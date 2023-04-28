 Time to Experiment : The Tribune India

Time to Experiment

Courses in pure sciences as well as other inter-disciplinary fields have broadened the horizons for students of Science stream

Super choice: Science education in India has evolved in the past decade & many new courses have been started



Prof Rajnish Sharma

Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam said , “Only the person who has the courage to lose sight of the shore can discover new oceans”. Science is also like exploring the beyond and beneath. Owing to growth-oriented government policies, there are immense opportunities for Science students today to excel in their careers.

It is usually believed that only highly intelligent and goal-oriented students opt for Science stream after Class X. The fact is that any student who chooses the Science stream is curious and inquisitive and wants to explore things in depth. While for a majority of Science stream students medical and engineering are the main choices, there is no dearth of courses and corresponding careers for those choosing other UG courses. A few of the popular options are as follows:

The BSc route

Many students wanting to deep-dive in their chosen Science subjects can enrol in 3-year BSc programmes. The BSc (regular and Honours) courses in pure sciences like physics, chemistry, botany, zoology are the obvious choices for those having a research bent of mind and wanting to specialise in specific fields in postgraduation with MSc and Ph.D courses. Academics and research are the obvious career options for these students. Students may also go for the BEd. degree after graduation to get into teaching.

Top courses

  • Approximately, 1,400 students are enrolled in seven Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) across India every year after Class XII. Admission to all these courses is through a national-level test
  • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also runs a programme in which students from all over the country are recruited after Class XII and are taught to work in space science.

Check out: www.iist.ac.in/admissions

Biotechnology

This is an inter-disciplinary specialisation. As a biotechnology student, one learns about living organisms, cells, creating new products or improving upon the existing ones. Biotechnology has applications in healthcare, agriculture, food, and environmental sciences. Biotechnologists work in research and development, production, quality control, and regulatory affairs.

Students who have completed their Class XII with core subjects as physics, chemistry and biology are eligible to enrol in a UG course in Biotechnology. After competing UG degree, students may go for a postgraduate degree and work in government and private sector.

Environmental Science

This field involves the study of environment and its various components. Ecology, conservation, natural resource management are some of the key areas for environment scientists. Students who have completed their Class XII with physics, chemistry, and biology as core subjects are eligible to pursue a degree in environmental science.

Maritime studies

UG courses in marine studies cover navigation, cargo operations and maintenance of merchant navy ships. Students further get to learn about all legal and commercial matters pertaining to shipping business. To join a UG degree course (BSc Nautical Sciences), students should have completed Class XII with physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Grab the opportunity

Students must stay updated about the opportunities arising out of the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020. As per this policy, students will now be having options to pursue interdisciplinary courses, pursuing double majors, completing their courses with Honours degree or with research track, to name a few among many such features. The University Grants Commission has issued detailed guidelines to educational institutes providing higher education to ensure implementation of various clauses of NEP.

Details about the options for students under NEP 2020 are available at the UGC website, https://www.ugc.gov.in

BSc (Nutrition and Dietetics)

Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics is an undergraduate full-time course. It is generally taken up by bioscience students. It covers the topics in the field of Nutrition and Dietetics Science and teaches its students how to prepare a proper diet for people, food management, components of a balanced diet, eating habits, and lifestyle management, among others. Dietetics and Nutrition is a field in medicine science aimed at keeping individuals fit. Owing to increased awareness among people to stay healthy and avoid high-calorie diets resulting in hypertension, obesity, and other food-related diseases, the demand for nutritionists/dieticians has increased considerably over the years. Admission to BSc Nutrition and Dietetics courses is merit based

Region’s best

IISER, Mohali
Estd: 2007
Website: www.iisermohali.ac.in

Panjab University Honours’ School, Chandigarh
Estd: 1919
Website: puchd.ac.in

Shoolini University, Solan
Estd: 2009
Website: www.shooliniuniversity.com

University Institute of Sciences, Chandigarh University
Website: www.cuchd.in

Mohindra College, Patiala
Estd: 1875
Website: govtmohindracollege.in

Awarded A+ grade. UGC has given it 'College with Potential for Excellence

The writer is Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Chitkara University, Punjab

