Tradition and modernity in Manipur festivals

RK Nimai Singh

AS many as 36 communities are settled in Manipur. Each has its own unique festival, making the state a land of festivals. The celebrations continue throughout the year. Interestingly, some Hindu festivals, too, have been transformed into a slightly different version by the Hindus of the state.

One of the most important festivals among the Meiteis, Hindus as well as Sanamahis, who are settled in the central valley of the state, is Ningol Chakkouba, which falls on the second day of Hiyangei, two days after Diwali. On this day, married women are invited to lunch by their parents and brothers. Their brothers give them some token or gift after the lunch.

Nongda Lairen Pakhangba, who ascended to the throne of Manipur in 33 AD after he got married to Laisna, is said to have begun this tradition when his wife invited her brother Poreiton for lunch. The tradition of married women inviting their brothers continued till the reign of Meidingu Chandrakriti (1850-1886), who ordered that henceforth the brothers were to invite their married sisters since conflicts had started arising among the siblings over which sister the brother should visit.

Many other communities, too, have started celebrating the festival as it brings closeness among the siblings. About one-fifth of the total fish required in the state is consumed on this day.

An important post-harvest festival of the Kuki-Mizo-Chin community is Chavang Kut, which is celebrated on November 1. A state-level festival, which combines tradition and modernity, is held. On the one hand, traditional rituals and dances are performed, thanking God for the bountiful harvest, on the other, popular contests like Miss Kut are giving it a modern feel.

The Nagas celebrate the pre-harvest festival of Lui-Ngai-Ni on February 15. Thousands gather to watch traditional dances being performed at state-level celebrations. A colourful festival, indeed!

Most of the Meiteis follow Hinduism but they continue to pay obeisance to Umang Lais, loosely translated as sylvan deities, located in a sacred grove. Most of them are ancestors of the Meitei community. There were 364 recognised Umang Lais during the monarchy but now the number has increased. Lai Haraoba festivals (loosely translated as ‘merry-making of the Gods’ but more appropriately ‘pleasing of the Gods’) were observed for each of the Umang Lais during April and May. There are four types of Lai Haraobas — Kanglei, Moirang, Kakching and Chakpa Haraobas. According to folklore, the first Lai Haraoba was held at the Koubru hills by the Gods and their descendants, the humans, continue to observe it. It is a ritualistic festival depicting the creation myth and mirrors the culture of Manipur. Different dances are performed in the evening while the days are spent in chants.

Yaoshang is the Manipuri version of Holi, but the celebration is a bit different. It is held for five days. In the evening, the folk dance of Thabal Chongba (moonlight jumping) is performed in most localities in the valley. Boys and girls hold hands and dance in a rhythmic manner, moving anti-clockwise. During the day, children go for Nakka Thengba — going around houses seeking money. Even on the roads, the girls stop the passersby for some contribution, which is utilised for organising Thabal Chongba or feasts. In every locality, Yaoshang sports are organised for the people of all ages. One spectacle to watch is the Holi Pala performance in the Shri Shri Govindaji Temple on the Pichakari Day.

Also to watch out for are the three Ras, performed in the Shri Shri Govindaji Temple at night. The year starts with Basanta Ras, which is held on a full-moon night in Chaitra (spring) while the Kunja Ras and Maha Ras are held on two consecutive full-moon nights in autumn, Ashwin and Kartik, respectively. All three Ras were started during the reign of Maharaja Bheigyachandra (1764-1798). There are other two forms of Ras — Nitya Ras and Diba Ras — started during the reign of Maharaja Chandrakriti and Maharaja Churachand (1891-1942), respectively, which can be performed any time of the year. The main three Ras, however, are to be performed only on the specified days in the temple.

Based on Bhakti Ras, the unique costumes and movements make these dances a treat to watch. The performance in the temple starts with Nupa Pala — an all-male sankirtana — followed by the dance. In the Govindaji temple, dances are performed by gopis, with the idols of Lord Krishna and Radhika placed in the performing arena at the mandap, while on stage the dancers perform the part of Lord Krishna and Radhika.

The Kabui Naga have their Gang Ngai festival during Gaan Bu, which normally falls in the months of November and December. The festival starts on the 13th day of the Meitei month of Wakching. The post-harvest festival is observed more in the villages which have not converted to Christianity. Dances and feastings mark the five-day festival. There is a state-level festival, and the colourful dances and rituals deserve to be seen. The kindling of fire through Meiba Chingba brings one back to the hoary past of how fire was started.

Even among the Christians, though they celebrate Christmas with religious fervour, in many villages, there are sporting activities from Boxing Day to New Year, which see participation by the young as well as the old. It is a community festival.

An important festival which reminds us of the good relations in the past between the hill and the valley is Mera Hou Chongba, where hill brethren are invited for a day of rituals and feasting. It falls on the full-moon night of Mera (October-November). One can see colourful dresses of various communities in this state-level festival. These are some more common festivals but every tribe or community has its own unique festivals, which are celebrated with much fanfare.

— The writer is a retired IAS officer