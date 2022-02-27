’Art & Soul

The mystery of a Dickens letter

150 years after his death, a letter written in shorthand by the English writer has finally been deciphered

The mystery of a Dickens letter

Oliver Twist being taken by the Beadle for chastisement. Illustration in a later edition of 'Oliver Twist'.

BN Goswamy

Brachygraphy: A system of writing using abbreviations or special characters; shorthand. From French brachygraphie, from Ancient Greek (brakhus, “short”) + (graphia, “writing”). — Dictionary meaning

I bought an approved scheme of the noble art and mystery of stenography (which cost me ten and sixpence); and plunged into a sea of perplexity that brought me, in a few weeks, to the confines of distraction. The changes that were rung upon dots… the unaccountable consequences that resulted from marks like flies’ legs; the tremendous effects of a curve in a wrong place; not only troubled my waking hours, but reappeared before me in my sleep. — Charles Dickens

IF there was one English writer whom we had heard of, or read, while in college, it was Charles Dickens. His presence could be felt everywhere: in our course books, in the esteem of our teachers, in our conversations. Names of his books easily rolled off our tongues: ‘Oliver Twist’, ‘David Copperfield’, ‘A Tale of Two Cities’; our teachers brought characters from his books alive for us — Oliver, David, Fagin, the Beadle. Mr Barkis, even Miss Peggotty (the teacher in our small-town Punjab college used to pronounce her name as Pay-go-ttee, and used to add that you will remember her if I were to tell you that “she was very motti”, meaning fat); and often, in jest, we would use in our lives, phrases or utterances from his books, like “Barkis is willing”, “Please sir, may I have some more?” and apply them to real situations in our limited lives. And when we came to that wonderful, ringing passage with which his ‘Tale of Two Cities’ opens — “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity” — we were awed. Simply awed.

“Please Sir, may I have some more?” Oliver Twist addressing the Beadle at the Poor House.
Illustration by George Cruikshank.

Long years have gone by since I last picked up any book of Dickens to read. But suddenly, he is back in my awareness and that of many others, and this is not because of any known work of his which has suddenly surfaced, but because of unknown ‘words’ that he wrote, the meaning, or import, of which has remained hidden — ‘an enduring mystery’ into which one gets slowly drawn — for close to a century and a half. These words occupy a one-page letter that Dickens wrote on his letterhead in 1859, which has been held at the Pierpont Morgan Library in New York since at least 1913. There is a whole body of ‘Charles Dickens scholars’ scattered across many countries, who have been trying for more than a century to decipher the letter. It is written in a brachygraphic manner, something that Dickens refers to in the short passage cited above, using a form of shorthand that was obviously very personal to Dickens — but without success. The letterhead bears in print the name Tavistock House — the London house in Bloomsbury in which Dickens and his family lived from 1851 to 1860 — but the rest of it is in Dickens’ hand: a series of dots and dashes and symbols and scribbles that have defied decipherment.

Photograph of Charles Dickens at his writing desk.

But now, it appears, that things have taken a turn. Two Americans — Shane Boggs, a computer technical support specialist from San Jose, California, and Ken Cox, a 20-year old cognitive science student at the University of Virginia — with obvious backgrounds in computer science, seem to have made substantial headway in decoding the letter. They, it is said, were motivated by a challenge from the University of Leicester, which ‘posted a copy of the Tavistock letter online and promised a reward of three hundred British pounds to anyone who could make the most sense of this Dickens Code’. As many as 1,000 persons entered the competition, and these two — neither of them, interestingly, having had any interest in Dickens before this — came on top, having decoded most — about 70 per cent — of the ‘text’ on the page.

The Tavistock Letter by Dickens.

There is nothing earth-shaking, it seems, in the letter: no secret revelations, no whiff of scandal, no confessions, nothing salacious. It is, putting it plainly, a note written by Dickens to JT Delane, editor of The Times of London, concerning a rejected advertisement for a new magazine — Household Words — that the writer had launched and from which he was hoping to earn a measure of money. In the background of this letter, as researchers have pointed out, were possibly some financial difficulties that Dickens was faced with at that time; also, possibly again, his impending divorce. But nothing can be said with certainty. With the aid offered by the present decipherment, however, more documents in similar shorthand might get decoded, it is being hoped. The Dickens Code is not wound up yet. For, all one knows, scholars say, there might be another priceless story by Dickens hidden somewhere in these sheets. As a scholar/curator said: “Part of what is exciting about this project is that there are still new things to discover about an internationally famous author, more than 150 years after his death… The Tavistock Letter gives us insight into Dickens’ business dealings — the other manuscripts could include extracts from books on Dickens’ shelves, extemporised speeches, or even an unknown short story.”

Incidentally, the Dickens Code project runs to February 2023. The competition is still open. Before anyone from here applies to enter, however, let me add a couple of things that might not be widely known: something along the lines of ‘Little Known Facts about Well Known People’. Like many other authors — Gogol, Kafka, Thomas Carlyle, Lord Byron, among them — Dickens burnt a very large volume of his notes, diaries, memoirs, manuscripts before he died. And when he moved into Tavistock House in 1851, he decided to fill two spaces in his new study with bookcases containing fake books, the witty titles of which he had invented. “And so,” a Catalogue of his Letters notes, “on October 22nd, he wrote to a bookbinder named Thomas Robert Eeles and supplied him with the following ‘list of imitation book-backs’ to be produced”. Among them: ‘Capt Cook’s Life of Savage’, ‘History of a Short Chancery Suit’; ‘Catalogue of Statues of the Duke of Wellington’, ‘Five Minutes in China’, ‘Forty Winks at the Pyramids’…

Two fake volumes of each, please. Or was it three?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

2
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

3
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

4
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

5
Nation

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

6
Nation

FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

7
Himachal

Snow in Shimla and Dalhousie; 260 roads blocked in Himachal

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 citizens lands in Mumbai

9
World

In Ukraine’s Lviv, owners of cat café refuse to leave because of their felines

10
Punjab

Congress, SAD, AAP object to Centre ending Punjab, Haryana’s permanent membership in BBMB

Don't Miss

View All
Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Top Stories

Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...

‘Talks only way out’, India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials Modi

'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi

Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...

Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...

Contact GoI officials on border: Embassy

Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy

ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings

Running out of supplies: Students at Kharkiv

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...

Cities

View All

Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ensure safe return of students: Research academy to Centre

24x7 control room in Amritsar for those stuck in Ukraine

Several councillors in race for Amritsar Mayor’s coveted post

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes buses parked illegally outside Hall Gate

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC to take a call tomorrow

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC House to take a call tomorrow

Tricity students stranded in Ukraine keep kin posted

10 tricity families spend sleepless nights

Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Chandigarh to digitise land records, maps soon

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy major sites for Indian students taking refuge

10 Nawanshahr residents stranded in Ukraine: DC

Cyclists pedal from Kerala against female foeticide

Over 53,000 children to get polio drops in Nawanshahr

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Woman among 3 arrested with 4-kg opium

Traffic jam on Chandigarh Road as electricity pole falls due to winds

Form panel to probe issue of 57,862 illegal constructions: MC chief to Principal Secy

After rain, condition of potholed roads turns worse in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Over 200 alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Punjabi University to float tenders for roadwork

Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses