movement rose and ebbed, and kept rising again. That in fact is the wonder of it, its enduring appeal for years and years. The Peoples’ demands were presented to Parliament repeatedly, and repeatedly they were summarily rejected. At one point, a charter carrying three million signatures was taken to Parliament, but it remained unmoved, imputing motives, pointing fingers towards the dangers of physical force, assassinating characters. William Cuffay was detained, charged and deported from the land. Feargus O’Connor was under constant threat from the lawless who could have been let loose upon it by the constabulary. That is why, in 1848, when he was senior enough to address the crowd at Kennington Common as his children, he began: “My children, you were industriously told that I would not be amongst you today. Well, I am here.” There was lusty cheering by the crowd when he said this. “I sat, on my way here, on the front seat of my carriage, and although my life was threatened if I appeared here as I now appear, my hand does not tremble!” In the same strain, and on the same ground, O’Connor pointed to a carriage next to him on which was laden a charter — reams upon reams of paper — containing, as he claimed, five million and seven hundred thousand signatures. The year was 1848. That is when France had sneezed again, and the rest of Europe had caught cold. The Chartist movement had been dipping for a while, but had risen again.

One reads, when on Chartism, that the movement was eventually ‘laughed out of existence’, because some of the signatures on the petition were discovered to have been forged. But in retrospect, that as a judgment, a verdict on the movement, is grossly unfair. For, consider how the demands of the Chartists eventually fared. Out of the six, five were conceded over a period of time. The property qualification was abolished in 1858; universal right to vote was passed in 1867; secret ballot was abolished in 1872; districts were equally distributed in 1885; and payment to Members of Parliament was passed in 1911. The demands fared like this because they were just.

Well might the Chartists have used the words of that great mystic, Rumi.

Come, come, whoever you are.

Wanderer, worshipper, lover of leaving.

It doesn’t matter.

Ours is not a caravan of despair….

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Himachal

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

9
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

10
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister