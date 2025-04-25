Think Beyond Stereotypes

In academic settings, Humanities stream has often been viewed unfairly as the domain of those who could not succeed in science. Subjects like history, literature and philosophy were frequently considered less rigorous and less vital for building a meaningful career. But over the past one decade, the narrative has undergone a profound and exciting transformation. At present, even the hallowed halls of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are embracing the humanities — a clear signal of a significant shift in perception.

The Changing Perception

Subject Matter

Focusing on a single discipline

Economics

English, Hindi, Punjabi

Geography

Anthropology

History

Linguistics

Inter-disciplinary

Defence Studies

Police Administration

Environment Studies & Public Policy

Social Work

Several factors have contributed to this welcome change. The global trends and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 led to the transformation that prioritises the development of well-rounded individuals. This approach highlights the crucial role of Humanities in cultivating critical thinking and creativity, that are now vital for navigating a diverse and evolving world.

Rooted in tradition

Traditional Humanities programmes, long the cornerstone of liberal arts education, have historically focused on disciplines such as history, philosophy, literature, psychology, and law. These fields provide a foundational understanding of human thought, culture, and societal structures, emphasising critical thinking, analytical skills, and effective communication. However, several emerging fields are reshaping the landscape of humanities education.

Professional courses are gaining popularity by strategically blending Humanities disciplines with practical skills in areas like Hotel Management, Fashion Technology, and Culinary Arts. Applied Arts programmes are integrating digital tools with traditional Performing Arts and Fine Arts, enabling the creation of novel forms of artistic expression and audience engagement.

The growing popularity of skill-based, inter-disciplinary humanities programmes shows that now students are intellectually curious and focused. They value understanding human culture and history, besides obtaining practical skills. This combination is seen as providing more diverse career options in a competitive job market, connecting traditional Humanities strengths with modern job demand.

Liberal Arts

A liberal arts degree can open doors to a range of career paths, including journalism, public relations, law, politics and more. A number of universities nowadays are offering liberal arts courses equiping students with the flexibility needed for diverse careers. Universities offering

liberal arts degrees usually offer a

combo of major and minor subject combos to students.

Major is the subject in which a student will earn a bachelors’ degree. The Majors available BA/BSc (Hons) courses are: computer science, economics, English, history, mathematics, history and international relations, politics, philosophy and economics, politics and society, philosophy, political science, psychology, sociology/anthropology, computer science and entrepreneurship, economics and finance, environmental studies and sustainability, performing arts and fine arts, mathematics and statistics, economics and history, English and journalism, English and creative writing.

Navigating Challenges

The evolving landscape of Humanities, however, is not without its challenges. Concerns are sometimes raised about whether the shift towards applied skills will dilute the core theoretical foundations of traditional Humanities disciplines. There is also a need to address employability concerns.

Institutions are attempting to balance between rigorous theoretical training and the development of practical, marketable skills. They are innovating curriculum design, carrying out industry collaborations and ensuring experiential learning opportunities for students. The key lies in fostering a curriculum that equips students with both a deep understanding and the ability to apply that knowledge in real-world context.

The writer is Assistant Professor,

Government College, Dera Bassi

Region’s best

Ashoka University, Sonepat

Estd: 2014 | Website: https://www.ashoka.edu.in

Among the top universtities in the country where 2,800 plus students, drawn from over 287 cities in India and 21 other countries, receive a world-class inter-disciplinary education through UG and PG

programmes led by internationally-renowned faculty.

Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER), PU, Chandigarh

Estd: 2015 | Website: isser.puchd.ac.in

The Integrated five- year Honours programme provides

foundational knowledge in geography, history, economics etc, along with an introduction to main concepts in psychology,

philosophy and natural sciences.

St Bede’s, Shimla

Estd: 1904 | Website: www.stbedes.catholic.edu.au/

Only college in Himachal Pradesh to be accredited ‘A plus’ Grade by UGC NAAC and is in the select band of 19 prestigious colleges which have been accredited “heritage status” by UGC.

Govt College of Art, Chandigarh

Estd: 1951 | Website: http://gcart.edu.in

An institute for advanced training in Visual Arts (Creative and Applied) leading to Bachelor of Fine Arts & Master of Fine Arts degrees from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Govt College for Girls, Chandigarh

Estd: 1965 | Website: www.gcg11.ac.in

Chitkara University, Rajpura

Estd: 2010 | Website: https://www.chitkara.edu.in

University Institute Media Studies, CU

Estd.: 2012 | Website: www.cuchd.in

Course: BA Journalism and Mass Communication (120 seats)

DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh

Estd: 1958 | Website: www.davchd.ac.in

MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh

Estd: 1968 | Website: www.mcmdavcw-chd.edu

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar

Estd:1886 | Website: www.kmvjalandhar.ac.in

Govt College for Girls, Ludhiana

Estd: 1943 | Website: gcgldh.org

Jat College, Rohtak

Estd: 1944 | Website: www.jatcollegerohtak.ac.in

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar

Estd: 1967 | Website: www.bbkdav.org

Hindu College, Sonepat

Estd:1956 | Website: https://hcsnp.edu.in/

Dyal Singh College, Karnal

Estd.: 1949 | Website: https://www.dsckarnal.ac.in/

Government Rajindra College, Bathinda

Estd.: 1940 | Website: www.grcb.ac.in

Vallabh Government College, Mandi

Estd.: 1948 | Website: www.vgcmandi.in

Vaish Arya Kanya Mahavidhalya, Bahadurgarh

Estd.: 1970 | Website: www.vakmbahadurgarh.ac.in/

Govt. P.G. College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Estd.: 1969 | Website: https://gcwgandhinagar.com/

(Based on inputs from The Tribune sources)

2024 NIRF Top 10

1 Hindu College, New Delhi

2 Miranda House, New Delhi

3 St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi

4 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

5 Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College (Wb)

6 Hansraj College, New Delhi

7 Madras Christian College, Chennai

8 Loyola College, Chennai

9 Christ University, Bengaluru

10 Kirori Mal College, New Delhi