 Tradition and modernity in Manipur festivals : The Tribune India

Tradition and modernity in Manipur festivals

Tradition and modernity in Manipur festivals

Dance performers during the Lai Haraoba procession. Photo courtesy: Nongamba Sorokhaibam



RK Nimai Singh

AS many as 36 communities are settled in Manipur. Each has its own unique festival, making the state a land of festivals. The celebrations continue throughout the year. Interestingly, some Hindu festivals, too, have been transformed into a slightly different version by the Hindus of the state.

One of the most important festivals among the Meiteis, Hindus as well as Sanamahis, who are settled in the central valley of the state, is Ningol Chakkouba, which falls on the second day of Hiyangei, two days after Diwali. On this day, married women are invited to lunch by their parents and brothers. Their brothers give them some token or gift after the lunch.

Nongda Lairen Pakhangba, who ascended to the throne of Manipur in 33 AD after he got married to Laisna, is said to have begun this tradition when his wife invited her brother Poreiton for lunch. The tradition of married women inviting their brothers continued till the reign of Meidingu Chandrakriti (1850-1886), who ordered that henceforth the brothers were to invite their married sisters since conflicts had started arising among the siblings over which sister the brother should visit.

Many other communities, too, have started celebrating the festival as it brings closeness among the siblings. About one-fifth of the total fish required in the state is consumed on this day.

An important post-harvest festival of the Kuki-Mizo-Chin community is Chavang Kut, which is celebrated on November 1. A state-level festival, which combines tradition and modernity, is held. On the one hand, traditional rituals and dances are performed, thanking God for the bountiful harvest, on the other, popular contests like Miss Kut are giving it a modern feel.

The Nagas celebrate the pre-harvest festival of Lui-Ngai-Ni on February 15. Thousands gather to watch traditional dances being performed at state-level celebrations. A colourful festival, indeed!

Most of the Meiteis follow Hinduism but they continue to pay obeisance to Umang Lais, loosely translated as sylvan deities, located in a sacred grove. Most of them are ancestors of the Meitei community. There were 364 recognised Umang Lais during the monarchy but now the number has increased. Lai Haraoba festivals (loosely translated as ‘merry-making of the Gods’ but more appropriately ‘pleasing of the Gods’) were observed for each of the Umang Lais during April and May. There are four types of Lai Haraobas — Kanglei, Moirang, Kakching and Chakpa Haraobas. According to folklore, the first Lai Haraoba was held at the Koubru hills by the Gods and their descendants, the humans, continue to observe it. It is a ritualistic festival depicting the creation myth and mirrors the culture of Manipur. Different dances are performed in the evening while the days are spent in chants.

Yaoshang is the Manipuri version of Holi, but the celebration is a bit different. It is held for five days. In the evening, the folk dance of Thabal Chongba (moonlight jumping) is performed in most localities in the valley. Boys and girls hold hands and dance in a rhythmic manner, moving anti-clockwise. During the day, children go for Nakka Thengba — going around houses seeking money. Even on the roads, the girls stop the passersby for some contribution, which is utilised for organising Thabal Chongba or feasts. In every locality, Yaoshang sports are organised for the people of all ages. One spectacle to watch is the Holi Pala performance in the Shri Shri Govindaji Temple on the Pichakari Day.

Also to watch out for are the three Ras, performed in the Shri Shri Govindaji Temple at night. The year starts with Basanta Ras, which is held on a full-moon night in Chaitra (spring) while the Kunja Ras and Maha Ras are held on two consecutive full-moon nights in autumn, Ashwin and Kartik, respectively. All three Ras were started during the reign of Maharaja Bheigyachandra (1764-1798). There are other two forms of Ras — Nitya Ras and Diba Ras — started during the reign of Maharaja Chandrakriti and Maharaja Churachand (1891-1942), respectively, which can be performed any time of the year. The main three Ras, however, are to be performed only on the specified days in the temple.

Based on Bhakti Ras, the unique costumes and movements make these dances a treat to watch. The performance in the temple starts with Nupa Pala — an all-male sankirtana — followed by the dance. In the Govindaji temple, dances are performed by gopis, with the idols of Lord Krishna and Radhika placed in the performing arena at the mandap, while on stage the dancers perform the part of Lord Krishna and Radhika.

The Kabui Naga have their Gang Ngai festival during Gaan Bu, which normally falls in the months of November and December. The festival starts on the 13th day of the Meitei month of Wakching. The post-harvest festival is observed more in the villages which have not converted to Christianity. Dances and feastings mark the five-day festival. There is a state-level festival, and the colourful dances and rituals deserve to be seen. The kindling of fire through Meiba Chingba brings one back to the hoary past of how fire was started.

Even among the Christians, though they celebrate Christmas with religious fervour, in many villages, there are sporting activities from Boxing Day to New Year, which see participation by the young as well as the old. It is a community festival.

An important festival which reminds us of the good relations in the past between the hill and the valley is Mera Hou Chongba, where hill brethren are invited for a day of rituals and feasting. It falls on the full-moon night of Mera (October-November). One can see colourful dresses of various communities in this state-level festival. These are some more common festivals but every tribe or community has its own unique festivals, which are celebrated with much fanfare.

— The writer is a retired IAS officer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

6
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

7
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

10
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students