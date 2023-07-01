Travel: Europe on a budget

Seema Sachdeva

Vacationing in Europe remains high on the bucket list of tourists, but the downside is the expensive travel. While you cannot expect a budget trip like that of Thailand or Vietnam, there are ways in which you can make it pocket-friendly.

The 17th-century waterfront of Nyhavn in Copenhagen is a tourist magnet.

Decide on the region

Based on the geography, history and culture, the diverse European continent can be divided into six zones. For a 10-12 day trip, you should ideally plan one zone and cover a maximum of three countries that lie close-by, else most of your energy will be spent in commuting and checking-in at hotels. That will leave you with little time to get a feel of the place. For instance, the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Denmark and Norway can be visited together. Similarly, a trip to Switzerland, landlocked between France and Italy, can be clubbed as a three-nation tour due to easy connectivity.

The Swiss town of Zermatt, which lies at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn mountain, is popular for skiing and outdoor activities.

Plan early and save

“The early bird catches the worm” may seem a clichéd phrase, but it is a must to save money when planning a trip to Europe. The application for Schengen visa, needed to enter 27 countries in Europe, can be submitted six months from your travel plan. The earlier you apply, the better chances you have of smooth visa processing, which can take about a month to 45 days when submitted close to the holiday season. As soon as you have the visa in your hands, start making all your bookings since the costs tend to escalate closer to the date of travel.

A ferry cruise along the fjords in Norway is popular with tourists as well as locals.

Don’t fall for return flight

A return flight ticket may seem attractive for the discount it offers, but since you are likely to cover at least two countries, returning to the country from which you’d entered the Schengen area to fly back home may not be pocket-friendly. It will add to the travel cost, besides wasting your precious time. Instead, you can book a multi-city ticket and exit from the country of your final destination. No-frills local/regional airlines like EasyJet and Ryanair offer cheaper flying options compared to intercountry trains, which are a popular way to travel in Europe. These flights are often non-refundable and you may land at airports that are far from the city you intend to visit, adding to the cost. Be careful of luggage weight when flying budget airlines.

An electric tram in front of the Imperial Court Theatre in Austria. IStock

Apartments to the rescue

Hotel accommodation in Europe, which often comes with a good breakfast option, is among the costliest in the world. If you don’t mind bunk beds, using shared kitchen and common washrooms, then hostels, which offer a cheap and clean alternative, are often preferred by solo travellers. It can give you an opportunity to mix with people from different countries. There’s also the option to rent an apartment with Airbnb. Offering privacy, these are available at half the cost of your hotel room and are mostly fully furnished, giving you the choice to cook. This comes in handy if you are a vegetarian or are travelling with children and the elderly. You can also wash your laundry, so you don’t need to carry too much luggage. But before you get down to making your booking, go through the online reviews of the place. You can get Airbnbs at a concessional rate if you opt to clean the apartment before you leave and restore it to the original condition. Finding accommodation close to the city centre may be a little expensive but it’ll provide you better mobility and cut down on transport cost. Besides, you can easily get electric scooters and cycles on rent, which are a fun way to explore.

Cycling is popular with tourists.

Use public transport

Hiring a taxi can shoot up your budget manifold. The most cost-effective and reliable way to travel in Europe is the public transport system, for which you need to install the local transport app. The app will keep you updated on the route of the bus, metro, tram and even the ship you can take. The name of the app needed to be downloaded is written in a large font on the vehicle you wish to board. While physical tickets can be bought from information centres, kiosks and counters in supermarket, it is better to install the app on your phone and link it to your international credit or debit card. Most cities have their own public transport apps. For instance, DOT Billetter is used for travel in Copenhagen (Denmark), Skyss Billet in Bergen (Norway) and Skanetrafiken in south Sweden. Children, young adults and senior citizens often get to travel on discounted rates, which may vary for different regions. Activate your online ticket before you sit in the vehicle. There’s a hefty fine if you are found travelling ticketless. The ticket is usually valid for two hours or even more.

Renting a car

Renting a car is a viable option if you are planning to get cheaper hotel rooms and apartments away from the city, where parking is often expensive. A valid Indian driving licence will be enough to drive a car there. Just follow the traffic rules. Chandigarh-based lawyer Harparteek Singh Sandhu rented a car on his recent trip to Scandinavia with his wife Avin. “The first time I drove in Switzerland was while travelling with three friends a couple of years back. The Swiss Pass we were planning to buy was costing us more than three times the price of a car on rent. It took us barely a few minutes to get used to the left-hand drive. Also, since the traffic in these countries is very less, driving was much fun”. Renting a car came in handy this time also as the couple was travelling with its one-year-old son. “This allowed us to move at our own pace,” he adds.

Carry your meal basket

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. Most Europeans cook their own food and bring it with them when out for a picnic. Since food at most restaurants and eateries is a major currency guzzler, carrying your own meal basket is a big saver. If staying in an apartment, get your own groceries and prepare meals that you can carry along. Alternatively, you can buy sandwiches, baguettes, falafel roulettes and salads that are sold at grocery stores. Do yourself a favour and carry your own water bottle as packaged water is very expensive. In most developed countries, tap water is clean and safe to drink. Just fill water from any tap that comes your way.

Exploring the city

Most touristy European cities offer a city pass of 24, 48, 72, 96 or 120 hours, which gives you discounted access to its many attractions, besides use of the local transport. “A city pass may seem to be an attractive option but before you get down to buying this expensive card, you need to be clear about how many attractions you can realistically cover in a day. Carefully check what all is not included in it,” says Bhuwan Sikka, who recently moved to Sweden from Delhi. Avoid falling for any kind of hype, he says. “The Roma Pass we took on a visit to Rome mentioned that an advance reservation would be needed to skip queues at the Colosseum. But on reaching, we found there were hardly any queues,” shares Sikka.

Even though most attractions are shut by 6 pm, you can continue to explore the city on your own since the summer sun is up till late. NRI tourist Vinaya Raghavan offers a helpful tip. “I have installed on my phone the GPSmyCity app. So, wherever I go, the app gives me a map of the route I can take in the city for sightseeing, shopping as well as to check out the best food joints.”

Many developed countries are going cash-free, so it is good to check first before carrying any cash with you. Activate your international credit or debit card before leaving India so you can shop carefree. If you are keen on shopping, prefer doing so at your final destination country. That’s because you will be able to take the VAT refund on your shopping only at the airport you are flying back from. Don’t forget to collect the bill and tax-receipt vouchers wherever you shop from. Reach the airport at least 45 minutes to an hour earlier than the required reporting time to submit the vouchers at the counter there and get your money back within a couple of days.

So, what are you waiting for? Just pack your bags and jet set to your dream destination. Bon voyage!